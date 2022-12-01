Read full article on original website
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
This Davenport Chinese Restaurant Is Going To Reopen Soon
A Chinese restaurant in Davenport is set to open again in less than a month. QC Dynasty Buffet is gearing up to reopen it's doors at 5388 Elmore Avenue. The closure has been in effect as the ownership of the restaurant changed but it is set to open again on January 1st, 2023.
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Bowl Destination is Now Official
The speculation about where the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football team will play its bowl game is behind us. Iowa will play an SEC team later this month. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will be in one of two bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve Day. Before #3 TCU plays #2 Michigan, followed by #4 Ohio State against #1 Georgia, there will be a pair of other games during the day.
