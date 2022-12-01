Somerset Police suspect arrested in Louisiana on child enticement charges following month-long investigation

Read full article on original website
Man released, charges dropped after police ID wrong suspect
The man accused of stealing car in Providence with a 3-year-old child inside has been cleared of any wrongdoing, according to authorities.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts are looking for the suspects in series of cash app frauds at area Stop & Shops
Police in Massachusetts are looking for the public’s help to identify several suspects and a vehicle that they believe were involved in multiple incidents of fraud at local supermarkets. The Plainville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three people who have been involved in a...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for robbing three stores on Christmas Eve
A Dracut man was sentenced in federal court in Boston after robbing three conveniences stored in Lowell and Tewksbury on Christmas Eve in 2020.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering and raping 23-year-old girlfriend granted parole with conditions
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man convicted of murdering and raping his then girlfriend has been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on April 15, 1988, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, 24-year-old Jitu’ola Anderson was convicted of the second-degree murder and rape of his 23-year-old girlfriend, Belinda Williams. For the murder conviction, Anderson was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 15 years. He received an eight to ten-year concurrent sentence on the rape conviction.
fallriverreporter.com
Man wanted in Marshfield double murder captured in Florida
The manhunt is over for a man wanted for allegedly killing a Massachusetts couple. According to a Wednesday press conference, police were dispatched to a home on 75 Gotham Hill Drive at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Tuesday for a well-being check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of a male...
whdh.com
Suspect in brutal Marshfield double murder arrested in Florida
(WHDH) — The man wanted in connection with the murder of a couple in Marshfield has been arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. in Miami Beach in connection with the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death at their home on Gotham Hill Drive last week, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
whatsupnewp.com
Providence man sentenced for distributing Meth Pills
A Providence man who, on multiple occasions, while under surveillance by members of the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force, sold pills containing methamphetamine, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jamont Patrick, 30, arrested in November 2021, pleaded guilty in...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman formerly from Bristol County sentenced to prison for stealing thousands from disabled veteran
BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman, formerly of Bristol County, MA was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs and Office of Personnel Management benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice,...
iheart.com
Six Arrested- More Expected In Catalytic Converter Thefts
Half-a-dozen people in Southern New England are facing charges for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from motor vehicles. Providence residents Kuron Mitchell and Richard Robinson, along with Alberto Rivera of Cranston, are being charged for the alleged crime in Braintree, Massachusetts in October. The men allegedly stole over 12-thousand-dollars worth of...
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts accused of thousands in damages
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
fallriverreporter.com
Repeat offender accused of trafficking fentanyl across southern Massachusetts facing decades in prison
BOSTON – A member of a Massachusetts drug crew pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and firearm charges in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Placido Pereira, of Brockton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl; three counts of distribution of fentanyl; one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and one count of possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Pereira was indicted along with three co-conspirators in November 2019.
NECN
Cambridge Police Looking for Woman Who Used Cigarette as Weapon in Assault
Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who allegedly used a cigarette as a weapon during an assault inside a shopping mall in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The incident happened back on Oct. 15 but Cambridge police just released four images Saturday morning as they continue searching for the woman who allegedly pressed a lit cigarette into the back of another woman's neck inside the CambridgeSide Galleria.
Police identify 83-year-old pilot killed in small Falmouth plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — State Police have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. Carl Willis, 83, of Falmouth was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass when the single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy area short of the northeast side of Runway 25.
Woman injured in Providence shooting; police searching for suspect
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Providence Friday evening.
fallriverreporter.com
Morning crash on Route 195 in Westport leads to injuries
A crash that took place on a local highway this morning resulted in injuries to the car’s occupants. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, at 11:45 a.m., Troopers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 195 eastbound in the area of Exit 15 in Westport.
whdh.com
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
RI woman dies following crash in CT
STONINGTON, CT. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island woman died Sunday following a crash on I-95 South in Stonington. Connecticut State Police say 21-year-old Samantha Stone of Hopkinton crashed head-on into a tree as she was driving on the highway. Stone was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police also say the passenger, Jason Connell, was […]
WCVB
Police identify Massachusetts pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police department confirmed Sunday that the pilot of a plane that crashed at a small airport in Falmouth has died. The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at the Falmouth Airpark, which is located off Fresh Pond Road. On Friday, Falmouth police...
Two dead after car flips during alleged escape from police stop in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A fatal crash that killed two in Worcester early Saturday morning occurred after the driver of the vehicle sped away from a police stop, according to the Worcester Police Department. Two of the seven occupants of a Toyota Highlander involved in a pedestrian altercation were pronounced...
fallriverreporter.com
Swansea Police Department announces body-worn camera, in-car video program
SWANSEA — Chief Marc Haslam announced Friday that the Swansea Police Department has launched a body-worn camera program for all sworn officers. The program officially began on Friday. Haslem stated that all officers, including himself, have been outfitted with a body-worn camera, which is embedded in the officer’s uniform to prevent it from detaching, and have received training on how the device operates and functions by Motorola.
