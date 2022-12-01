ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Police investigate vehicle thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Brown Road. A female resident called the police department at 7:21 a.m. on Nov. 22 to report her vehicle, which had been parked in the street, was stolen. Disorderly conduct: Ethel Avenue. Officers at 4:42 a.m. on Nov. 22 arrested a man for...
Cleveland.com

OVI suspect tests at three times the legal limit for alcohol: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 reported that a black Kia was “all over the road” and tailgating on I-90 eastbound passing Crocker Road. Officers stopped the car as it entered Rocky River. While the woman driver searched for her purse for her license, an officer noticed it was sitting in a cup holder next to an open can of alcoholic tea, according to a police department press release.
Cleveland.com

Burglar strikes resident in face: North Ridgeville Police Blotter

Police responded to a report that an unknown man had entered a home and struck the resident in the face Nov. 18. The suspect was taken to the Lorain County Jail and charged with aggravated burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, assault and domestic violence. Criminal damaging: Avon Belden Road. On...
Cleveland.com

Man accused in death of Cleveland teen barricades himself in home before surrendering to U.S. Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of a 16-year-old boy in November, according to authorities. Darrion Malone, 19, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on charges of aggravated murder because of his involvement in the death of Jamil Tell Jr. of Cleveland. On Nov. 1, an argument broke out between two teens in an apartment in the 1500 block of Ansel Road. After the argument, Malone and two other individuals entered the apartment and shot and killed Tell Jr., police said.
Cleveland.com

Man shoots himself while cleaning his gun: Avon Lake Police Blotter

On Nov. 20, police were dispatched to the Cleveland Clinic in Avon for a report of an accidental gunshot wound. The man, who accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun, was transferred to Fairview Hospital. Domestic violence: Halle Court. An 18-year-old who was drunk and causing a disturbance Nov. 21...
Cleveland.com

Metropark officers assist in search for distraught mystery woman, two kids: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Personal welfare, attempt to locate: Chagrin River Road. A caller reported at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 23 that she had been speaking at Jackson Field to a woman in a light green Honda CRV who was crying, ranting and rambling with two young children around ages 6 and 8 in the car. They then took off toward Lander Road and possibly the Orange Police Department when the caller stepped away.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place Monday. Police said the man entered the Dollar General located at 9200 Madison Avenue around 9:03 a.m. He was captured on video robbing the store as well...
cleveland19.com

Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the victim, a 50-year-old man, was...
WKYC

Man arrested for murder of 16-year-old in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force have arrested a suspect who was wanted following the murder of a 16-year-old that took place in Cleveland. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 19-year-old Darrion Malone was located and arrested on Friday morning. Malone was wanted by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy