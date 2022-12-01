ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room

After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Reno-Gazette Journal

49ers need a QB ... know anyone? | Reno Memo

Get 12 months of RGJ.com and four months of SiriusXM for just $12! What are local sports fans supposed to be entertained by this December? Pack men's basketball is playing better than expected, but the U.S. Men's National Team is out of the World Cup, Wolf Pack football missed playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2017 and the Las Vegas Raiders have only a pretty slim chance of making the NFL playoffs. ...
atozsports.com

Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.

