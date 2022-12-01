Read full article on original website
Police investigate vehicle thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Brown Road. A female resident called the police department at 7:21 a.m. on Nov. 22 to report her vehicle, which had been parked in the street, was stolen. Disorderly conduct: Ethel Avenue. Officers at 4:42 a.m. on Nov. 22 arrested a man for...
Witness helps police track suspected drunk driver: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Country Club Boulevard. Officers at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 arrested a man for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a witness said the man nearly struck his car. The witness then followed the suspect while keeping police updated on his location. The...
Cleveland man arrested after calling 911 without a good reason; TV stolen from car dealership: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Misuse of 911: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 55, was arrested at about 5 p.m. Nov. 21 after he called 911 several times for no good reason.
OVI suspect tests at three times the legal limit for alcohol: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 reported that a black Kia was “all over the road” and tailgating on I-90 eastbound passing Crocker Road. Officers stopped the car as it entered Rocky River. While the woman driver searched for her purse for her license, an officer noticed it was sitting in a cup holder next to an open can of alcoholic tea, according to a police department press release.
Burglar strikes resident in face: North Ridgeville Police Blotter
Police responded to a report that an unknown man had entered a home and struck the resident in the face Nov. 18. The suspect was taken to the Lorain County Jail and charged with aggravated burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, assault and domestic violence. Criminal damaging: Avon Belden Road. On...
Man wearing police badge gets in dispute with gas station clerk, flees after ripping hose off pump, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man claiming to be a police officer at a West Side gas station was arrested Thursday after ripping a gas hose from its tank and driving off with it, police say. Arjuna Green, 47, was charged with aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability....
Suspect arrested asleep on ATV following manhunt in Trumbull County
A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an almost 24-hour search that included multiple police agencies and a helicopter.
Drunk motorist measures almost three times the legal limit: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police at 4:19 a.m. Nov. 21 went to Paramount Senior Living on a report of an unconscious man in a pickup truck that was running in the parking lot. The staff was unable to wake the man. The truck was parked in the middle of the lot. The driver was...
Wanted Parma man arrested after leading Brook Park, Cleveland police on foot chase
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A wanted Parma man, 48, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Nov. 21 after he ran from police. The man’s pickup truck ran out of gas at Brookpark and Smith roads and was blocking traffic. By the time police arrived, the man had somehow moved the truck into the parking lot of Budget Heating and Air Conditioning on Brookpark.
Man accused in death of Cleveland teen barricades himself in home before surrendering to U.S. Marshals
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of a 16-year-old boy in November, according to authorities. Darrion Malone, 19, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on charges of aggravated murder because of his involvement in the death of Jamil Tell Jr. of Cleveland. On Nov. 1, an argument broke out between two teens in an apartment in the 1500 block of Ansel Road. After the argument, Malone and two other individuals entered the apartment and shot and killed Tell Jr., police said.
Man shoots himself while cleaning his gun: Avon Lake Police Blotter
On Nov. 20, police were dispatched to the Cleveland Clinic in Avon for a report of an accidental gunshot wound. The man, who accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun, was transferred to Fairview Hospital. Domestic violence: Halle Court. An 18-year-old who was drunk and causing a disturbance Nov. 21...
Metropark officers assist in search for distraught mystery woman, two kids: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Personal welfare, attempt to locate: Chagrin River Road. A caller reported at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 23 that she had been speaking at Jackson Field to a woman in a light green Honda CRV who was crying, ranting and rambling with two young children around ages 6 and 8 in the car. They then took off toward Lander Road and possibly the Orange Police Department when the caller stepped away.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place Monday. Police said the man entered the Dollar General located at 9200 Madison Avenue around 9:03 a.m. He was captured on video robbing the store as well...
Resident worries about neighbor’s welfare: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Nov. 25 about a neighbor who did not respond to repeated calls at the house for two days. The caller was concerned about the woman’s health and well-being. An officer followed up and found that the situation was OK. Car crash: Columbia Road. Police responded...
cleveland19.com
Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the victim, a 50-year-old man, was...
Woman argues with boyfriend but denies shooting at his friend’s truck: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 12:20 a.m. Nov. 25, police were called to the area of Noble and Rushleigh roads on a report of shots being fired and a white pickup truck driving from the scene. Dispatch informed officers that the truck was heading north on Noble Road toward East Cleveland. An officer spotted...
Man arrested for murder of 16-year-old in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force have arrested a suspect who was wanted following the murder of a 16-year-old that took place in Cleveland. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 19-year-old Darrion Malone was located and arrested on Friday morning. Malone was wanted by...
Woman wanted in Akron murder
A warrant has been issued for a woman in connection to a man’s murder in Akron.
Appeals court says fired Cleveland police officer should get his job back in death of burglary suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that former Cleveland police officer Alan Buford should regain his job and collect back pay, five years after the city fired him for violating its use-of-force policy during a fatal shooting. In a 13-page opinion, Judge...
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
