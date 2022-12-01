ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

These designer handbag deals are still live; sales from Tory Burch, Kate Spade and more

By Madison Durham, Anthony Palliparambil, Jr., Sarah Kovac, Danielle DeSiato and Samantha Mangino, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E37TQ_0jUH2SWm00
The best deals on handbags at Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Tory Burch. Reviewed / Kate Spade / Michael Kors / Tory Burch

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission

Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still great deals to be had. Our favorite designers like Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Coach are offering major discounts on their luxury goods. These deals won't last long, so shop now before it's too late!

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

► Cyber Monday 2022: Here are 140+ last-chance deals you can still shop today

► Walmart Cyber Monday: 110+ best Walmart deals you can still get

► Holiday shopping: Best gifts at Amazon under $100

The 8 best deals on handbags for Cyber Monday 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohIVv_0jUH2SWm00
The best Cyber Week deals on handbags from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, and Coach. Reviewed / Michael Kors / Tory Burch / Coach / Kate Spade
  1. Michael Kors Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag for $79 (Save $319)
  2. Kate Spade Tinsel Satchel for $89 (Save $240)
  3. Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag for $107 (Save $71)
  4. Michael Kors Serena Small Quilted Faux Leather Crossbody Bag for $119 (Save $509)
  5. Kate Spade Bailey Shoulder Bag for $119 (Save $240)
  6. Coach Market Tote for $199 (Save $199)
  7. Tory Burch Small Robinson Spazzolato Tote Bag for $269 (Save $179)
  8. Kate Spade Knott Large Shoulder Bag for $279 (Save $119)

Cyber Monday Michael Kors purse deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UpKaS_0jUH2SWm00
Shop the best Cyber Week deals at Michael Kors. Reviewed / Michael Kors

Cyber Monday Kate Spade purse deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eak99_0jUH2SWm00
Shop the best Cyber Week sales at Kate Spade. Reviewed / Kate Spade

Kate Spade is home to leather handbags, crossbody bags, wallets, wristlets and much more. Among the options on sale are classic styles like the Hudson Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag , as well as eye-catching statement bags like the Spade Flower Reece Small Shoulder Bag .

Cyber Monday Tory Burch purse deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUCVM_0jUH2SWm00
The best Cyber Week deals at Tory Burch. Reviewed / Tory Burch

Cyber Monday Kate Spade Surprise purse and wallet deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u3SCy_0jUH2SWm00
The best Cyber Week handbag deals at Kate Spade Surprise. Reviewed / Kate Spade

At Kate Spade Surprise today, get a FREE tote with your purchase of $175 or more.

Cyber Monday Kate Spade Surprise clothing and accessories deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04T3sr_0jUH2SWm00
Kate Spade holiday accessories are hard to pass up at these prices. Reviewed / Kate Spade

Kate Spade accessories and clothing are deeply discounted today. Plus, get a FREE tote with your purchase of $175 or more.

Cyber Monday Coach handbag deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFyTb_0jUH2SWm00
The best Cyber Week deals at Coach. Reviewed / Coach

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When does Cyber Monday start?

Black Friday 2022 was Friday November 25 . Cyber Monday 2022 is today, Monday November 28 . Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end.

When is the Kate Spade Cyber Monday sale?

Kate Spade's Cyber Monday deals are here now. Plus, at Kate Spade Surprise, bundles are on sale this week with the code MAKEITTWO , meaning that you'll save a little more on two already-marked-down Kate Spade classics.

When is the Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale?

The Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale is happening now, and the Holiday Event savings run through Tuesday November 29 , meaning you'll be able to shop markdowns from now all the way through Cyber Monday.

When is the Michael Kors Cyber Monday sale?

The Michael Kors Cyber Monday sale is here, and you can save up to 70% off markdowns.

What deals can we expect during Cyber Monday?

You can expect to save on nearly every kind of product for Cyber Monday, including designer bags. We're rounding up all the best deals as they pop up, including sales from big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and more.

If you're in the Metro Detroit or Metro Phoenix areas, we recommend checking out the Detroit Free Press and the Arizona Republic for even more deal-hunting coverage.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022 . Technically speaking, as soon as Black Friday ends, Cyber Monday begins. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: These designer handbag deals are still live; sales from Tory Burch, Kate Spade and more

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $350 Satchel Bag for Just $75

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals Are Still Here: Save Up to 60% On Gifts from UGG, Nike, Tory Burch and More

Nordstrom extended their Cyber Monday sale. Nordstrom's holiday deals are still here and right now you can save up to 60% on styles across the store. Through December 5th, Nordstrom is offering new markdowns on fashion, home, and beauty. Not only does the sale include everything from luxury kitchen appliances to cozy shoes, but there are also discounts on items for everyone on your gift list. With these unexpected savings at Nordstrom, now's the time to get started on your holiday shopping before the rush.
Motley Fool

The 13 Best Christmas Deals at Sam's Club

The December Savings event will run from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7. The December Instant Savings event runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 24. You can find deals on everything from electronics to gift cards. Keeping your finances on track during the holidays can be hard. But thankfully, the holiday...
TODAY.com

Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets

We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
Axios

Bath & Body Works Candle Day sale returns with $9.95 candles

Bath & Body Works’ popular Candle Day sale is back but with a rare 30-cent price drop despite inflation. The big picture: Days after record Cyber Monday and Black Friday spending, the made-up holiday for candles is Thursday, Dec. 1, for loyalty members and retailers including Bath & Body are firing up discounts.
CBS News

The best white elephant gifts 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been invited to a white elephant gift exchange this holiday season and are confused about what to buy...
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Flattering' Packable Puffer Coat — and It's 45% Off Right Now

It has more than 9,000 perfect ratings Temperatures have already dropped in many places, and that calls for one thing: a reliable, warm winter jacket. (Well, maybe a pair of gloves, a hat, and a hot chocolate, too — but you know where we're going with this.)  If you're looking to add a go-to coat that will keep you cozy throughout the winter to your wardrobe, then you'll want to check out the Amazon Essentials Hooded Puffer Coat, which is 45 percent off right now, bringing its price...
Apartment Therapy

Trader Joe’s Is Selling A New “Crackling” Candle For The Holidays

Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
consumerqueen.com

Candle Day at Yankee Candle is Live!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Starting today (December 1st) thru December 2nd, Yankee Candle is celebrating Candle Day in-store and online! Large Jar Candles are on sale for only $12 (regularly $31) with a limit of 12 per order.
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Amps Up Sleek Jumpsuit & Padlock Sandals With Sparkling Alien Purse at W Magazine x Burberry Miami Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. W Magazine and Burberry have united once again at Art Basel in Miami to celebrate art, design and fashion. Tastemakers and influencers from the worlds of art, design, music, sports and fashion attended the event, which took place at a private residence on Dec. 1. Khloe Kardashian was one of the many stars to step out for the affair. The reality superstar and entrepreneur took a sleek approach to monochromatic style for the occasion. Kardashian wore a black sleeveless jumpsuit...
MIAMI, FL
The Hill

Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’

Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
The Independent

A rare Dyson supersonic hair dryer Cyber Monday deal sees tool reduced by nearly 40%

Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill: not only does Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer currently have 30 per cent off for Black Friday, you can now get an extra 10 per cent off for Cyber Monday. But you’ll have to be quick.Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted – even during the Black Friday bonanza. But, for this year, the hair tool has been slashed to just £170.91 – that’s a huge 36 per cent saving – courtesy of...
prestigeonline.com

Michael Kors presents the Parker Bag for Autumn 2022 Collection

Michael Kors presents the Parker Bag for Autumn 2022 Collection. Chic and exceptionally versatile, the Parker bag is Michael Kors’ latest gift for this season – a spotlight stealer from the house’s autumn 2022 collection. Redefining modern elegance, the creation is informed by its streamlined silhouette and...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

697K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy