Naked woman found locked in dog cage; 5 people arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Deputies said a woman found naked in a dog cage had been beaten and forced to live in terrible conditions.

Officers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home for a report of false imprisonment on Nov. 29, WJBF reported.

A former resident of the home called the police after going there to pick up property he had left behind and discovered the woman held captive, police told WRDW.

“Upon entering the room he observed an unknown light brown-skinned female that was naked, beaten severely, and currently locked in a dog cage,” deputies wrote in an incident report obtained by WRDW.

Deputies said the property owner, Shawna Powell, told the former resident that the woman stole from her, “so she is going to be my sex slave and I am going to pimp her out until she pays it off,” WJBF reported. The person who called the police said they overheard someone inside the home saying multiple people were en route to the house.

When deputies found the victim, they described her as “injured and emotionally distraught,” WRDW reported. Deputies said when they removed the victim from the room where she was held, they saw she had a severely swollen and bruised eye.

Powell was arrested along with Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi and Dawson Weston, WRDW reported. All five were charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

