Yardbarker
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Ravens say QB Lamar Jackson 'week-to-week' with knee injury
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is "week-to-week" with a knee injury after undergoing MRIs on Monday, coach John Harbaugh said.
49ers need a QB ... know anyone? | Reno Memo
Get 12 months of RGJ.com and four months of SiriusXM for just $12! What are local sports fans supposed to be entertained by this December? Pack men's basketball is playing better than expected, but the U.S. Men's National Team is out of the World Cup, Wolf Pack football missed playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2017 and the Las Vegas Raiders have only a pretty slim chance of making the NFL playoffs. ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
The Five Biggest Snubs in Heisman Trophy History
From O.J. Simpson to Marshall Faulk, Sports Illustrated revisits the biggest snubs in Heisman Trophy history.
atozsports.com
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
