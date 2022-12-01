Read full article on original website
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County schools, leaders talk agriculture on Saturday
You will hear about the future of agricultural education on Saturday at Luxemburg-Casco High School. Agricultural business owners, agri-education teachers and school leaders, FFA members and alums, current students, parents, and area residents are invited to participate in the discussion. The event is a starting point for Luxemburg-Casco School District, Kewaunee School District, Denmark School District, and Algoma School District to engage with the community about the direction of agricultural education in the area. Luxemburg-Casco and Kewaunee have been able to build dedicated structures for their agricultural programs. Several agricultural businesses, such as Rio Creek Feed Mill and Kinnard Farms, invested in the Ahnapee Diesel program that draws in students from the area’s school districts.
wtaq.com
UW-Oshkosh Finds Mold in Residence Hall
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — UW-Oshkosh is investigating reports of possible mold in one of its residence halls. In November, the facilities services department received a handful of work orders from students requesting a check for mold in six rooms in South Scott, a letter to UW-Oshkosh students obtained by FOX 11 states.
Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of news of the week — Pearl Harbor, stay healthy, China, Qatar, advent
Joe Heller was the editorial cartoonist for the Green Bay Press-Gazette in Green Bay, Wis., from 1985 until being laid off in July 2013. He still draws several cartoons a week and distributes them through his own syndicate. Through Heller Syndication, his cartoons regularly appear in more than 400 newspapers, making him the most successful self-syndicated editorial cartoonist in the nation. His cartoons are reprinted many times in USA Today, Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer Press, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek Japan, The Week and The Washington Post. Joe’s cartoons have won numerous distinctions, including 10 Best of Gannett awards, eight Milwaukee Press Club awards and two Honorable mentions for the John Fischetti Award. He lives in Green Bay with his wife, Pamela. He is a regular featured cartoonist for the NKyTribune.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plymouth High School fall, child flown to hospital
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A 20-month-old was flown to Children's Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 3 after falling at Plymouth High School. Police said the child fell from a second level. It happened around 10 a.m. The child's condition is unknown.
20-month old falls from second floor of Plymouth High School
A 20-month-old boy had to be flown to Children's Wisconsin after he fell from the second floor of Plymouth High School.
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys' basketball round-up: Kewaunee, Southern Door pick up wins
Packerland Conference teams from Door and Kewaunee counties had mixed results on Thursday. Kewaunee cruised past its county rival Algoma 59-38. Southern Door made the most of their trip to Oconto, winning the game 64-52. Sturgeon Bay could not keep pace with NEW Lutheran in an 80-63 defeat. Sevastopol also...
doorcountydailynews.com
Gibraltar boys head to Wabeno to face Rebels
The Gibraltar Vikings will head to Wabeno to take on Wabeno/Laona Saturday afternoon in a non-conference matchup. The Vikings have been led this season by Jake Schar, who has averaged 25 points per game in the two games Gibraltar has played. The team has started their season 0-2 but are without big man Will Friedenfels and guard Brady Kita, as both sustained injuries during the football season that has held them out of the season so far. The Vikings lost to the Rebels last season early in the year 75-68, as the Rebels had Connor Taylor go for 43 in their win over Gibraltar.
whbl.com
Respiratory Illnesses Increasing Here On Pace With Rest of the State, Nation
You’ve likely been hearing about the triple threat of viruses affecting increasing numbers of Americans, and that definitely includes the Sheboygan area. Most only need to look as far as their workplace or school to see the evidence: Coughs, sneezes, fevers and other symptoms are common, and that’s a problem because these and others are shared by all three illnesses of concern – COVID-19, Influenza and RSV.
Fox11online.com
Oconto's Cruisers Yachts owner K.C. Stock dies at 84
OCONTO (WLUK) -- An Oconto business man and longtime owner of Cruisers Yachts, has died. Kenneth Charles (K.C.) Stock passed away on Nov. 28 at the age of 84. Stock was born in Oconto in 1938. He bought his first company, a contractor yard, in 1971 and named it Stock Lumber, eventually expanding to 11 yards across Wisconsin and Minnesota.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shawano, WI
The city of Shawano and Shawano Lake were all named after Sawanoh, the Menominee Chief, who led the tribe living near the lake east of Green Bay. The lumber industry in this city in Shawano County was the primary source of growth for the town in its early years, and the waterways became the means of efficient transport of logs back then.
doorcountydailynews.com
Holiday traditions endure in nature
Crossroads at Big Creek in Sturgeon Bay and The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor are helping you take a nature-first approach with your holiday celebrations on December 10th. The holiday tradition of the Night Tree at Crossroads at Big Creek began a dozen years ago as a part of a field trip organized by a Sawyer Elementary School first-grade teacher. The students would read the book “Night Tree” by the hearth inside the Collins Learning Center, and afterward, they would head outside to feed the animals like they do in the book. Interpretative Naturalist Coggin Heeringa said when the teacher retired, it was decided that the tradition would continue.
Wisconsin police investigating fatal shooting of woman, 32, near Michigan border
Police in Wisconsin are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old female near the Michigan border. Officers with the Marinette Police Department responded to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday. Marinette is just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
DNR investigating the illegal shooting of well-known buck in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the circumstances around a buck that was illegally shot in the Menasha area. This wasn’t a regular buck, it had become a bit of a local celebrity, especially among regulars at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve. Some called him ‘The King,’ others ‘Mr. […]
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/2/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday
Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 57-year-old Waupun man involved in several crashes and a high-speed chase in Fond du Lac last Friday night. Donald Perrote made his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on the four felony and four misdemeanor charges stemming from the chase that saw him hit four vehicles including a Sheriff’s squad car during the pursuit. Eventually he was arrested at gunpoint. He will be arraigned next Thursday. Charges include 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, battery to a law enforcement officer, fleeing an officer, hit and run, and three counts of criminal damage to property.
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
WBAY Green Bay
Amber Wilde disappearance gets national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The disappearance of Amber Wilde from Green Bay is seeing national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries.”. The Unsolved Mysteries podcast -- an offshoot of the long-running TV series -- talked with Wilde’s aunt, who shares the story of the disappearance in 1998, when Wilde was 19 years old and just over 4 months pregnant.
seehafernews.com
New Coffee Shop To Open On North Eighth Street in Manitowoc
A corner property that once housed a gas station and in more recent years, an auto repair shop on Manitowoc’s northeast side, has been transformed into a new business. Retro Eighth Coffee and Acai is expected to begin serving customers soon, possibly as early as Saturday (December 3rd). Seehafer...
Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption
A manure spill in east central Wisconsin led to traffic disruptions lasting several hours Tuesday. Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Kiel Police Department took to Facebook to draw attention to a manure spill that had affected all of Fremont Street within city limits. The department encouraged drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
Comments / 0