local21news.com
Ugly dreary forecast for the rest of the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clear skies as temperatures take another big tumble with overnight lows dipping to the mid 20's. Mostly Sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. Enjoy the nice day because things go downhill the rest of the week. UGLY WEEK:. Rain chances will return...
local21news.com
Chilly Sunday leads into soggy weekday showers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Skies will clear overnight as temperatures take another big tumble with a breezy overnight low near 30. Some sunshine but it will be colder tomorrow with highs in the low 40s. Monday will also bring some sunshine and it will be a little bit warmer and more seasonable.
Seasonable temps, periods of rain to mark first full week of December: NWS
This week’s weather looks like a continuation of the pattern that has existed around central Pennsylvania for the past few weeks. Temperatures will continue on average to be seasonable, and the area can expect at least several rainy days into next weekend. Today will be sunny, with light winds...
abc27.com
Mild & windy today, steady rain this morning, brief shower this afternoon
Cooler weather returns tomorrow... TODAY: AM Rain, Few PM Showers, Mild & Windy. Hi 58. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, Gusts to 35 mph. TONIGHT: Colder & Breezy. Lo 30. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. SUNDAY: Cooler, Mostly Sunny. Hi 44. Winds: W 5-10 mph. As of 7am, steady rain continues to...
local21news.com
Colder temps to start but will warm up with the sun later in the day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will start off bitterly cold this morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 20s. Temperatures moderate this afternoon back into the 40s with sunshine. Winds will be much lighter as well. Look for increasing clouds and milder conditions tonight with lows in the upper 30s. A shower will be possible by morning.
local21news.com
Clouds increase before showers and increasing winds return
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Look for increasing clouds and milder conditions tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Showers will develop overnight. Rain showers for Saturday early. Then just cloudy through midday. A few showers will move through in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 50s with increasing winds. Some gusts may approach 30 mph during the afternoon.
abc27.com
Sit Back and Relax: river leaves
Wrightsville (WHTM) In the quiet of the early evening, as fall changes slowly into winter, the autumn leaves fling themselves into the Susquehanna River, to begin their perilous migration to the Chesapeake Bay. (Just imagine David Attenborough doing the narration here. If you’re in my age bracket, you can substitute Jacques Cousteau…)
Snyder County rest area closes for season
From PennDOT: The primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township closes for the season on Monday, Dec. 5. The rest area will reopen in the spring of 2023.
Central Pa. dogs look fetching at ‘Deck the Paws’ fashion show
The annual Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show brought out the puparazzi this year to kick off the howl-idays introducing their brand new dog pageant, the “Deck the Paws” fashion show. The Deck the Paws event took place early Saturday, Dec. 3, offering several cute and adoptable dogs from...
local21news.com
Terre Hill Christmas in the Park expects thousands to attend
The rain in Lancaster on Saturday night stopped just in time for the Terre Hill Christmas in the Park event. With over 50,000 lights, a Christmas themed walking trail, visits with Santa, and live music, Christmas in the Park event coordinator, John Styer, said the three-day event takes about a month to prepare and set up.
WATCH: Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane opens for holiday season
EYEWTINESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As the holiday season approaches, Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane will be open daily, starting on Friday, December 2, until January 1, 2023. Christmas Candylane transforms Hersheypark into a winter wonderland. Hersheypark’s special holiday event boasts 5 million lights, the most in all of Pennsylvania. Weather permitting, select Hersheypark rides will also be […]
Little Lions fall in 6A semifinals, unbeaten streak comes to an end
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Little Lions fells 27-7 in the 6A Semifinals to the Harrisburg Cougars. Harrisburg senior running back Kyle Williams Jr. had four touchdowns for the Cougars. State College was 12-0 heading into Saturday’s game. Harrisburg will play St. Joseph Prep in the State Final.
local21news.com
York City shines with holiday spirit at annual tree lighting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The annual tree lighting in York took place during First Friday on Continental Square. Santa and Mrs. Claus were there celebrating with the whole family. "We had a lot of different people represented for our ceremony, we had the JCC out here with their...
WGAL
Fans turn out for raucous World Cup watch party in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A big morning crowd turned out at Tellus360 in Lancaster on Saturday to cheer on the U.S. team and Hershey's Christian Pulisic as they took on the Netherlands in the World Cup. Unfortunately, it was the end of the run for the U.S. The Netherlands knocked...
abc27.com
Train derailment causes road closures, widespread internet outages in Midstate
MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A train derailment caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County Friday morning. According to the Susquenita School District, they were made aware of a train derailment on the Rockville Bridge in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. The district said that its transportation team would do its best to safely navigate this area because of this incident.
local21news.com
'Happy Who-lidays with the Grinch' party brings the mean one himself for some family fun
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — He may be known as a mean one, but he was all it was all about family fun as the Grinch made a special appearance at Central Penn College on Friday. "Grinchmas has quickly become a standard tradition here at Central Penn College where...
WGAL
Fire damages 5 homes in York
YORK, Pa. — Crews were called to a rowhome fire Saturday afternoon in York. The fire happened at a rowhome on the 400 block of West Princess Street around 3 p.m. Firefighters think the blaze started on the second floor of one rowhome then spread to the adjoining rowhomes on either side.
Fire crews battle fire in York
YORK, Pa. — On Saturday afternoon fire crews were called to the scene of a 2-alarm fire in York City. Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of West Princess Street around 3:20 p.m. Officials say there are no reported injuries at this time. More information to follow. Download...
WGAL
Heavy delays expected on Route 30 in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are expected to be delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County. PennDOT says work is planned for Tuesday through Thursday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require daytime...
