ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
numberfire.com

Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com

Hornets starting Terry Rozier (illness) in Friday's lineup, Theo Maledon to bench

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier will return to the court after a recent illness forced the Hornets' guard to miss one game. In 38.3 expected minutes, our models project Rozier to score 39.3 FanDuel points. Rozier's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com

Luke Kennard (calf) questionable for Clippers Monday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf strain) is questionable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Kennard hasn't played since the middle of November after suffering a calf injury, but he seems close to making his return. He has a chance to suit up against the Hornets tomorrow. If...
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) heads to locker room in Week 13; Tyler Huntley to take over

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson suffered a knee injury while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room for evaluation, where he has been designated questionable to return. Backup Tyler Huntley will take over for Jackson until we learn more.
numberfire.com

Doug McDermott (ankle) out for Spurs on Sunday

San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. McDermott was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprirse. He'll remain sidelined due to a sprained right ankle. In 20 games this season, McDermott is averaging 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5...
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow coming off Blazers' bench on Sunday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Damian Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Winslow back to the bench.
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (calf) starting Sunday night for Portland; Justise Winslow back to bench

Portland Trail Blazers gaurd Damian Lillard will start Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Justise Winslow back to the bench.
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (injury management) out for Warriors on Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Thompson is listed out due to right Achilles tendon injury management, as the team is going to manage him carefully on back-to-backs. Expect Jordan Poole to nab the starting spot on the wing in Thompson's place.
numberfire.com

Jordan Poole (ankle) questionable for Warriors Monday night

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Poole is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com

T.J. McConnell (illness) downgraded to questionable for Pacers on Sunday

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell has been downgraded to questionable Sunday for the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. McConnell has been added to the injury report just 90 minutes before scheduled tipoff due to a non-COVID illness. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder) out on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Wade could reportedly miss several weeks after suffering a shoulder injury on Friday night. Expect Mamadi Diakite to see a boost in playing time while Wade is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks (hip) questionable Sunday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Eubanks missed Saturday's game due to a right hip contusion. Now, he is listed questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep an eye on his status over the next few hours.
numberfire.com

Lakers' Lonnie Walker (foot) active on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Walker has been upgraded to available and will play against the Bucks. Our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Walker's Friday projection includes 14.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8...
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (ankle) available Sunday night for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart will play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Hart has missed time recently due to a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him to also start, which could send Trendon Watford back to the bench.
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith starting Sunday for Indiana in place of injured Tyrese Haliburton

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tyrese Haliburton will miss the next two games due to a sore left groin. With T.J. McConnell also sidelined, the Pacers are extremely shorthanded in the backcourt. For now, Haliburton's starting spot will go to Nesmith.
numberfire.com

Timberwolves starting Jaden McDaniels (illness) on Saturday, Kyle Anderson to bench

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McDaniels will make his 20th start this season after he was forced to miss three games with an illness. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 26.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection...
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat Monday

The Miami Heat listed Dewayne Dedmon (foot) on their injury report as questionable for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Dedmon did seem to be limited on Friday after missing the Heat's previous game, so he likely is genuinely questionable for Monday's game. Our models project Dedmon for 11.8 fantasy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy