ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
southsaltlakejournal.com

Adopt-A-Native-Elder is committed to the Navajo Nation

Covering 27,000 square miles, the Navajo Nation is home to more than 170,000 people identified as Navajo or Native American. It’s the largest Native American reservation in the country, with land in Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. The Navajo Nation is one of the few places in the country...
kjzz.com

Utah museum historian spotlights legacy of the Buffalo soldier band

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More jewels of Black history are being discovered and shared at the Fort Douglas Military Museum in Salt Lake City. The first Black soldiers in the United States Army during the mid to late 1800s were known as the Buffalo soldiers. A group of...
KUTV

Storm settles in over Utah County for day before hitting S. Utah Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A slow-moving front that brought freezing rain to areas of Utah overnight is settled over Utah County after a slippery morning commute. Road conditions were affecting traffic early on, and sections of I-15 were seeing multiple slowdowns throughout the drive on Monday morning. Most of the incidents were happening at the very southern end of Salt Lake County and farther south as the roads along the northern Wasatch Front were wet, but mostly crash-free.
kslnewsradio.com

Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
utahstories.com

A New Several Stories High Apartment Building on Historic 25th Street in Ogden, Utah Ruining Its Charm or Not? Residents Complain.

Ogden’s Historic 25th Street is rich with charm, historic significance and unique architecture, but in the works is a several- story apartment complex right in the heart of the street. While there are some that agree with the build or feel neutral about it, most residents seem to be either opposed to it or outright angry about the towering building nestled between much shorter, historically aesthetic buildings.
multihousingnews.com

McWhinney, Common Unveil Salt Lake City Community

Leasing is underway at the micro apartment property, intended to address the city’s affordable housing deficit. Development firm McWhinney and residential brand Common have initiated leasing at Lattice, a Salt Lake City property that was formerly a hotel. The apartments will add much-needed housing to the vibrant Granary District to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing.
kslnewsradio.com

Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
KSLTV

Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa

MILLCREEK, Utah — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It’s the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen’s passion.
Axios

Salt Lake City's neighborhood boundaries aren't too controversial

We recently asked you to draw the boundaries of several Salt Lake City neighborhoods, and it turns out we tend to agree on where we all live!. The map above represents the average boundaries drawn by readers. The intrigue: Neighborhood borders are subjective. Even our community council jurisdictions overlap, and...
herrimanjournal.com

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is a smoldering delight filled with dazzling songs and performances

Even before the curtain rises for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, you know this musical will be a different experience. The stage is a stunning display of pinks and reds with characters moving seductively, slowly and quietly across the set. Red spotlights pan the audience, making you feel like you’re part of the scene - and then the fun begins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy