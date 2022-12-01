ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

$200,000 Virginia grant will support $12.5 million pharmaceutical company investment

(The Center Square) – A pharmaceutical company is investing $12.5 million to establish a new packaging operation in northern Virginia, which will be supported by a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund. Granules India Ltd. will lease 79,000 square feet of space in Manassas for the operation to package and ship pharmaceuticals, according to a news release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office. It will allow the company to provide services in house, rather than outsource the operation. The $200,000 grant was approved under former...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights

If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
MARYLAND STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland

Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia. The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.
COLUMBIA, MD
WHSV

New mpox case may change how some view the virus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Virginia’s Department of Health (VDH) reported the first death of a person diagnosed with mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the state. In a press release, VDH described the patient as an adult male from the Eastern Health Region. Despite this, medical experts...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

First Night Virginia canceled again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
VIRGINIA STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
PAINT BANK, VA
Farm and Dairy

Scientists discover endangered mussel species in Ohio

COLUMBUS — In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the ODNR’s Division of Natural Areas and Preserves Scenic Rivers Program, was...
OHIO STATE
blocbyblocknews.com

Maryland Attorney General Reverses 20th Century Rulings Upholding Maryland’s Racially Discriminatory Laws On Interracial Marriage And Education

In a 13-page opinion issued Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh reversed rulings dating back to 1916 that upheld “racially discriminatory state laws,” including those related to interracial marriage and education discrimination, William J. Ford reports for Maryland Matters. Which Maryland laws does the opinion reference?. The opinion...
MARYLAND STATE
macaronikid.com

5 Fun Things to Do With the Family in Southern Maryland This Week

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Hannukah and Kwanzaa... I absolutely love this time of year in Southern Maryland. The holiday lights, the Christmas music, the way everyone I meet is in a festive spirit. But most of all...I love all of the amazing holiday events this...
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
NELLYSFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy