With terrible timing, ‘Blood Origin’ star admits they love ‘The Witcher’ because of Henry Cavill
Actress Michelle Yeoh opened up about her deep admiration for Henry Cavill as the 60-year-old did a press tour for Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin, a spinoff of the hit Netflix series The Witcher. In the show, Cavill portrays the role of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter. The...
Latest Fantasy News: Amazon offers updates on ‘The Rings of Power’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’ as Netflix shows deleted scene from ‘The Sandman’ at CCXP
With CCXP well underway, this is turning out to be one of the best weeks for geekdom since San Diego Comic-Con. Lately, Amazon Studios has given fans updates regarding some of their favorite shows by holding a panel for each, and they include The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ trailer tease meets immediate backlash
Netflix has created a true case study with The Witcher. The once massively popular series is receiving no love from fans now as can be seen in the reaction to the new trailer tease for the sequel miniseries The Witcher: Blood Orange, released by the streamer on Friday. Ever since...
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth and more are being shamed for their undying devotion to starring in terrible films
Look, everyone has bad days at work where they just don’t perform like they usually do, or like they should. But when your bad days outnumber your good days, it’s worth assessing how much you actually want the job at all. In the world of cinema, however, actors...
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
‘The Witcher’ showrunner addresses backlash over Henry Cavill’s departure, begs fans to watch season 3
Even though we don’t know the reasons behind Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher, fans were more than happy to instantly point the finger of blame at showrunner Lauren Hissrich and the rest of the creative team. In fact, a petition launched shortly after the news broke that...
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs
Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ might be arriving sooner than expected
Respawn’s Jedi: Fallen Order may be accused of simply rehashing several prominent video games and their world design with a new coat of paint, but as long as that new coat of paint is Star Wars, I don’t think anyone is going to mind. To that end, the game developer is finally ready to reveal more about the long-anticipated sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and its release date may actually have prematurely leaked online.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed
In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
Chris Pine declared the best part of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’
The moment we all caught wind of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the target audience was made apparent in the blink of an eye; this will be a movie for D&D fans and Chris Pine stans, with some general fantasy enthusiasts and casual moviegoers sprinkled in for good measure.
‘Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace’ states a strong early case for being 2023’s dumbest movie
Each and every year without fail, the VOD and theatrical market becomes swamped with high concept action movies destined to disappear from memory in the blink of an eye, meaning that any film looking to make an impact needs a unique hook. On that front, Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace has one hell of a hook to capture the imagination.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star finally hits the big time by joining the prestigious Tom Cruise cake list
There are many ways to quantify fame and success in Hollywood, but even starring in one of the finest blockbusters of the 21st Century that won rave reviews from all corners and earned close to $1.5 billion at the box office can come close to the honor recently bestowed upon Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell, who finally made it onto the Tom Cruise cake list.
A divisive billion-dollar hit ironically saved by the one thing everybody feared flees the streets on streaming
In the buildup to the release of Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin in the summer of 2019, the various trailers and TV spots had a lot of people utterly convinced that Will Smith’s Genie was going to single-handedly ruin the entire movie. Even the biggest star on the planet couldn’t...
DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval
For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
A 15-year-old James Bond Easter egg is leaving fans desperate to see 007’s unlikeliest mission
Daniel Craig officially sung his swan song as MI6 agent 007 in 2021’s No Time To Die, leaving the spot wide open for someone else to take the reins. His run as Bond lasted over 15 years, beginning with 2006’s Casino Royale in which he starred alongside Eva Green and Mads Mikkelsen. Although Casino Royale isn’t as relevant nowadays as some of Craig’s more recent works, Bond fanatics are still noticing Easter eggs in Craigs Bond debut; one in particular even suggests that before sending off his resignation to M (Judi Dench), Bond made a request via email for… stationery.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ fans think Han Solo could appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ and MCU fans get emotional over ‘GotG Vol. 3’ being the final chapter in the saga
The Mandalorian has already done the impossible by bringing back Luke Skywalker in the second season finale, and later in The Book of Boba Fett, so Star Wars fans are wondering why the series should stop there and not get another legacy character back, especially now that deepfake technology is indistinguishable from reality.
Latest Marvel News: A Daredevil/Deadpool crossover gains steam as those Arnold Schwarzenegger MCU rumors are officially addressed
It’s been one busy week in the Marvel multiverse, thanks to the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last weekend and the deployment of some mind-blowing new trailers in the days since. And this seven-day stretch has today ended on a suitably exciting note as an MCU fan-favorite raises hopes for a dream crossover to come in a couple of years while rumors of Conan the Barbarian, the T-800, and Mr. Universe himself Arnold Schwarzenegger boarding the franchise are officially addressed.
