Whole Foods Maine Lobster Boycott is an Attack on Our Great State
I love shopping at Whole Foods. It's a great grocery store. It has wonderful produce, an outstanding butchery, great prepared foods, and a vast selection of healthy and organic choices. It was also a huge benefit to have it during the pandemic when it offered free delivery, even to us...
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
An Hour North of Presque Isle Maine Sits a Mountain Worth Billions in Rare Minerals
Maine could have billions of rare earth elements stuck in a mountain. According to the Portland Press Herald, Geologists have found a big concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals that are huge for U.S. defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. The problem is it's stuck in a 450-million-year-old volcanic rock on a remote mountainside in northern Maine. It's Pennington Mountain about an hour north of Presque Isle.
Fans of Royals and England Will Adore These 2 British Stores in Maine, Massachusetts
"Cheerio" and "Keep Calm and Carry On" are typically what Americans think British folks say. The fact is that many do, but most who live in the British Empire do not say those lines regularly. However, as we've learned over the past few weeks of royal watching on the "tele",...
The Recession From 2008 is Messing With Maine’s Christmas Tree Supply
First and foremost, most tree farms do believe there are enough trees to meet the demand this year. But to help you out - the number one thing you need to know is... The Bangor Daily News says the Christmas tree supply is lower and is being affected by the recession back in 2008-2009. That recession, which was a doozy, forced some farms to close and others to not plant as many trees.
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
The Reason Cracker Barrel is So Cheap is a Gut Punch to New Hampshire and Maine
Who hasn't heard of Cracker Barrel, known for its homemade, massive breakfasts, and a warm welcome when you arrive?. For me, and I think for many, it's a favorite for grandparents and families who want a less expensive yet huge breakfast, as well as the perfect road trip stop. Those tall Cracker Barrel signs dot the highways and byways across the country with that hometown classic comfort food.
Reality Check: Forbes Just Proved Maine Is Full of Selfish Idiots
That's not a title I ever thought I'd type out. Hell, it's not a title I ever wanted to type out. But after what recently came out in a report from Forbes that straight up calls Maine out -- how do I not say that? Because Forbes proved it to be true.
WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old
Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles, a fifth-generation lobsterman here in Maine, posted the video on his TikTok page, and it is racking up views. The video shows this absolutely mammoth lobster caught...
We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year
They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
Maine Family Moves to Las Vegas and Immediately Regrets it After U-Haul is Stolen
A little over a week ago, Mainers Adam, Melissa Bair, and their six children packed up and moved everything they had from Maine to Las Vegas. The family loaded up a Ford Expedition and a U-Haul, and planned to start a new chapter of their lives in Vegas. What they did not know was just how soon they would miss Maine, and why.
1, 3, or 4-Day Dogsledding Tours Are Your Next Extreme Maine Winter Adventure
I've gone dog-sledding before and it is such an absolute blast. Not only is it stunning visually, but one of the most invigorating and special outings you'll ever do. While my dogsledding excitement was a couple of hours in Colorado, this memorable excursion has adventure-loving vacationers traveling from all over for that next exciting, unique trip. And here we are with it right in our own New England backyard. Talk about taking advantage of where we live.
Support Maine’s Lobster Industry Through a Holiday Buoy Tree
As Mainers, we’re used to seeing the local lobster industry hitting the headlines and being the talk around town. As a state filled with working wharves and hard-working fishermen, the lobster and fishing industry supports our local economies and communities. Recently, however, the lobster industry here in Maine has...
Stuck on a Deserted Island? These 25 Maine Restaurant Foods Would Make It Better
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip around the state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, social media post...you get the point. It's fun. It's quite adventurous. And it...
This DIY Seafood Kit Features Recipes from 7 Maine Chefs Inspired by Holiday Traditions
It’s that time of year when you spend more time with family than you do alone and constant conversations over a meal can get exhausting when you’re the one in the kitchen. Planning what food to make for a holiday feast can sometimes feel like the worst part of hosting, not to mention how expensive it is to source all the fixings.
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
Mainers Say These Are the Best Christmas Tree Farms in Southern Maine
Even though some Mainers started decorating before Thanksgiving, now that Turkey Day has officially come and gone, locals that celebrate have their eyes on all things Christmas. And generally, when decorating for Christmas, one of the first things to go up is the family Christmas tree. The big question, though,...
My Bad Experience at a Famous Maine Pizza Place May Be the Reason I Don’t Go Back
Bad weather sucks but bad customer service can definitely make the night worse. The other night, it was raining like crazy. Heavy winds plus the rain caused my power to go out right around dinner time. Of course, I tried to wait it out a bit, but I was getting hungry.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Potholes Suck! Remember When Someone Brought Christmas Spirit to Potholes in Massachusetts?
As the headline states....potholes suck! We all know this, and we know New England probably has some of the worst potholes in the country. It seriously gets to the point, where I have to make sure not to drive down certain roads because there are honestly, just too many on the street.
