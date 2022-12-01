Tanner Alan Stratton, 22, of Prescott Arizona, passed away on October 30, 2022. He was born in Salt Lake City Utah on December 9, 1999. He was the beloved son of Richard and Michelle Stratton. He was enrolled at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott campus, where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical science and his private pilot license.

3 DAYS AGO