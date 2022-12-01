ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Numerous Suspects Arrested for Carjackings

Oakland police arrested three including one for carjacking two vehicles late last month as officers deal with a slight increase in carjackings this year, police said Friday. Officers located one of the carjacked vehicles Wednesday traveling in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue. Officers followed the vehicle with the help of the department's helicopter to the 3300 block of Maybelle Way, a dead-end street.
YAHOO!

Woman dies after assaulted, shot under Highway 4

A 43-year-old woman died on her way to the hospital after she was found assaulted near American Street under Highway 4. A passerby found the woman alive just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, according to the Stockton Police Department. After her body arrived at the hospital, a doctor...
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police announce arrests of 3 carjacking suspects

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed the recent arrests of three suspects in connection with carjackings as officers deal with a slight increase in that type of crime this year. Officers located one of the carjacked vehicles Wednesday traveling in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue. Officers followed the vehicle with the help of the department's helicopter to the 3300 block of Maybelle Way, a dead-end street. Police tried to stop the driver, but he put the vehicle in reverse, hitting a patrol vehicle and then a parked vehicle, according to police. The driver got out and ran until officers...
KRON4 News

Three arrested in connection to ‘brazen’ Oakland carjacking

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have arrested three individuals in connection to a “brazen” carjacking that occurred Sunday, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Ransom Avenue. The victim was exiting her vehicle when she was confronted by three individuals, one of which […]
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Who Shot, Killed Antioch Gas Station Clerk Acted in Self-Defense: DA

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office explained Friday why a robbery suspect, who allegedly shot and killed a gas station worker is not facing murder charged. James Williams, 36, chased down two robbery suspects in Antioch over the weekend and shot one of them in the leg. Police...
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Nov. 28-Dec. 1

Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 790 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
CBS San Francisco

Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business

OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
CBS San Francisco

DA: Murder charge can't be filed in fatal Antioch Chevron station gun battle

ANTIOCH -- While expressing sympathy for family of a slain convenience store clerk, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said the circumstances surrounding the gun battle with the suspect prevents a murder charge from being filed.The suspect, Ronald Benjamin Jackson III, was being held on robbery and other charges, but the lack of a murder charge had drawn the ire of the family of James Williams."The family, friends, and loved ones of James Williams are understandably devastated by the shocking news of his death in a gun battle at the Chevron station in Antioch on November 26th," Becton said...
KTVU FOX 2

Truck driver carrying mail killed in fiery hit-and-run crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - A tractor-trailer transporting USPS packages through Oakland early Saturday caught fire, killing the driver, officials said. The California Highway Patrol confirmed two cars were speeding at the time of the crash when one of them crashed into the trailer, causing it to be engulfed in flames. CHP...
berkeleyside.org

Woman charged with shooting gun, threatening mother, son near Strawberry Creek Park

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with shooting a gun in the air while threatening a mother and son near Strawberry Creek Park this summer, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Tiffany Payne was arrested Tuesday by Berkeley police at her Bay Point apartment and later charged...
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
NBC Bay Area

Man Arrested in Fatal Antioch Gas Station Shooting, Faces No Murder Charges

A man was arrested in connection to a deadly gas station shooting in Antioch over the weekend. But he is not being charged with murder. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Chevron on Contra Loma Boulevard. Through further investigation, Antioch police said that there was a...
CBS San Francisco

Murder conviction in brutal 2014 San Francisco domestic violence slaying

SAN FRANCISCO -- After waiting an agonizing eight years, Mary Atchison's family and friends have finally gotten some closure after her former boyfriend was convicted of her 2014 domestic violence slaying.   San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Thursday that after eight years in custody, 56-year-old Jules Sibilio was found guilty of second-degree murder after a jury trial.Evidence in the case revealed that Sibilio killed Atchison in the home they shared in Bernal Heights after years of verbal, emotional and physical abuse.  She was found dead at the age of 42 with 57 distinct blunt force injuries when medics...

Comments / 0

Community Policy