ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Good Morning America’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Relationship Scandal: Everything to Know

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PfZd_0jUHDp8Z00

From coworkers to more? Good Morning America cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes sparked plenty of questions about the status of their relationship despite both being married to other people.

The ABC personalities raised eyebrows in November 2022 when they were caught getting cozy in photos published by the Daily Mail. According to the outlet, the snaps were taken over the course of the month. One image from a weekend getaway to a cottage showed Holmes touching Robach's backside as she put bags in the trunk of a car.

Neither of the broadcasters immediately addressed the photos or revealed whether they had split from their respective spouses. (Both Robach and Holmes have been married twice.)

As rumors swirled about the morning show hosts, they disabled their individual Instagram accounts , which featured numerous posts showcasing their close friendship. Holmes also deactivated his Twitter page.

The Arkansas native's connection with Robach "blossomed from a close friendship," a source exclusively told Us Weekly amid the controversy. "They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer."

According to the insider, the twosome were "trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce."

Eagle-eyed social media users dissected the pair's posts before their accounts were wiped from the internet, with some followers noticing that Holmes shared a cryptic message about moving on ahead of the scandal. "End the relationship and cry once. It's better than being with them and crying daily," the excerpt read. He added in the caption: "Quote of the week."

A previous upload from January 2022 hinted, "Change is never painful. It's the resistance to change that’s painful."

The BET alum joined ABC News in 2014, often filling in on the network's morning show when needed. He became a regular cohost of GMA3 in September 2020. Robach, for her part, got her start on ABC in 2012 and took her role on GMA 's third hour in March 2020.

Through the years, the pair were candid about the professional side of their relationship and their bond as coanchors. "Robach and I have similar backgrounds and a respect for each other’s journeys," Holmes told Resident Magazine in April 2021. "We really have an appreciation for where we are with this show. We could have plotted and planned for a possible show, but this one just happened, and it happened organically."

At the time, the University of Arkansas alum noted that he felt "blessed" to get along with Robach so well. "Trusting each other allows you to be your authentic and true self," he explained. "They will watch your back and won't try to make you look bad or stupid. Even if you get poked, it's not coming from a bad place. ... The show is easy. It's an easy show to do when you can be that kind of comfortable. You can't teach, coach or consult it, it's just there."

Scroll down for a complete breakdown of the colleagues' workplace scandal:

Comments / 7

Matthew Willis
25d ago

why is it a scandal?? why are we even talking about it?? if I went a cheated on my wife or vise versa nobody would give a crap so why do we all need to know about this?? you people need to get a life instead of thriving off other people's lives!!!

Reply(2)
3
Mario Con Victz
25d ago

this is what Americans have become an immoral, trashy society, if they want to have extramarital affair get divorced and then act on lust. won't last both have been married 2 times before, most likely because they cheated.

Reply
3
Related
Us Weekly

‘When Calls the Heart’ Costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged After 2 Years of Dating: ‘Forever’

Hallmark ever after! When Calls the Heart costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are engaged after two years of dating. “Forever ❤️,” McGarry, 37, and Wallace, 33, captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, December 23, as they kissed while showing off the bride-to-be’s engagement ring. The Hallmark actors, who have been dating since 2020, quickly received congratulatory […]
Us Weekly

Al Roker’s Family Album With His 3 Children: Photos

Proud dad! Al Roker has nothing but love for his three children: Courtney, Leila and Nick. “I am so ‘drawn’ to being a father to @ouichefroker @cleilapatra and @nickroker155 and to @debrobertsabc who has given me the gift of this family,” the meteorologist captioned a cartoon photo of his family via Instagram in June 2022. […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
Us Weekly

How ‘Days of Our Lives’ Honored John Aniston in His Final Episode

A bittersweet goodbye. The annual holiday episode of Days of Our Lives honored the late John Aniston with his final appearance on the soap opera. The Monday, December 26, episode began with Aniston’s character, Victor Kiriakis, questioning why Leo Stark (portrayed by Greg Rikaart) was in his home and demanding him to leave. After the […]
Us Weekly

Jhene Aiko’s Dad, 78, Welcomes 9th Child 1 Month After Singer Gave Birth to Son Noah

A growing family! Jhené Aiko’s father, Dr. Karamo Chilombo, welcomed his ninth child one month after the singer gave birth to her son. “He is here,” the pediatrician, 78, shared via Instagram on Sunday, December 25, alongside a slideshow of photos depicting his newborn, Aiko’s half-sibling, accompanied by Bible verses. “JahSeh- Miyagi, 12/16/22.” In another […]
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son’s Face for the 1st Time in Christmas Photos With Daughter True

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Santa came to town! Khloé Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas since welcoming her baby boy with Tristan Thompson — and she revealed their little one's face for the first time. "❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," the reality star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 26, alongside two photos of her holding her son […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Celeb Couples Who Got Engaged or Married on Christmas: Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves and More

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for a proposal! The holiday season delivers a feeling of magic and wonder, offering the perfect backdrop for stars to pop the question or marry their significant others. “When you know, you know, and we knew right away — like, very quickly," Joe Manganiello told Haute […]
COLORADO STATE
Us Weekly

Lacey Chabert Defends Hallmark Channel After Candace Cameron Bure’s Comments About ‘Change in Leadership’: I Will ‘Never Abandon’ the Network

Not going anywhere. Lacey Chabert publicly showed her support for Hallmark Channel after Candace Cameron Bure addressed her decision to part ways with the network. “I’m able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I’ve worked,” Chabert, 40, said in an interview with Vulture, which was published earlier this month. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Us Weekly

Valerie Bertinelli Is Thankful for Family’s ‘Support’ on 1st Christmas Since Her Divorce From Tom Vitale: ‘Spending Time With the People Who Matter Most’

Getting candid. Valerie Bertinelli opened up about celebrating her first holiday season since her divorce from Tom Vitale was finalized. "Merry Christmas, everyone! 🎄 As we end another year, I cannot help but feel grateful for the love and support of my family and loved ones," the One Day at a Time alum, 62, captioned […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Diddy Shows Daughter Love for the 1st Time in Family Christmas Photo

Oh, hello there! Diddy celebrated Christmas in style by showing newborn daughter Love for the first time in a festive family photo. “Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️,” Diddy, 53, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 25, alongside a sweet snap with his blended brood that included the little one rocking a […]
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Breaks Down While Talking About How Coparenting With Kanye West Is ‘Really F—king Hard’: I Have to ‘Act Like Nothing Is Wrong’

Courtesy of Hulu Not holding back. Kim Kardashian broke down into tears while offering a rare glimpse into her coparenting dynamic with Kanye West. "I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on [in] the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

270K+
Followers
26K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy