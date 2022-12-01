Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
point a gun at me get same results .....he should have gotten out like he was asked .now the officers have yo live with this .it's not fair they put there life on the line to protect us.yes they do .and then someone destroys there life and the officers who had to draw.pray for our Officers .they never know what there walking into.🙏
Reply
2
Related
thesungazette.com
Visalia man arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm
On Dec. 3, at 2:08 a.m., Visalia Police Officers were dispatched to the report of a man with a gun where shots had been fired at Tacon Madres at 2401 W. Caldwell, Visalia. Upon arrival officers located spent shell casings in front of the business. Officers received updated information that the subject with the gun was inside the business and was refusing to come out along with other patrons.
KMPH.com
Driver wanted following hit and run in Tulare County
The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after learning that a man was struck by a vehicle while walking on the south shoulder.
Teenager shot in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police officers say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday.
YAHOO!
Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of unlawfully having firearms
Dec. 3—A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of five weapons charges by the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers served a search warrant in the 12000 block of Bedfordshire Drive on Friday regarding an "ongoing investigation," according to a BPD news release. They seized several "prohibited" firearms, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and body armor, the news release said.
KCSO deputy shot in forehead, suspect under arrest
Update (1 p.m.): Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood held a press conference at 11 a.m. and confirmed Deputy Michael Valdez, a deputy who was involved in the shooting, was shot in the forehead. Deputy Valdez was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he received a few stitches and then was released. Youngblood said Valdez has […]
Residential search leads to arrest of convicted felon: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers served a search warrant and arrested a prior convicted felon on suspicion of firearms charges, according to the police department. Officers searched a residence on Bedfordshire Drive on Dec. 2 and arrested a 34-year-old man from Bakersfield, according to the department. The man was arrested on suspicion of […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Hanford shooting, no suspect arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and later died after he was found in Hanford was identified by police on Friday. According to police, 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo was found in the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 on Sunday, November 27 following a report of a subject who had been shot. […]
KMPH.com
1 dead after solo vehicle crash in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — One person has died after a solo vehicle crash Sunday morning in Reedley. Calls came in around 9:38 a.m. for reports of a car accident on Manning Avenue, near Kings River Road. When officers arrived, they say they found one man who had died at...
thesungazette.com
Exeter has no plans for TCSO to take over city’s law enforcement
EXETER – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will not be taking over operations for Exeter Police Department, despite rumors circulating on social media. During an Exeter City Council meeting on Nov. 8, residents voiced their concerns over competitive police pay for the Exeter Police Department (EPD) after three patrol officers moved to the Tulare Police Department this year. Just before the meeting, rumors circulated on social media stating the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office would have to act as the city’s law enforcement if staffing issues worsened, however, TCSO’s public information officer Ashley Schwarm said the claim is inaccurate, as the sheriff’s office has not been approached about entering the city of Exeter, and confirmed that TCSO has a good working relationship with all city agencies in the county.
22-year-old dies in solo fatal crash in Laton, CHP says
Investigators say the 22-year-old man was driving a Chevy Corvette at more than 100 miles per hour when he approached a curve.
thesungazette.com
Porterville man convicted for killing wife
On Nov. 16 at the South County Justice Center in Porterville, a jury convicted Victor Lopez, 37, of the 2018 murder of his wife, Samantha Quintanar-Lopez, 31. After a multi-day trial beginning on Nov. 7, 2022, the jury convicted Lopez of first-degree murder and felony domestic violence causing great bodily injury. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023, in Superior Court where Lopez faces life in prison.
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed Sunday in Hanford identified
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hanford has been identified as 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo of Hanford. Hanford police were called to the area of Phillips and Third Streets near Hwy 198 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a victim of a shooting.
KGET 17
4 in custody after traffic stop turned search and seizure
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into two adults and two teens being arrested by Bakersfield Police Wednesday night, according to the department. Officers conducted the traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. on Sky View Drive, just south of Panama Lane. During the stop, officials said they...
KMJ
Early Morning Fight Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Murder Charge In Lemoore
LEMOORE, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
KCSO asks for help identifying suspect in a June, 2022 shooting
The unidentified suspect is wanted for a shooting in Bakersfield on June 28, 2022, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Delano hate crime suspect beat grandfather with chair in 2019: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three years before his arrest on hate crime charges, a Delano man punched his 83-year-old grandfather and beat him with a dining room chair. Kyle Sison told police he became annoyed with his grandfather and admitted hitting him. The grandfather suffered injuries to his face, a cut to his left ear […]
Couple convicted in 3-year-old’s death back in Bakersfield courtroom
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted of murder in the 2010 death of their 3-year-old foster child, Carla Torres and Alberto Faragia Garcia were back in Kern County Superior Court on Thursday morning seeking to be resentenced under a change in state law. In 2016, the couple was found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges […]
Man gets 15 years after pleading no contest to Wasco shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to an assault charge in a shooting that seriously injured a man in Wasco. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded no contest last month to assault with a gun, and prosecutors dismissed four other felonies, […]
Prayer vigil scheduled for oil worker severely injured in Friday morning blast
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prayer vigil is set to take place Saturday for the oil worker injured in a blast Friday morning in Bakersfield. The worker was identified as Leo Andrade. Danielle Andrade, Leo’s wife, said he is being treated at Kern Medical for critical injuries to his legs. A prayer vigil is set […]
Arrest made in connection to shooting of 13-year-old at Reedley apartment complex
An arrest has been made after a 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Reedley on Tuesday.
Comments / 1