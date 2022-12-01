ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

David Warner unlikely to captain Sydney Thunder in Big Bash League

The Sydney Thunder will not bestow their captaincy on star recruit David Warner even if his lifetime leadership ban lifts by the time he joins the Big Bash League side this summer. After Australia’s Test series against South Africa concludes on 8 January, Warner will end a nine-year absence from...
SkySports

Ben Stokes 'one of England's most significant captain', says Michael Atherton | 'Declaration was fantastic'

Ben Stokes will go down as one of England's "most significant" captains, according to Michael Atherton. Stokes aggressively declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win and handing his side four sessions to take 10 wickets after Harry Brook's blistering 87 from just 65 balls had been the standout knock as England raced to 264-7 in only 35.5 overs in their second innings.
SkySports

World Cup hits and misses: Lionel Messi magic gives Argentina hope while Louis van Gaal deserves Netherlands trust

Sky Sports' writers reflect on Saturday's action as the knockout phase of the World Cup gets under way... The legs do not move as quickly as before and everyone knows we are in the endgame now but is there a more thrilling sight in football than Lionel Messi with the ball at his feet? Through to another quarter-final after beating Australia, his World Cup dream is alive.
SkySports

Henry VIII Novices Chase: Jonbon dazzles Sandown spectators with straightforward success under Aidan Coleman

Jonbon produced an exquisite round of jumping to land the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices' Chase in impressive fashion at Sandown. The victory gives Nicky Henderson's six-year-old a first Grade One success over fences to add to his top-table victory over hurdles at Aintree last season and was the perfect way to build on a taking fencing debut at Warwick last month.

