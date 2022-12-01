Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Ford celebrates progress of $5.8 billion Kentucky battery site
GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5.8 billion electric vehicle battery park by Ford Motor Co. and its Korean partner, SK Group, is rising just off Interstate 65 in Hardin County and remains on track to begin production in 2025, officials said during a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday at the 1,500-acre site.
wdrb.com
Floyd County officials unveil new road project in growing part of Georgetown, Indiana
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new road was officially opened Monday in Georgetown. The "Oakes Way" project started in May to link state Road 64 to the new Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus. Floyd County officials said the area is growing, with about 18,000 cars going through the intersection daily....
wdrb.com
Cow found wandering in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
wdrb.com
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
Comments / 0