After four of their first five games this season ended in wins by margins of 5 points or less, the Altamont Lady Indians have won their last two games this week by an average margin of just over 40 points after a 66-18 rout of Casey-Westfield at home on Thursday night. The Lady Indians allowed just two points to the Warriors in the first quarter and 7 total in the first half, taking a 34-7 lead at halftime. Altamont kept on the gas pedal in the second half, outscoring Casey-Westfield 32-11 over the third and fourth quarters as they finished up the 66-18 win. Altamont moves to 7-0 on the season and will play their third game in a row at home on Monday when they host Effingham St. Anthony in National Trail Conference play. Altamont is already 2-0 in the NTC this season with wins over WSS and Dieterich.

2 DAYS AGO