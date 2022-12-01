ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waleska, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director

Clark Atlanta University has announced that Jerel Drew will be the educational institution’s new athletic director. Prior to his new role at Clark Atlanta, Drew — who is a native of Thomasville, Georgia — served as the athletic director for the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI). In his previous role, Drew led the charge […] The post Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’

ATHENS — If you judged Saturday’s performance by the Georgia football defensive performance by the wow plays, you’d have thought the group had a great day. Chris Smith made a heads-up play to return a blocked kick for a touchdown. Smael Mondon picked off a pass that deflected off an LSU player’s helmet. Jalen Carter picked up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with one arm and flashed a No. 1 pose with his free hand.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz make score predictions for SEC Championship Game

The SEC Championship Game will feature defending national champion Georgia vs. LSU. College football experts Mark May and Lou Holtz don’t think the Tigers will have a Cinderella tale on Saturday. Georgia finished the regular season with an unblemished 12-0 mark behind its dominant defense. Georgia held opponents to...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Darron Lee, former OSU star, reacts to No. 4 seed and CFP matchup vs. Georgia

Darron Lee knows all about playing in the College Football Playoff for Ohio State. He also knows about being an underdog against a vaunted SEC foe. Lee was a member of the 2014 Buckeyes squad that rolled to a hot end to the season and into the Playoff. That pitted Ohio State against top-seed Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, a game that featured the Buckeyes as underdogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Georgia

The past is the past. Doesn’t matter what happened last week. All that matters is the LSU Tigers are playing for an SEC Championship this Saturday and the only team in their way is the 12-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Since LSU only plays them every few years, we don’t know...
ATHENS, GA
LSUCountry

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia

LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Family reacts to learning motive behind football player’s murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a star football player killed outside a Dave & Buster’s is thanking the community after an emotional day in court Friday. Elijah DeWitt, 17, was shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills on Oct. 5. Two teenagers, 19-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, were arrested in his death days later. Police originally said DeWitt knew his killers, but later said they had just recently met at the same Dave & Buster’s days before the murder.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy