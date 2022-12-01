ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: Amazon offers updates on ‘The Rings of Power’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’ as Netflix shows deleted scene from ‘The Sandman’ at CCXP

With CCXP well underway, this is turning out to be one of the best weeks for geekdom since San Diego Comic-Con. Lately, Amazon Studios has given fans updates regarding some of their favorite shows by holding a panel for each, and they include The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ trailer tease meets immediate backlash

Netflix has created a true case study with The Witcher. The once massively popular series is receiving no love from fans now as can be seen in the reaction to the new trailer tease for the sequel miniseries The Witcher: Blood Orange, released by the streamer on Friday. Ever since...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs

Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ might be arriving sooner than expected

Respawn’s Jedi: Fallen Order may be accused of simply rehashing several prominent video games and their world design with a new coat of paint, but as long as that new coat of paint is Star Wars, I don’t think anyone is going to mind. To that end, the game developer is finally ready to reveal more about the long-anticipated sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and its release date may actually have prematurely leaked online.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed

In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star finally hits the big time by joining the prestigious Tom Cruise cake list

There are many ways to quantify fame and success in Hollywood, but even starring in one of the finest blockbusters of the 21st Century that won rave reviews from all corners and earned close to $1.5 billion at the box office can come close to the honor recently bestowed upon Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell, who finally made it onto the Tom Cruise cake list.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval

For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
wegotthiscovered.com

A 15-year-old James Bond Easter egg is leaving fans desperate to see 007’s unlikeliest mission

Daniel Craig officially sung his swan song as MI6 agent 007 in 2021’s No Time To Die, leaving the spot wide open for someone else to take the reins. His run as Bond lasted over 15 years, beginning with 2006’s Casino Royale in which he starred alongside Eva Green and Mads Mikkelsen. Although Casino Royale isn’t as relevant nowadays as some of Craig’s more recent works, Bond fanatics are still noticing Easter eggs in Craigs Bond debut; one in particular even suggests that before sending off his resignation to M (Judi Dench), Bond made a request via email for… stationery.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ fans think Han Solo could appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ and MCU fans get emotional over ‘GotG Vol. 3’ being the final chapter in the saga

The Mandalorian has already done the impossible by bringing back Luke Skywalker in the second season finale, and later in The Book of Boba Fett, so Star Wars fans are wondering why the series should stop there and not get another legacy character back, especially now that deepfake technology is indistinguishable from reality.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: A Daredevil/Deadpool crossover gains steam as those Arnold Schwarzenegger MCU rumors are officially addressed

It’s been one busy week in the Marvel multiverse, thanks to the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last weekend and the deployment of some mind-blowing new trailers in the days since. And this seven-day stretch has today ended on a suitably exciting note as an MCU fan-favorite raises hopes for a dream crossover to come in a couple of years while rumors of Conan the Barbarian, the T-800, and Mr. Universe himself Arnold Schwarzenegger boarding the franchise are officially addressed.

