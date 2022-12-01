Read full article on original website
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
Defense bill likely to include end to military Covid vaccine mandate, source says
A massive bill setting defense policy is likely to end the military Covid vaccine mandate, a source familiar with the negotiations tells CNN, coming on the heels of intense GOP lobbying to kill the mandate and acceptance from leading Democrats that it's time for a change.
US News and World Report
Pentagon Chief Calls on Congress to Pass Spending Bill on Time
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday called on Congress not to delay in passing the full-year Pentagon spending bill, known as an omnibus, saying it was key to helping keep America secure. "Let me urge Congress to pass an on-time appropriation so that we can get...
Biden says Walker doesn’t deserve to be in the Senate
President Biden on Friday said that Republican candidate Herschel Walker does not deserve to be in the Senate, just days ahead of the runoff in Georgia on Tuesday. During a stop at a International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) fundraiser in Boston, Biden emphasized the differences between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), and Walker.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Every Day Is Jan. 6 For Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Campaign
The former president keeps complaining about his last election while vowing to help his supporters who stormed the Capitol.
DeSantis and Pence lead Republican wave – of presidential campaign books
In one of the clearest signs that the 2024 Republican presidential primary will feature rivals to Donald Trump, a host of likely candidates have released or will soon release books purporting to outline their political visions. Such books often sell poorly, but that is rarely their point. They are markers...
Supreme Court agrees to decide on Biden's stalled student loan forgiveness plan
The Supreme Court declines to revive President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, but agrees to rule early next year on its legality.
Democrat Raphael Warnock holds narrow poll lead in crucial Georgia Senate runoff – live
Victory for Warnock would give Democrats 51 Senate seats – follow all the latest politics news
Vox
Biden and Putin just said they’re open to talks. Don’t count on it happening soon.
President Joe Biden’s comments on Thursday that he’d be open to diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war in Ukraine may have been more about signaling Western solidarity and shoring up the US’s relationship with France than about entering into an imminent dialogue with Russia.
capitalbnews.org
Runoff Election Preview: A Final Look at Where Warnock and Walker Stand on the Issues
The eyes of the nation will be on Georgia once again Tuesday as the state’s critical U.S. Senate runoff race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker comes to an end. This U.S. Senate matchup is the first in state history between two Black contenders, and only the second...
AOL Corp
Nancy Pelosi says her husband, Paul, is 'coming along' in his recovery from attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that her husband, Paul, is making some progress in his recovery from the violent assault by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home. "He's coming along," Pelosi said when asked during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill for an update on her...
NATO prepares for cyber war
More than 1,000 cyber professionals in NATO members and its allies across the globe participated in an exercise this week to test and strengthen cyber defenses.
CNET
The Student Loan Debt Relief Application Is Still Closed. Here's the Latest
Student loan debt forgiveness remains in limbo as a second federal appeals court rejected the Biden administration's request to put the court order block on hold. For now, the application will stay closed. For those who have already applied, their applications will be on hold, even if they're approved. If the legal orders are overturned, those who are eligible could get up to $20,000 in student loan debt relief.
