Texas State

Railroad unions decry Biden's plan to block possible strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad unions on Tuesday decried President Joe Biden's call for Congress to intervene in their contract dispute, saying it undercuts their efforts to address workers' quality of life concerns, but businesses stressed that it is crucial to avoid a strike next week that would devastate the economy.
