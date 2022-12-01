ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.7 Jack FM

What Really Happened To This Tiny South Texas Ghost Town?

Located just 10 miles from Cuero and 19 miles southeast of Gonzales is the small forgotten town of Cheapside. Blink and you might miss it, this town was once a community full of people and businesses but now sits lonely and empty. A TOWN FULL OF RUMORS. Throughout the years...
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two-car collision on Navarro Saturday night

VICTORIA, Texas – Two cars collided at the intersection of Navarro St. and Crestwood Dr. this evening around 8 p.m. A silver Impala headed northbound on Navarro St. in the farthest lane. When the stoplight turned green, the car turned right. A black GMC Sierra pulled out across Navarro St. and hit the Impala. According to authorities, the black truck...
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Police Chief Arredondo: ‘I am very grateful there were no injuries and everyone went home safe’

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department provided an update on a shooting incident that took place at approximately 3 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Following an eight-hour standoff, Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. was taken into custody and transported to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. Garcia was arrested on the following charges: Aggravated Assault on a...
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

18-year-old woman killed in shooting near Victoria apartment complex

VICTORIA, Texas – A woman has passed away from gunshot wounds she sustained after she was found with fatal gunshot wounds at a Victoria apartment complex. The Victoria Police Department said that on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at around 12:40 a.m., VPD officers responded to 2309 Leary Lane in response to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old...
98.7 Jack FM

The New Mr Gatti’s Pizza Location Has Been Announced

In August, we all learned that the beloved Mr. Gatti's was returning to Victoria. The next big question was naturally, where is it going to be? Well the wait is over. The Mr Gatti's will be located at the old Dunlaps building, 2801 N. Laurent. It is awesome to see more positive growth in the "original" parts of town. Currently, there isn't a set timeline for this remodel, we will keep the community updated on the progress and we hope to have a grand opening date set soon.
98.7 Jack FM

Edna, Cuero, and Refugio Moving on to State Semi’s-Check Out the Neutral Sites

The state tournament is less than two weeks away and we still have three teams in the Crossroads fighting for a state title! The Cuero Gobblers are fresh off of a 3 OT Thriller last Thursday at NRG defeating Silsbee 58-56. The Refugio Bobcats came from behind in the 4th quarter and scored 14 against the Shiner Comanches in the Friday night game. Final Score Refugio 27 Shiner 22. Finally, the Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominating win where they scored 27 against Llano in the first half on Thursday night. Final score Edna 40 Llano 21 We want to send a big congratulations to the Shiner Comanches for a phenomenal year on the Football field.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Cuero shooting leaves one man injured

CUERO, Texas – Shortly after 3 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Cuero Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Dunn Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jason Gonzales, of Cuero. Through information obtained, officers later identified the suspect as 28-year-old Marlon Brooks, of Yoakum. They located Brooks walking...
98.7 Jack FM

New Program Helping Crossroads Residents Revamp Their Home

Keep Victoria Beautiful has been revamping areas around town for quite some time. Recently, they have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and created a 'Brush Up' program. Habitat for Humanity strives to give people in their communities a place to call home, while Keep Victoria Beautiful strives to keep their community a clean place to be proud of.
98.7 Jack FM

Special Event for Businesses In the Crossroads at Townsquare Talks

We are so much more than radio at Townsquare Media!. Sure we are the home of JP and Ingra Lee in the Morning on KIXS108, Pooks and Jim in the Afternoons on Q92 and wow can we talk about the phenomenal success of our new Tejano station KLUB Tejano on 106.9 hosted by JP? Not to mention the ever illusive Jack on 98.7, but behind the scenes we are so much more than radio.
98.7 Jack FM

98.7 Jack FM

