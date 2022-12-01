Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a murder suspect in Laurel County has ended. On Friday, investigators said that 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road in London. They said that the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim. He fled the scene and was reported as armed and dangerous.
WKYT 27
Police investigate robbery at brewery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a robbery downtown Sunday afternoon. Officers say it happened just after 3 p.m. at West Sixth Brewing. A suspect has been taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment and robbery. No one was injured in the incident. This...
WKYT 27
Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified. According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes. He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while...
wymt.com
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Multi-Agency Operation
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking illegal narcotics in Laurel and Pulaski County.
fox56news.com
Family speaks out after Hillsborough Home Depot worker dies from shoplifter’s injuries, police say
Family speaks out after Hillsborough Home Depot worker dies from shoplifter’s injuries, police say. Family speaks out after Hillsborough Home Depot worker …. Family speaks out after Hillsborough Home Depot worker dies from shoplifter’s injuries, police say. Dec. 4: Tips, robots and hidden fees. Here are five things...
YAHOO!
Attorneys working out deal for man accused of arson
Dec. 1—A man accused of setting fire in his girlfriend's apartment building had his sentencing delayed in two other cases due to the additional charges he acquired from the alleged arson incident. Brian Thomas Deason, 37, of Somerset, was set for sentencing Thursday in cases involving fourth-degree Assault —...
fox56news.com
Man shot attempting apartment break-in on Nicholasville Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man was shot overnight on Nicholasville Road as he attempted to break into an apartment, according to authorities. The Lexington Police Department said they were called to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a man being shot. He fled the scene before they arrived.
WKYT 27
Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly Lexington DUI crash finally learned his sentence on Thursday. Matthew Starling was sentenced to one year in prison. In October 2022, a jury found Starling guilty of reckless homicide and DUI. His sentencing had been delayed multiple times. Starling drove...
lakercountry.com
One escaped Casey County inmate back in custody; police still searching for other
One of the two inmates that escaped from the Casey County Jail yesterday morning is back in custody. According to Liberty Police, Angela Mason and Chasity Burton escaped around 4 a.m. yesterday but as of last night, Mason was back in custody. Both were considered Level 1 offenders, and were...
somerset106.com
Law Enforcement Agencies Team Up In Laurel County To Remove Two Pounds Of Meth From The Community
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says officers from several law enforcement agencies teamed up to get a large amount of drugs off the streets. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and FBI conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking drugs into Laurel and Pulaski County. As part of the investigation, surveillance units followed the suspect’s car to Louisville. Officers lost sight of it in the heavy traffic and put out a call to agencies to the south to be on the lookout for a black Nissan Altima. Officers from an interdiction team spotted the car on Interstate 75 in Laurel County and pulled it over. During the stop and search of the car, officers found two pounds of meth inside in a Ziplock bag. They then arrested the driver, 33-year-old Derrick Lee of Corbin. He is facing several charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance. Lee was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $35,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be in court in January.
WTVQ
Lexington police investigate after car crashes into home
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is looking for the person responsible after a car crashed into a home Sunday night. Police say the incident happened in the 1600 block of Russell Cave Road just after 8 p.m. Police say a vehicle left the road and hit two other vehicles and a home.
wymt.com
Suspect in assault case that sends victim to trauma center, puts children in danger, surrenders to police
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing serious charges after an incident that left one woman with serious injuries and could have hurt several children. On Sunday morning, Travis Austin Hall, 26, of East Bernstadt, surrendered to deputies at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Police...
WTVQ
Man charged for alleged grave robbing at Georgetown cemetery
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of robbing items from graves at a cemetery in Georgetown last week was found and arrested by police Monday night. Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Wilson says Eric Stephens robbed items from graves at the Crestlawn Cemetery. Police made a post on Facebook attempting to find Stephens, and were able to do so around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
k105.com
2 central Ky. women, including victim’s mother, arrested after smoking meth while toddler drowns in hot tub
Two central Kentucky women, including the mother of the victim, have been jailed after smoking methamphetamine while a toddler drowned in a hot tub. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 14-month-old victim’s mother, 41-year-old Monica V. Goodwin, and 44-year-old Erica I. Goodwin, both of Winchester, on Monday and charged each with second-degree manslaughter.
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
fox56news.com
2 Clark County women accused in drowning death of child
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two Clark County women have been charged in the death of a 14-month-old child. Court documents accuse 41-year-old Monica Goodwin and 44-year-old Erica Goodwin of leaving a child alone while they used drugs. Both women admitted to regularly during meth during an interview with Social Services.
q95fm.net
Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years
A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
fox56news.com
Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach inside abandoned barrel
A public works contractor inspecting an abandoned barrel for hazardous materials found a floating torso and bleach, leading to a Las Vegas man’s arrest for murder, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday revealed. Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach …. A public works contractor...
WKYT 27
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
