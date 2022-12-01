Kendrick Wealth Management returns as presenting sponsor of Foothills Caring Corps' 11th Annual Golf Classic

Read full article on original website
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Fun Things to do at Schnepf Farms for ChristmasMomJunkyQueen Creek, AZ
Pizzeria Closes, A New Pizza Restaurant Opens In Its PlaceGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Top Toys Sought For Christmas 2022 in Phoenix and TampaMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag
For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
Bill McCartney affiliates with Scottsdale/Carefree office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona
Bill McCartney has associated with the Scottsdale/Carefree office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona as an affiliate agent, bringing 20 years of real estate experience to the office. “Real estate has been the perfect job because it has allowed me to help people,” McCartney said. “I have been associated with Coldwell...
Art on the Boardwalk seeks artists for January, March festivals
Sundance Creek Promotions invites artists working in all mediums to apply to exhibit at Winter Art on the Boardwalk, January 20 – 22, and Spring Art on the Boardwalk, March 10 – 12, 2023, in Scottsdale. Both events will take place at the Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 E. Vía de Ventura Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Biggest, brightest light displays this holiday season
The Valley isn’t exactly a frosty, winter wonderland, but there are a few places that go so above and beyond in their holiday decorations that it truly does feel like being in the North Pole when visiting. While this certainly isn’t a comprehensive list, these are a few of...
Give back to local wildlife this season with conservation’s holiday enrichment party
Get in the holiday spirit and give back to wildlife by joining the bears, mountain lions and coatimundis with the Holiday Enrichment Party, a fun and safe outdoor event, at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Saturday, Dec. 10. “Enrichment” is a wildlife management term describing special, unique activities and treats that...
Shapiro Law: New name, same 'exceptional' service
Scottsdale-based law firm formerly known as David Shapiro Law recently changed its name to Shapiro Law Team in honor of the firm’s fifth anniversary and growing network. The firm, started and owned by David Shapiro, one of Arizona’s most reputable accident injury lawyers in the Valley, has dedicated over a decade to helping individuals who suffer injuries due to negligence.
JFCS seeks sponsors, financial donors for Adopt-A-Family holiday program
Jewish Family and Children’s Service (JFCS) is seeking corporate and individual sponsors and monetary donations for its annual Adopt-A-Family holiday program, which provides families and teens in Maricopa County with holiday gifts for both Hanukkah and Christmas. “For more than two decades, our generous donors have opened their hearts...
Santa visits kids with special needs Dec. 3
Every child deserves a chance to visit with Santa and United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Central Arizona is making that happen for kids and adults with special needs, along with their families, at the 5th annual Accessible Santa Breakfast Saturday, Dec. 3. For many families, a visit with Santa is...
