Related
David Warner unlikely to captain Sydney Thunder in Big Bash League
The Sydney Thunder will not bestow their captaincy on star recruit David Warner even if his lifetime leadership ban lifts by the time he joins the Big Bash League side this summer. After Australia’s Test series against South Africa concludes on 8 January, Warner will end a nine-year absence from...
SkySports
Australia beat West Indies by 164 runs in first Test as Nathan Lyon takes six wickets
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul saw Australia to a 164-run win over West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series. Lyon bagged 6-128 as the West Indies, chasing 498 for victory, were dismissed for 333 before tea on the final day in Perth, with the bowler taking his 21st Test five-for.
SkySports
England Women beat West Indies by 142 runs in first ODI as Nat Sciver scores 90 and Charlie Dean takes four wickets
Nat Sciver struck 90 on her return to the England Women side before Charlie Dean bagged four wickets as Heather Knight's team kicked off their tour of West Indies with a thumping 142-run victory in the first of three one-day internationals. Sciver, who missed the series at home to India...
SkySports
England's blistering batting and bold declaration give Ben Stokes' side chance of day-five victory over Pakistan
England's attacking batting line-up pummelled Pakistan yet again before skipper Ben Stokes' aggressive declaration gave his side a real chance of forcing victory on day five of the first Test. Stokes declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win on the flattest of surfaces and...
SkySports
Warren Gatland returns as Wales head coach after Wayne Pivac sacking | Jamie Roberts: It's a huge shot in the arm
Gatland replaces his fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac as head coach, with the Welsh Rugby Union confirming Pivac's departure following their review of Wales' Autumn Nations Series campaign that included a home defeat against Georgia. WRU chief executive Steve Phillips said Gatland will take charge of Wales for the 2023...
SkySports
Liam Livingstone to miss rest of Pakistan tour with knee injury after making England Test debut
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England's first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 with a knee injury. The England all-rounder received his maiden Test cap from Michael Atherton ahead of the start of day one at Rawalpindi, but sustained an injury after the first innings, and has not bowled in the game.
SkySports
World Cup hits & misses: Harry Kane finds form at perfect time, Kylian Mbappe's threat to England defence
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Sunday's action as England reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup to set up a meeting with France next weekend... Gareth Southgate's tactical nous is growing as this tournament goes on. He's been a little bit more adventurous going with a 4-3-3 formation, giving the...
SkySports
Ben Stokes 'one of England's most significant captain', says Michael Atherton | 'Declaration was fantastic'
Ben Stokes will go down as one of England's "most significant" captains, according to Michael Atherton. Stokes aggressively declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win and handing his side four sessions to take 10 wickets after Harry Brook's blistering 87 from just 65 balls had been the standout knock as England raced to 264-7 in only 35.5 overs in their second innings.
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership: London Irish beat Newcastle to move off bottom while Gloucester and Bristol end losing runs
Falcons had recorded back-to-back Gallagher Premiership wins with victories over Exeter and Gloucester in recent weeks, but James Stokes scored to give the visitors the worst possible start. Mateo Carreras struck back shortly afterwards, but Paddy Jackson kicked Irish into a six-point lead at the break. Brett Connon's penalty and...
SkySports
Raheem Sterling returning to UK after break-in at family home | Southgate unsure if he will be back for quarter-final
Raheem Sterling is heading back to the UK from England's World Cup camp after intruders broke into his family home. Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after being ruled out of the team due to a "family matter" shortly before kick-off, having started two of the Three Lions' three games at the World Cup so far.
SkySports
Gary Neville: England vs France on a Saturday night at a World Cup is a game of a lifetime
Gary Neville believes England vs France in the World Cup quarter-finals is a "game of a lifetime" and thinks Kyle Walker is the perfect man to match-up Kylian Mbappe. England set up a huge World Cup showdown with the defending champions after easing past Senegal with a 3-0 victory in the last 16 on Sunday night.
SkySports
Women's Super League: Manchester City ease past Brighton to keep pace with top three
Manchester City recorded a sixth successive Women's Super League victory as they defeated Brighton 3-1 at the Academy Stadium, with all their goals coming in the opening half-hour. City went ahead in the 11th minute when the ball went in off Veatriki Sarri for an own goal following Chloe Kelly's...
SkySports
Gabriel Jesus: Brazil forward to miss rest of World Cup with knee injury and may be absent for Arsenal league games
Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of Brazil's World Cup campaign with a knee injury and is a doubt for the Premier League restart with Arsenal later this month. The striker picked up the injury during Friday's 1-0 defeat against Cameroon and came off in the 64th minute. Left-back Alex...
SkySports
World Cup hits and misses: Lionel Messi magic gives Argentina hope while Louis van Gaal deserves Netherlands trust
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Saturday's action as the knockout phase of the World Cup gets under way... The legs do not move as quickly as before and everyone knows we are in the endgame now but is there a more thrilling sight in football than Lionel Messi with the ball at his feet? Through to another quarter-final after beating Australia, his World Cup dream is alive.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr table 'best offer' for former Manchester United forward
Al-Nassr have made the best offer so far to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Sky Sports News has been told. But, contrary to reports, the Portugal star has not completed a deal to sign for the Saudi Arabian club. Al-Nassr are one of a number of teams from the country interested in...
SkySports
Sunderland 3-0 Millwall: Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms fire Black Cats to victory
Sunderland moved into the top half of the Sky Bet Championship table as they beat Millwall 3-0 on Saturday. Goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms in the second half proved enough at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats climbed to 10th. Millwall, meanwhile, drop out...
SkySports
Richard Thompson: ECB chair on fixing cricket's schedules and Hundred private equity interest
ECB chair Richard Thompson is determined to ensure cricket’s expanding international tournament schedule and the growth of franchise competitions do not compromise the importance of bilateral series. Just over three months into his new role, Thompson is currently out in Pakistan for the first Test in Rawalpindi as England...
SkySports
Irish Champion Hurdle: Leopardstown remains the plan for Honeysuckle despite Hatton's Grace defeat
The Irish Champion Hurdle remains the likely next step for Honeysuckle after suffering defeat for the first time in her career at Fairyhouse. Henry de Bromhead's brilliant mare was bidding for a record fourth Hatton's Grace Hurdle success and a 17th consecutive victory overall in Sunday's two-and-a-half-mile feature. But after...
SkySports
Henry VIII Novices Chase: Jonbon dazzles Sandown spectators with straightforward success under Aidan Coleman
Jonbon produced an exquisite round of jumping to land the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices' Chase in impressive fashion at Sandown. The victory gives Nicky Henderson's six-year-old a first Grade One success over fences to add to his top-table victory over hurdles at Aintree last season and was the perfect way to build on a taking fencing debut at Warwick last month.
SkySports
Dublin's Lyndsey Davey explains retirement from senior ladies football: 'It gets harder every year'
Almost two decades on from making her senior debut as a precocious 14-year-old in July 2004, as a substitute in a Leinster semi-final win over Louth, Lyndsey Davey has opted to bring the curtain down on an illustrious inter-county career. A five-time TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship winner during her time,...
