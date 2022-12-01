Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How FoCo parents can get free car seat safety inspectionJustine Lookenott
Traffic Watch Update: New ADA parking spots open at Forsyth County CourthouseMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Christmas parade Saturday in Cumming expected to draw thousandsJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Related
Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director
Clark Atlanta University has announced that Jerel Drew will be the educational institution’s new athletic director. Prior to his new role at Clark Atlanta, Drew — who is a native of Thomasville, Georgia — served as the athletic director for the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI). In his previous role, Drew led the charge […] The post Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Grayson, Pebblebrook pick up "Tournament of Champions" wins
The Grayson Rams and the Pebblebrook Falcons picked up wins on a special night for the annual Tournament of Champions Showcase hosted by the Wheeler Wildcats.
Hughes football reaches its second straight Georgia 6A title game
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – It wasn’t a matter of if Langston Hughes would find a groove, but when. One win away from getting back to the Class AAAAAA state title game for the second year in a row, the Panthers found their groove in the second half and never looked back en route to a 42-3 blowout win of ...
accesswdun.com
Football playoffs: Did the FGN crew pick Gainesville or Roswell?
Caleb Hutchin remains one game ahead of Jeff Hart in the FGN Playoff Pick 'Em Standings. To watch, press play above.
Cedar Grove Saints marching back to GHSA 3A state title game
With a return trip to the GHSA 3A state championship game on the line, the Cedar Grove Saints will defend there title and look to repeat after their 23-0 win over Oconee County.
Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’
ATHENS — If you judged Saturday’s performance by the Georgia football defensive performance by the wow plays, you’d have thought the group had a great day. Chris Smith made a heads-up play to return a blocked kick for a touchdown. Smael Mondon picked off a pass that deflected off an LSU player’s helmet. Jalen Carter picked up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with one arm and flashed a No. 1 pose with his free hand.
High school football state playoff scoreboard
Semifinal round of the 2022 Georgia high school football state playoffs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark May, Lou Holtz make score predictions for SEC Championship Game
The SEC Championship Game will feature defending national champion Georgia vs. LSU. College football experts Mark May and Lou Holtz don’t think the Tigers will have a Cinderella tale on Saturday. Georgia finished the regular season with an unblemished 12-0 mark behind its dominant defense. Georgia held opponents to...
saturdaytradition.com
Darron Lee, former OSU star, reacts to No. 4 seed and CFP matchup vs. Georgia
Darron Lee knows all about playing in the College Football Playoff for Ohio State. He also knows about being an underdog against a vaunted SEC foe. Lee was a member of the 2014 Buckeyes squad that rolled to a hot end to the season and into the Playoff. That pitted Ohio State against top-seed Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, a game that featured the Buckeyes as underdogs.
Yahoo Sports
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy at SEC title game, but company makes it right
ATLANTA — The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition money, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of the...
Georgia's Secret for Success? Local High School Football
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart credited local high school football with the sustained success at LSU and Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Georgia
The past is the past. Doesn’t matter what happened last week. All that matters is the LSU Tigers are playing for an SEC Championship this Saturday and the only team in their way is the 12-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Since LSU only plays them every few years, we don’t know...
How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia
LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
Family reacts to learning motive behind football player’s murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a star football player killed outside a Dave & Buster’s is thanking the community after an emotional day in court Friday. Elijah DeWitt, 17, was shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills on Oct. 5. Two teenagers, 19-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, were arrested in his death days later. Police originally said DeWitt knew his killers, but later said they had just recently met at the same Dave & Buster’s days before the murder.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
Students couldn’t use intercom to call for help when teacher was attacked in Gwinnett Co. classroom
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A student who witnessed another student attack her teacher inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday said students tried to call administrators for help, but no one came due to a broken intercom. The fight happened at Discovery High School on Tuesday afternoon. The teacher has not...
Texts reveal why high school football star was shot and killed outside Gwinnett Dave & Buster’s
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police now say two teenagers accused of shooting a popular high school football player to death outside a Dave & Busters were looking for someone to rob on the night of the murder. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at the Gwinnett...
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Atlanta, Georgia
If you're planning to move to the Peach State's capital for work or a lifestyle change, here are safe neighborhoods and suburbs in and around the city.
Comments / 0