Read full article on original website
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
Visit The Latonis Train Depot in Pana This Weekend
The Latonis Train Village aims to preserve the railway history in Christian County. That’s according to owner Tom Latonis. He’s hosting an open House Sunday at 1 p.m. The coal industry often takes a lot of credit for upstarting Pana. However, Latonis says multiple industries utilized the railroad system in Pana.
WAND TV
Several local teams compete in Showcase Saturday at the BOS Center in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Games were happening from 10:30 AM to right around 9:00 PM at the BOS Center in Springfield. Several local teams were matched up in Showcase Saturday. Check out the scores and highlights here.
decaturian.com
Millikin’s Old Gym to be Replaced with a New $6.7 Million Athletic Building
On September 27th, Millikin began the destruction of the Old Gymnasium, which will soon be replaced with a new and improved $6.7 million athletic facility to fulfill the immediate needs of both the football and track programs. Originally known as the new Gymnasium when it was built in 1912, Old...
wmay.com
Marine Bank To Get New Ownership, Name
A Springfield bank is getting new ownership… and a new name. Marine Bank is being acquired by Morton Community Bank. Marine Bank will be renamed “Clocktower Community Bank” when the acquisition is complete, sometime in the spring of 2023. The current Marine Bank was started in the 1990s, adopting a name that had been used by a different financial institution that had operated in Springfield since the 1800s.
Springfield downtown road closing for holiday parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jaycees Holiday Lights Parade is coming to downtown Springfield Saturday night. To accommodate the event, some roads are closed starting from afternoon. Jefferson between 7th and 9th Street in Springfield has been closed since 3 p.m. for staging. The remainder of the route will be closed at 5 p.m. The downtown parade will leave […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Kenneth Kyle "Kenny" Martin
Kenneth Kyle “Kenny” Martin, 23, of Taylorville, IL, passed away on November 30, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, PA; Kenny was born on December 6, 1998, in Springfield, IL, the son of Donnie and Rhonda (Miller) Martin. Kenny is survived by his parents; one sister, Brenda Martin...
WAND TV
Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
Family displaced, 4 pets died in Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Four refuse hospital treatment following car-deer crash
Four occupants of a car that struck a deer on Route 37 north of Kell were treated on the scene by Kell Fire and United Medical Response. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was driven by 56-year-old Martha Goff of Hill Street in Alma. She was checked at the scene along with three passengers. They are identified as 74-year-old Delores Osterholtz of Madison Street in Kinmundy, 30-year-old Bethany Hazzard of North Broadway in Salem, and a five-year-old female juvenile from Alma. All four declined hospital treatment.
advantagenews.com
Macoupin County accident sends one to hospital
A car crashed and overturned Friday afternoon along Route 16 in Macoupin County near Gillespie. Illinois State Police tell The Big Z it happened around 12:20 PM, west of Whitefield Road. Troopers say the driver of the car attempted to pass another vehicle while heading eastbound. The car left the...
WAND TV
Ambulance involved in crash near downtown Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An ambulance was involved in a crash near downtown Decatur, police said. According to Decatur Police, officers were called to a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle at the corner of S. Church and W. Wood Streets. The crash happened just after 5:40 p.m. on...
Effingham Radio
ISP Conduct Death Investigation Regarding Two Deceased Individuals Found North Of Neoga
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in Neoga, Illinois. On November 30, 2022 at approximately 11:47 a.m., 33 year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40 year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found deceased at a residence near County Road 1200N in Neoga, Illinois (Cumberland County).
i70sports.com
Altamont Girls Still Undefeated After Rout of Casey-Westfield
After four of their first five games this season ended in wins by margins of 5 points or less, the Altamont Lady Indians have won their last two games this week by an average margin of just over 40 points after a 66-18 rout of Casey-Westfield at home on Thursday night. The Lady Indians allowed just two points to the Warriors in the first quarter and 7 total in the first half, taking a 34-7 lead at halftime. Altamont kept on the gas pedal in the second half, outscoring Casey-Westfield 32-11 over the third and fourth quarters as they finished up the 66-18 win. Altamont moves to 7-0 on the season and will play their third game in a row at home on Monday when they host Effingham St. Anthony in National Trail Conference play. Altamont is already 2-0 in the NTC this season with wins over WSS and Dieterich.
KBUR
Illinois State Police issue citations for 3 Scotts Law violations in one day
Springfield, Ill.- On Tuesday, November 29th, the Illinois State Police issued citations in three different traffic crashes involving move-over violations, also known as “Scotts Law” violations. According to a news release, two of the crashes involves Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred in District 12,...
Effingham Radio
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
foxillinois.com
Rollover crash with injuries closes ramp on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Emergency crews late Thursday night are on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Illinois State Police said the ramp northbound at 6th Street will be closed for about eight hours...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville's Mistletoe Madness Kicks Off This Afternoon
Above: Ice rink on West Main Cross, being constructed Friday afternoon ahead of this weekend's Mistletoe Madness Weekend in Taylorville. Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Mistletoe Madness kicks off today. President Jennifer Franklin says the ice skating rink and Festival of Trees begins at 4 p.m. and concludes 9 p.m....
UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga
Update 3:25pm The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said […]
wgel.com
Electric Short In Cooking Equipment Causes Fire
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire Wednesday afternoon in a kitchen at a house located at 517 East Main Street in Greenville. Greenville Fire District firefighters were called at 12:51 p.m. and received mutual aid from the Mulberry Grove District. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise said there was...
WAND TV
ISP investigating two people found dead in Neoga
NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) — Two people were found dead in a home near Neoga on Wednesday. Illinois State Police is investigating the deaths of 33-year-old man Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old woman Jennifer R. Morecraft. They were found dead around 11:47 a.m. The official cause and manner of death...
Comments / 0