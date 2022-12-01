ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
KENNEBUNK, ME
An Hour North of Presque Isle Maine Sits a Mountain Worth Billions in Rare Minerals

Maine could have billions of rare earth elements stuck in a mountain. According to the Portland Press Herald, Geologists have found a big concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals that are huge for U.S. defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. The problem is it's stuck in a 450-million-year-old volcanic rock on a remote mountainside in northern Maine. It's Pennington Mountain about an hour north of Presque Isle.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
The Recession From 2008 is Messing With Maine’s Christmas Tree Supply

First and foremost, most tree farms do believe there are enough trees to meet the demand this year. But to help you out - the number one thing you need to know is... The Bangor Daily News says the Christmas tree supply is lower and is being affected by the recession back in 2008-2009. That recession, which was a doozy, forced some farms to close and others to not plant as many trees.
MAINE STATE
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE
The Reason Cracker Barrel is So Cheap is a Gut Punch to New Hampshire and Maine

Who hasn't heard of Cracker Barrel, known for its homemade, massive breakfasts, and a warm welcome when you arrive?. For me, and I think for many, it's a favorite for grandparents and families who want a less expensive yet huge breakfast, as well as the perfect road trip stop. Those tall Cracker Barrel signs dot the highways and byways across the country with that hometown classic comfort food.
MAINE STATE
We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year

They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
MAINE STATE
1, 3, or 4-Day Dogsledding Tours Are Your Next Extreme Maine Winter Adventure

I've gone dog-sledding before and it is such an absolute blast. Not only is it stunning visually, but one of the most invigorating and special outings you'll ever do. While my dogsledding excitement was a couple of hours in Colorado, this memorable excursion has adventure-loving vacationers traveling from all over for that next exciting, unique trip. And here we are with it right in our own New England backyard. Talk about taking advantage of where we live.
MAINE STATE
Support Maine’s Lobster Industry Through a Holiday Buoy Tree

As Mainers, we’re used to seeing the local lobster industry hitting the headlines and being the talk around town. As a state filled with working wharves and hard-working fishermen, the lobster and fishing industry supports our local economies and communities. Recently, however, the lobster industry here in Maine has...
MAINE STATE
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
MAINE STATE
