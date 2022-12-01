Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Body found in Portland shipping container ruled homicide
The death of a man whose body was found in a shipping container after a fire in the Lloyd District is now being treated as a homicide, Portland police said.
KATU.com
Snow totals show biggest amounts fell in on Portland's east side, Cascade foothills, gorge
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has released some snow totals for today's snow event. We want to know how much snow you got as well. Take a measurement and a picture and send it to us on our ChimeIn Portal. The highest totals appear to be in...
Icy roads for Monday morning commute in Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland saw its first snow of the season Sunday. By Monday morning, the threat of snow had passed, though freezing temperatures overnight caused icy spots on roadways. Officials cautioned drivers to be cautious and give themselves more time to get where they're trying to go. There...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
kptv.com
Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
Kohr Explores: Woman bakes cinnamon rolls for Oregon Food Bank
A Portland woman is baking giant cinnamon rolls to help feed thousands — and it's all to benefit the Oregon Food Bank.
RSV and flu are on the rise, but masks aren’t coming back to Portland-area schools for now
School districts around Portland say they are keeping a close eye on public health guidelines, particularly as flu and RSV season hits its peak, pushing up occupancy in pediatric intensive care units across the metro area. But so far, none have decided to return to mandatory indoor masking for students...
Photos: First 2022-23 snow in Portland metro
Snow is falling over NW Oregon, and although not nearly cold enough to cause stickage, people are still getting out and enjoying the weather.
‘Shroom House’: Lines form at Oregon business selling psilocybin mushrooms
On Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going from Shroom House in Portland, Oregon. Friday was a different story.
Eight arrested in Clackamas interagency child luring sting
Richard Mendez, 29, of Gresham in custody for alleged online sexual corruption of a child.A Gresham man was arrested as part of a major interagency undercover child sex luring sting in Clackamas County earlier this month. On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Milwaukie Police Department hosted a team of law enforcement agencies, including the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Sandy Police Department, to use a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15. Those decoy investigators did not engage with users on the site unless first contacted. Many potential suspects...
canbyfirst.com
Winter Weather Hits Clackamas County in Time for Holiday Season
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Canby area — and not just because downtown streets, along with businesses and homes throughout the community, have donned their lights, boughs of holly and other traditional holiday finery. Winter weather has also arrived in recent days, with...
Sunday snow in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 10 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
Child luring sting nabs 8, including Milwaukie restaurateur
A multi-agency child sex sting led to the arrest of 8 men, including one who was a co-owner of a Milwaukie eatery.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 ScanFair: Nordic Christmas Market
Enjoy the sights, sounds, tastes and traditions of a Nordic Christmas market at ScanFair. Since 1986, Nordic Northwest has brought Scandinavia to Portland through traditional food, entertainment, goods and activities. Here’s what you can enjoy at this year’s ScanFair. While you’re there, swing by Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art and Craft...
Women ‘persons of interest’ in Tillamook Forest homicide
Two women have been identified as persons of interest in the death of a 52-year old man in the Tillamook State Forest.
kptv.com
2 pulled from car after crashing into building in Tualatin
TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured when a car ran into a building in Tualatin early Sunday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. TVF&R said just before 3 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded with the Lake Oswego Fire Department to Boones Ferry Road just south of Lower Boones Ferry Road. They said a car drove into a building. Two people were pulled from the car and taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren’t provided.
opb.org
Airline service could resume in Salem by next summer
After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades because the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
PPB: Motorcycle crash in Lents Neighborhood results in fatality
The Portland Police Bureau reported on Thursday evening that a motorcycle crash in the Lents neighborhood has resulted in the death of an individual.
KDRV
Oregon's hospitals are struggling; unsafe staffing to blame, report shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 55,000 fewer registered nurses were working in 2021 compared to 2020. And it has to do with a number of findings. The biggest: violence against healthcare workers on the job. The American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division did a...
Pilot who flew rescued beagles to Portland brings one home
A pilot who helped fly nearly 150 rescued beagles across the country to find new homes in the Pacific Northwest ended up bringing one of the dogs home to his own family.
Comments / 1