(The Center Square) – A pharmaceutical company is investing $12.5 million to establish a new packaging operation in northern Virginia, which will be supported by a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund. Granules India Ltd. will lease 79,000 square feet of space in Manassas for the operation to package and ship pharmaceuticals, according to a news release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office. It will allow the company to provide services in house, rather than outsource the operation. The $200,000 grant was approved under former...

