Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hesperia resident wins 4 Disneyland tickets and Nintendo Switch from 99.1 KGGI’s daily Christmas giveawayThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Former police officer accused of catfishing a 15-year-old girl online and then killing her entire familycreteRiverside, CA
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Home Partners rent to own program may be option to fend off institutional investorsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
Comments / 0