US News and World Report

Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
US News and World Report

Pentagon Chief Calls on Congress to Pass Spending Bill on Time

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday called on Congress not to delay in passing the full-year Pentagon spending bill, known as an omnibus, saying it was key to helping keep America secure. "Let me urge Congress to pass an on-time appropriation so that we can get...
The Hill

Biden says Walker doesn’t deserve to be in the Senate

President Biden on Friday said that Republican candidate Herschel Walker does not deserve to be in the Senate, just days ahead of the runoff in Georgia on Tuesday. During a stop at a International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) fundraiser in Boston, Biden emphasized the differences between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), and Walker.
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
AOL Corp

Nancy Pelosi says her husband, Paul, is 'coming along' in his recovery from attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that her husband, Paul, is making some progress in his recovery from the violent assault by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home. "He's coming along," Pelosi said when asked during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill for an update on her...
POLITICO

NATO prepares for cyber war

More than 1,000 cyber professionals in NATO members and its allies across the globe participated in an exercise this week to test and strengthen cyber defenses.
CNET

The Student Loan Debt Relief Application Is Still Closed. Here's the Latest

Student loan debt forgiveness remains in limbo as a second federal appeals court rejected the Biden administration's request to put the court order block on hold. For now, the application will stay closed. For those who have already applied, their applications will be on hold, even if they're approved. If the legal orders are overturned, those who are eligible could get up to $20,000 in student loan debt relief.

