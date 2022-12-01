Read full article on original website
Related
Provo art show highlights intersection between Latter-day Saint faith, OCD
With a deep look inward, each artist projected — outward — their experiences. And judging by the line extending out the door of Writ & Vision on Friday, the work resonated with the community. On Friday, the rare book store on Provo’s Center Street helped open a new...
southsaltlakejournal.com
Adopt-A-Native-Elder is committed to the Navajo Nation
Covering 27,000 square miles, the Navajo Nation is home to more than 170,000 people identified as Navajo or Native American. It’s the largest Native American reservation in the country, with land in Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. The Navajo Nation is one of the few places in the country...
kjzz.com
Utah museum historian spotlights legacy of the Buffalo soldier band
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More jewels of Black history are being discovered and shared at the Fort Douglas Military Museum in Salt Lake City. The first Black soldiers in the United States Army during the mid to late 1800s were known as the Buffalo soldiers. A group of...
ksl.com
Jake Garn, US senator and Utah's first astronaut, is honored in new airport art
SALT LAKE CITY — It's not uncommon for parents to encourage their children to reach for the stars, but one Utahn from Richfield took this challenge more literally than most — becoming mayor of Salt Lake City, a U.S. senator and an astronaut. An art piece honoring Edwin...
KUTV
Storm settles in over Utah County for day before hitting S. Utah Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A slow-moving front that brought freezing rain to areas of Utah overnight is settled over Utah County after a slippery morning commute. Road conditions were affecting traffic early on, and sections of I-15 were seeing multiple slowdowns throughout the drive on Monday morning. Most of the incidents were happening at the very southern end of Salt Lake County and farther south as the roads along the northern Wasatch Front were wet, but mostly crash-free.
kslnewsradio.com
Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
Where to eat on Christmas, Christmas Eve in Salt Lake City
The holidays grow near, and for those of you that don't want to cook at home, restaurants will be serving special holiday meals for the family to enjoy.
utahstories.com
A New Several Stories High Apartment Building on Historic 25th Street in Ogden, Utah Ruining Its Charm or Not? Residents Complain.
Ogden’s Historic 25th Street is rich with charm, historic significance and unique architecture, but in the works is a several- story apartment complex right in the heart of the street. While there are some that agree with the build or feel neutral about it, most residents seem to be either opposed to it or outright angry about the towering building nestled between much shorter, historically aesthetic buildings.
Iranians in Utah uncertain about reports on country's 'morality police'
After months of worldwide protests, an Iranian official has suggested its morality police could be shut down -- but some believe this announcement is a false attempt to ease international tension.
multihousingnews.com
McWhinney, Common Unveil Salt Lake City Community
Leasing is underway at the micro apartment property, intended to address the city’s affordable housing deficit. Development firm McWhinney and residential brand Common have initiated leasing at Lattice, a Salt Lake City property that was formerly a hotel. The apartments will add much-needed housing to the vibrant Granary District to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing.
Woman awarded $2.4 million after Vail Resorts employee smashes her hand with bowling ball
The international ski resort giant, Vail Resorts, was ordered to pay a woman $2.4 million dollars last month, after her hand was smashed with a bowling ball by a Vail Resorts employee. According to a case review that was written by the plaintiff's counsel, the incident occurred on April 4,...
ksl.com
Temple Square Christmas lights have evolved during construction, but retain familiar features
SALT LAKE CITY — The annual tradition of Christmas lights at Temple Square has been downsized in recent years, as construction and renovation efforts continue, but it is still a popular activity for tourists and visitors alike. The Christmas lights have long been focused around the Salt Lake Temple,...
kjzz.com
'He died happy,' says family after toymaker killed on pre-Christmas toy run
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A retired roofer-turned-toymaker was on a pre-Christmas run to give away handmade toys when he died in a crash near 9000 South and Bangerter Highway. "If he met you for two seconds, or two hours, or your whole life, he was going to bring...
Wrongful death trial of woman killed by Arches gate begins
A civil trial begins Monday over the 2020 death of Esther Nakajjigo, who was killed in a traumatic accident at Arches National Park.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
KSLTV
Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa
MILLCREEK, Utah — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It’s the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen’s passion.
Salt Lake City's neighborhood boundaries aren't too controversial
We recently asked you to draw the boundaries of several Salt Lake City neighborhoods, and it turns out we tend to agree on where we all live!. The map above represents the average boundaries drawn by readers. The intrigue: Neighborhood borders are subjective. Even our community council jurisdictions overlap, and...
herrimanjournal.com
"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is a smoldering delight filled with dazzling songs and performances
Even before the curtain rises for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, you know this musical will be a different experience. The stage is a stunning display of pinks and reds with characters moving seductively, slowly and quietly across the set. Red spotlights pan the audience, making you feel like you’re part of the scene - and then the fun begins.
Comments / 0