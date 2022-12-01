ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

The Noel Diary and 3 other Christmas movies that are crushing it on Netflix this week

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9B4m_0jUGqPhd00
Image: KC Bailey/Netflix

We’re now just a few weeks away from Christmas, and evidence of the holiday spirit is increasingly all around us. That includes on Netflix, where four of the 10 biggest movies in the world this week happen to be Christmas movies, from The Noel Diary to the Lindsay Lohan-led Falling for Christmas.

Based on new figures available from Netflix’s latest global Top 10 data, the streaming giant’s subscribers spent more than 78.5 million hours this week streaming these Christmas movies: The Noel Diary, Falling for Christmas, Christmas With You, and Christmas on Mistletoe Farm.

#2 on Netflix this week: The Noel Diary

The Netflix data for this week covers the 7-day period that ended on November 27. And it reveals, among other things, that The Noel Diary — about a best-selling author played by Justin Hartley — is also the #2 Netflix movie in the world right now.

From the movie’s logline:

When best-selling author Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) — an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own. Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected.

The Noel Diary’s Rotten Tomatoes scores, unfortunately, aren’t that great at the moment. It’s got a 67% critics’ score, and an even-worse 55% audience score.

Not to worry, though — there are still plenty of other Christmas movies on Netflix to get you into the spirit of the season.

More Christmas movies

Coming in at #5 worldwide this week, for example, is Falling for Christmas. This one stars Lohan as a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress.

After she gets into a skiing accident, she wakes up with total amnesia and finds herself being tended to by a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Two other Christmas movies currently among Netflix’s Top 10 titles globally include:

  • Christmas With You: In this one, “Angelina” is a burned-out pop star who escapes to grant the wish of a young fan in small-town New York. There, she finds artistic inspiration, as well as a shot at true love.
  • Christmas on Mistletoe Farm: From the streamer’s description, “After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever.”

More Netflix news: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The Best New Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch

As the calendar updates to December, you may be looking to dabble in some Christmas cheer. It turns out that the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels are debuting a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year. So there are plenty of opportunities to take in what I consider to be the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie.
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 21

Family adventure flick Slumberland is the No. 1 movie on Netflix on Monday, Nov. 21. What can be said about this soporific adaptation of the Little Nemo comic from the early 1900s? The movie got put through the Netflixifier, and not even Jason Momoa's considerable charisma can give it vitality. Nevertheless, people are watching it, and it moved into the top spot today after spending the weekend at No. 2 behind Where the Crawdads Sing.
wegotthiscovered.com

Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all

With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
Fatherly

These Are The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix Right Now

Almost every family needs a little extra holiday cheer. Figuring out the best Netflix Christmas movies is one part of that equation. What we all want is the movie equivalent of instant cocoa: rich and ready entertainment sweet enough to deliver that Saint Nick fix we so desperately crave. So I slipped on my slippers, turned on Netflix, and dug in to find only the movies truly worth watching.
OHIO STATE
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch Hallmark Channel For Free Now That It’s Christmas Movie Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. ‘Tis the season for cheesy Christmas movies. If you love holiday films as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch Hallmark Channel online for free to see the cheesy Christmas movies everyone will be talking about this season. Hallmark Channel launched in 1992 as a television network targeted toward families with a mix of original movies and TV shows mostly in the romance genre, as well as other acquired lifestyle programs. As of 2015, Hallmark Channel...
CBS Minnesota

"Fit for Christmas" one of three new CBS original holiday movies for 2022

CBS announced today that it has ordered three new original holiday movies to air in December 2022. Award-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow will executive produce and write the title song for WHEN CHRISTMAS WAS YOUNG, a Nashville music-themed movie from a script by screenwriter and bestselling novelist Robert Tate Miller ("Hope at Christmas," Forever Christmas). The story follows a headstrong music manager in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, who finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song...
Parade

'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars Into Streaming! How To Watch the Blockbuster 'Top Gun' Sequel

Paramount Pictures announced the Top Gun: Maverick streaming details after a theatrical run of more than six months—and then some. The Tom Cruise-led blockbuster broke box office records following its May 2022 release in theaters, raking in $1.45 billion (and counting) overall, with $248 million in its opening weekend alone. It's the fourth-highest-grossing movie ever in North America, and it's heading back to theaters for a two-week run starting Friday, Dec. 2, through Dec. 15, 2022.
IndieWire

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Had a Hell of a First Wednesday-Sunday

She’s creepy and she’s kooky, mysterious and spooky, and all together uber-popular. “Wednesday,” the Netflix teen-comedy series about everybody’s favorite “Addams Family” member, has broken the streaming service’s record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series. According to numbers shared by Netflix, more than 50 million households watched 341.23 million hours of “Wednesday” during its first week of availability, from its debut on (appropriately) Wednesday, November 23, through Sunday, November 27. This dethrones “Stranger Things” Season 4, which previously held the record with the 335.01 million hours it logged from May 30 to June 5. Impressively,...
VERMONT STATE
Looper

Jack Ryan Is Back On The Run In The New Trailer For Season 3

"Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" is coming back to Amazon Prime Video for a third season — only, this time, Jack is the target. The series — which will return this December — is based on a series of spy-thriller novels from prolific author Tom Clancy. The character of Jack Ryan has been portrayed by numerous actors, including Alec Baldwin ("The Hunt for Red October"), Ben Affleck ("The Sum of All Fears"), Chris Pine ("Shadow Recruit"), and even Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford, in the 1992 feature film "Patriot Games."
bookriot.com

The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily

Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
BGR.com

BGR.com

350K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy