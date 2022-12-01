North Carolina Woman Gives Birth Hours Before Scoring Major Lottery Prize

Photo: Getty Images

Lucky players who score big in the lottery usually have exciting stories that create memories that last a lifetime . For one woman in North Carolina, her recent $100,000 lottery win was made extra special when she gave birth to her daughter on the very same day.

Brenda Gomez Hernandez , of Concord, purchased a $3 Quick Pick Powerball ticket for the November 9 drawing from the QuikTrip on Warren C Coleman Boulevard using a set of special numbers, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery .

"I have two sons and I used their birthdays to pick my numbers," Hernandez said.

The digits seemed to bring the 28-year-old Cabarrus County woman good luck as they ended up matching four white balls and the Powerball called in the drawing, winning her $50,000. The prize was then doubled after the 2X multiplier was drawn.

Before she learned she won, however, she went through something even bigger: giving birth to her daughter. It wasn't until she welcomed her little girl into the world that she discovered she also won $100,000.

"When I found out I cried," she said. "I'm just so excited and happy ."

After spending a few weeks with her newborn daughter, Hernandez finally claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (November 30), taking home a grand total of $65,015 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she hopes to use some of the prize to help pay for her house.