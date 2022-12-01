Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Update: Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. Update: Brintle let police listen in as she confronted her husband about the hidden camera in their home. According to police, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, 39, admitted to putting the camera in the shower, but he did not give a reason why. He only stated it was a mistake. He also stated that he never watched anyone take a shower because the camera never worked.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Debunks Infamous Myth Surrounding Her Famous Father’s Favorite Sandwich
Lisa Marie Presley debunked an infamous myth that surrounded her famous father's favorite sandwich, claiming she never saw him eat it.
‘We can’t paint a rosy picture’: Robert Downey Sr’s life of drugs, taboo-busting films and parental regrets
It’s almost weird that there aren’t more documentaries about Robert Downey Jr. There’s a very good case for the Iron Man actor being the biggest movie star on the planet for the past decade. For all the opinion pieces you see about the “death of the A-lister”, Downey Jr is just about as big-time as it gets: a performer whose seemingly effortless onscreen charm made him a star twice over. By 2018, he was reportedly making as much as $75m (£61m) for a single Marvel movie. But dive into his past, and it’s not so rosy: pain; addiction; a career on the brink of...
