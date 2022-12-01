Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Terry Rozier (illness) in Friday's lineup, Theo Maledon to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier will return to the court after a recent illness forced the Hornets' guard to miss one game. In 38.3 expected minutes, our models project Rozier to score 39.3 FanDuel points. Rozier's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable for Clippers Monday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf strain) is questionable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Kennard hasn't played since the middle of November after suffering a calf injury, but he seems close to making his return. He has a chance to suit up against the Hornets tomorrow. If...
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) heads to locker room in Week 13; Tyler Huntley to take over
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson suffered a knee injury while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room for evaluation, where he has been designated questionable to return. Backup Tyler Huntley will take over for Jackson until we learn more.
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (ankle) out for Spurs on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. McDermott was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprirse. He'll remain sidelined due to a sprained right ankle. In 20 games this season, McDermott is averaging 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5...
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow coming off Blazers' bench on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Damian Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Winslow back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (calf) starting Sunday night for Portland; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers gaurd Damian Lillard will start Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Justise Winslow back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) out for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Thompson is listed out due to right Achilles tendon injury management, as the team is going to manage him carefully on back-to-backs. Expect Jordan Poole to nab the starting spot on the wing in Thompson's place.
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole (ankle) questionable for Warriors Monday night
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Poole is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
T.J. McConnell (illness) downgraded to questionable for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell has been downgraded to questionable Sunday for the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. McConnell has been added to the injury report just 90 minutes before scheduled tipoff due to a non-COVID illness. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.
"You guys know me, it doesn't matter unless we get the win” — Anthony Davis on his historic 55-point night
Anytime you join Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal in the record books, you did something special.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder) out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Wade could reportedly miss several weeks after suffering a shoulder injury on Friday night. Expect Mamadi Diakite to see a boost in playing time while Wade is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (hip) questionable Sunday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Eubanks missed Saturday's game due to a right hip contusion. Now, he is listed questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep an eye on his status over the next few hours.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Lonnie Walker (foot) active on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Walker has been upgraded to available and will play against the Bucks. Our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Walker's Friday projection includes 14.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available Sunday night for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart will play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Hart has missed time recently due to a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him to also start, which could send Trendon Watford back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith starting Sunday for Indiana in place of injured Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tyrese Haliburton will miss the next two games due to a sore left groin. With T.J. McConnell also sidelined, the Pacers are extremely shorthanded in the backcourt. For now, Haliburton's starting spot will go to Nesmith.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Jaden McDaniels (illness) on Saturday, Kyle Anderson to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McDaniels will make his 20th start this season after he was forced to miss three games with an illness. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 26.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat Monday
The Miami Heat listed Dewayne Dedmon (foot) on their injury report as questionable for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Dedmon did seem to be limited on Friday after missing the Heat's previous game, so he likely is genuinely questionable for Monday's game. Our models project Dedmon for 11.8 fantasy...
