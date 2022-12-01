ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

KGW

Icy roads for Monday morning commute in Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland saw its first snow of the season Sunday. By Monday morning, the threat of snow had passed, though freezing temperatures overnight caused icy spots on roadways. Officials cautioned drivers to be cautious and give themselves more time to get where they're trying to go. There...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5

On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Eight arrested in Clackamas interagency child luring sting

Richard Mendez, 29, of Gresham in custody for alleged online sexual corruption of a child.A Gresham man was arrested as part of a major interagency undercover child sex luring sting in Clackamas County earlier this month. On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Milwaukie Police Department hosted a team of law enforcement agencies, including the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Sandy Police Department, to use a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15. Those decoy investigators did not engage with users on the site unless first contacted. Many potential suspects...
GRESHAM, OR
canbyfirst.com

Winter Weather Hits Clackamas County in Time for Holiday Season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Canby area — and not just because downtown streets, along with businesses and homes throughout the community, have donned their lights, boughs of holly and other traditional holiday finery. Winter weather has also arrived in recent days, with...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

Sunday snow in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 10 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 ScanFair: Nordic Christmas Market

Enjoy the sights, sounds, tastes and traditions of a Nordic Christmas market at ScanFair. Since 1986, Nordic Northwest has brought Scandinavia to Portland through traditional food, entertainment, goods and activities. Here’s what you can enjoy at this year’s ScanFair. While you’re there, swing by Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art and Craft...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 pulled from car after crashing into building in Tualatin

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured when a car ran into a building in Tualatin early Sunday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. TVF&R said just before 3 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded with the Lake Oswego Fire Department to Boones Ferry Road just south of Lower Boones Ferry Road. They said a car drove into a building. Two people were pulled from the car and taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren’t provided.
TUALATIN, OR
opb.org

Airline service could resume in Salem by next summer

After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades because the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
SALEM, OR

