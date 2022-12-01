ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFOR

Bank of America chief predicts ‘mild recession’ in 2023

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Tuesday he’s expecting a “mild recession” in 2023, sounding a more positive note about the state of the economy than many in the financial world have been broadcasting amid 40-year-high inflation.
NASDAQ

Recession Worries? Invest Here

Will 2023 bring a recessionary hurricane or just a mild drizzle? … one sector that will outperform either way … specific ways to invest. Yesterday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said “I do continue to believe there’s a path to a soft landing.”. At the same time,...
AFP

US hiring tops expectations in November as wages pick up

US job gains were unexpectedly robust in November despite efforts to cool the economy, while unemployment held steady and wages ticked up, the government reported Friday. The report also said there were notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, health care as well as in government.

