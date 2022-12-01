ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Asian shares mixed, oil higher after Russia price cap pact

Asian shares were mostly higher and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Hong Kong’s benchmark jumped 3.8% and the Shanghai Composite added 1.6%....

