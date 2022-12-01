Read full article on original website
Related
What Really Happened To This Tiny South Texas Ghost Town?
Located just 10 miles from Cuero and 19 miles southeast of Gonzales is the small forgotten town of Cheapside. Blink and you might miss it, this town was once a community full of people and businesses but now sits lonely and empty. A TOWN FULL OF RUMORS. Throughout the years...
Two-car collision on Navarro Saturday night
VICTORIA, Texas – Two cars collided at the intersection of Navarro St. and Crestwood Dr. this evening around 8 p.m. A silver Impala headed northbound on Navarro St. in the farthest lane. When the stoplight turned green, the car turned right. A black GMC Sierra pulled out across Navarro St. and hit the Impala. According to authorities, the black truck...
Police Chief Arredondo: ‘I am very grateful there were no injuries and everyone went home safe’
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department provided an update on a shooting incident that took place at approximately 3 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Following an eight-hour standoff, Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. was taken into custody and transported to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. Garcia was arrested on the following charges: Aggravated Assault on a...
18-year-old woman killed in shooting near Victoria apartment complex
VICTORIA, Texas – A woman has passed away from gunshot wounds she sustained after she was found with fatal gunshot wounds at a Victoria apartment complex. The Victoria Police Department said that on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at around 12:40 a.m., VPD officers responded to 2309 Leary Lane in response to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old...
The New Mr Gatti’s Pizza Location Has Been Announced
In August, we all learned that the beloved Mr. Gatti's was returning to Victoria. The next big question was naturally, where is it going to be? Well the wait is over. The Mr Gatti's will be located at the old Dunlaps building, 2801 N. Laurent. It is awesome to see more positive growth in the "original" parts of town. Currently, there isn't a set timeline for this remodel, we will keep the community updated on the progress and we hope to have a grand opening date set soon.
Victoria County Fire Marshal investigating fatal house fire
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – A woman died this morning in a fire at a home in the 200 block of Kingwood Forest Drive. The call came in around 9 a.m. A neighbor who saw the fire called 911. Authorities found a woman inside the home. It was too late there was nothing emergency workers could do. An autopsy is underway...
Cuero murder suspect set for arraignment later this month
Sone Quintero Rojas, scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 at the DeWitt County Courthouse.
KIII TV3
State Qtrs: Miracle play pushes Refugio past Shiner; Flour Bluff, Calallen fall
Refugio got a play of the year candidate on 4th and 12 to save its season. Flour Bluff fell late to Liberty Hill and Boerne put Calallen away early over in SA.
Thursday shooting leaves one injured
Thursday shooting leaves one injured Subhead Cuero man injured, Yoakum man arrested News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 09:15 Image Police line ...
Edna, Cuero, and Refugio Moving on to State Semi’s-Check Out the Neutral Sites
The state tournament is less than two weeks away and we still have three teams in the Crossroads fighting for a state title! The Cuero Gobblers are fresh off of a 3 OT Thriller last Thursday at NRG defeating Silsbee 58-56. The Refugio Bobcats came from behind in the 4th quarter and scored 14 against the Shiner Comanches in the Friday night game. Final Score Refugio 27 Shiner 22. Finally, the Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominating win where they scored 27 against Llano in the first half on Thursday night. Final score Edna 40 Llano 21 We want to send a big congratulations to the Shiner Comanches for a phenomenal year on the Football field.
Cuero shooting leaves one man injured
CUERO, Texas – Shortly after 3 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Cuero Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Dunn Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jason Gonzales, of Cuero. Through information obtained, officers later identified the suspect as 28-year-old Marlon Brooks, of Yoakum. They located Brooks walking...
New Program Helping Crossroads Residents Revamp Their Home
Keep Victoria Beautiful has been revamping areas around town for quite some time. Recently, they have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and created a 'Brush Up' program. Habitat for Humanity strives to give people in their communities a place to call home, while Keep Victoria Beautiful strives to keep their community a clean place to be proud of.
Special Event for Businesses In the Crossroads at Townsquare Talks
We are so much more than radio at Townsquare Media!. Sure we are the home of JP and Ingra Lee in the Morning on KIXS108, Pooks and Jim in the Afternoons on Q92 and wow can we talk about the phenomenal success of our new Tejano station KLUB Tejano on 106.9 hosted by JP? Not to mention the ever illusive Jack on 98.7, but behind the scenes we are so much more than radio.
Blue Santa is Back and Victoria Police Department is Ready To Help
For the third year in a row, the Victoria Police Department has eagerly announced it will be hosting its third annual Target toy drive. You can count on Blue Santa being there eagerly accepting your toy donations. Toy drives during the holidays are a great way to get kids involved...
98.7 Jack FM
Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987jack.com/
Comments / 0