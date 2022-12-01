Read full article on original website
Related
Park Record
Bazaar gets Silly for the holidays
The Park Silly Holiday Bazaar is heading back to a familiar venue — The Doubletree Park City Yarrow Hotel this season. The market, which will feature 80 artists, crafters and creative entrepreneurs, will run from Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11. Friday hours are from 5-9 p.m., and hours for Saturday and Sunday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Park Record
Obituary: Tanner Stratton
Tanner Alan Stratton, 22, of Prescott Arizona, passed away on October 30, 2022. He was born in Salt Lake City Utah on December 9, 1999. He was the beloved son of Richard and Michelle Stratton. He was enrolled at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott campus, where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical science and his private pilot license.
midutahradio.com
Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
Comments / 0