NBC Bay Area
Numerous Suspects Arrested for Carjackings
Oakland police arrested three including one for carjacking two vehicles late last month as officers deal with a slight increase in carjackings this year, police said Friday. Officers located one of the carjacked vehicles Wednesday traveling in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue. Officers followed the vehicle with the help of the department's helicopter to the 3300 block of Maybelle Way, a dead-end street.
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in Oakland after ditching car with drugs, money & walking through traffic
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man under the influence of drugs was arrested and given multiple charges after police discovered $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle on an Oakland freeway, police said. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. on I-580 near Grand Avenue, police received numerous reports of a man behaving...
YAHOO!
Woman dies after assaulted, shot under Highway 4
A 43-year-old woman died on her way to the hospital after she was found assaulted near American Street under Highway 4. A passerby found the woman alive just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, according to the Stockton Police Department. After her body arrived at the hospital, a doctor...
NBC Bay Area
Richmond police patrol activity report: Nov. 28-Dec. 1
Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 790 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
foxla.com
Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business
OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
Suspect arrested after firing gun, threatening to shoot boy’s mother in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN)– A suspect was arrested Tuesday for shooting a gun in the air around multiple children after pointing it at a mother’s head, Berkeley police said Thursday. The suspect, 41-year-old Bay Point woman Tiffany Payne, approached a 5-year-old boy at 3:53 p.m. Aug. 29, in the 2200 block of Bonar Street in Berkeley […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest 1 person for shooting a man outside a pizza business in Pleasant Hill
The shooting happened around 8:15pm Friday outside Pizza My Way in Pleasant Hill. Police arrested the gunman. The victim underwent surgery but condition unknown at this time.
KTVU FOX 2
Truck driver carrying mail killed in fiery hit-and-run crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A tractor-trailer transporting USPS packages through Oakland early Saturday caught fire, killing the driver, officials said. The California Highway Patrol confirmed two cars were speeding at the time of the crash when one of them crashed into the trailer, causing it to be engulfed in flames. CHP...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman allegedly fires gun into air after confronted by a parent for offering 5-year-old marijuana
BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman is accused of shooting a gun into the air after being confronted by a parent for offering a child marijuana, according to arrest records. Records show that on Aug. 29 Tiffany Payne approached a 5-year-old in front of 2227 Bonar Street and attempted to hand the child suspected marijuana.
berkeleyside.org
Woman charged with shooting gun, threatening mother, son near Strawberry Creek Park
A 41-year-old woman has been charged with shooting a gun in the air while threatening a mother and son near Strawberry Creek Park this summer, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Tiffany Payne was arrested Tuesday by Berkeley police at her Bay Point apartment and later charged...
Oakland sideshow takes over residential intersection
Police were called to the scene of a sideshow in a residential part of Oakland on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed.
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
NBC Bay Area
Murder conviction in brutal 2014 San Francisco domestic violence slaying
SAN FRANCISCO -- After waiting an agonizing eight years, Mary Atchison's family and friends have finally gotten some closure after her former boyfriend was convicted of her 2014 domestic violence slaying. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Thursday that after eight years in custody, 56-year-old Jules Sibilio was found guilty of second-degree murder after a jury trial.Evidence in the case revealed that Sibilio killed Atchison in the home they shared in Bernal Heights after years of verbal, emotional and physical abuse. She was found dead at the age of 42 with 57 distinct blunt force injuries when medics...
