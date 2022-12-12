Good Morning America’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Relationship Scandal: Everything to Know

From coworkers to more? Good Morning America cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes sparked plenty of questions about the status of their relationship despite both being married to other people.

The ABC personalities raised eyebrows in November 2022 when they were caught getting cozy in photos published by the Daily Mail. According to the outlet, the snaps were taken over the course of the month. One image from a weekend getaway to a cottage showed Holmes touching Robach's backside as she put bags in the trunk of a car.

Neither of the broadcasters immediately addressed the photos or revealed whether they had split from their respective spouses. (Both Robach and Holmes have been married twice.)

As rumors swirled about the morning show hosts, they disabled their individual Instagram accounts , which featured numerous posts showcasing their close friendship. Holmes also deactivated his Twitter page.

The Arkansas native's connection with Robach "blossomed from a close friendship," a source exclusively told Us Weekly amid the controversy. "They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer."

According to the insider, the twosome were "trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce."

Eagle-eyed social media users dissected the pair's posts before their accounts were wiped from the internet, with some followers noticing that Holmes shared a cryptic message about moving on ahead of the scandal. "End the relationship and cry once. It's better than being with them and crying daily," the excerpt read. He added in the caption: "Quote of the week."

A previous upload from January 2022 hinted, "Change is never painful. It's the resistance to change that’s painful."

The BET alum joined ABC News in 2014, often filling in on the network's morning show when needed. He became a regular cohost of GMA3 in September 2020. Robach, for her part, got her start on ABC in 2012 and took her role on GMA 's third hour in March 2020.

Through the years, the pair were candid about the professional side of their relationship and their bond as coanchors. "Robach and I have similar backgrounds and a respect for each other’s journeys," Holmes told Resident Magazine in April 2021. "We really have an appreciation for where we are with this show. We could have plotted and planned for a possible show, but this one just happened, and it happened organically."

At the time, the University of Arkansas alum noted that he felt "blessed" to get along with Robach so well. "Trusting each other allows you to be your authentic and true self," he explained. "They will watch your back and won't try to make you look bad or stupid. Even if you get poked, it's not coming from a bad place. ... The show is easy. It's an easy show to do when you can be that kind of comfortable. You can't teach, coach or consult it, it's just there."

Scroll down for a complete breakdown of the colleagues' workplace scandal: