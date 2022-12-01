Read full article on original website
Supreme Court Rules Washington State Can Begin Collecting Capital Gains Tax
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
Tri-City Herald
State admits redistricting commissioner deleted texts, court documents show
A commissioner appointed by the House Democratic Caucus to the Washington State Redistricting Commission deleted texts from her personal phone, the state admitted in Thurston County Superior Court filings Thursday. The admission from the state was in response to a lawsuit filed against the 2021 Redistricting Commission by Arthur West,...
Washington Republican Joe Kent to request recount in race for seat flipped by Democrat
Washington state Republican Joe Kent will request a machine ballot recount after losing to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in the 3rd Congressional District House race.
How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington
BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois Freedom Caucus calling for end of consent calendar
(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois lawmakers is calling for an end to a House practice that allows many measures to be voted on with one vote and little discussion. The Illinois Freedom Caucus, a group of downstate Republicans, said the practice enables House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote.
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
Joe Kent petitions state for recount in Washington 3rd Congressional District race
The campaign for Joe Kent, the Republican runner-up in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, announced Friday its request for a recount from the Secretary of State. Kent’s campaign manager Ozzie Gonzalez released the following statement Friday:. “As allowed by state law, our campaign will request a...
Liz Weston: Washington relative ships online purchases to Oregon to avoid taxes. Is it legal?
Dear Liz: My father lives in Washington state. He often purchases higher-priced items online, has them shipped to relatives living in Oregon and picks them up later. That way he doesn’t have to pay sales tax. Is this a form of tax evasion? Does he need to pay a...
KXL
Republican Joe Kent Contests Results Of Washington State Race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Republican Joe Kent’s campaign says it intends to request a machine ballot recount of all counties within southwest Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District. The Columbian reports a statement from Kent’s campaign Friday says they believe a second tabulation is in order because of...
You Now Have Another Option To Carry This In Washington State
How many times have you either been pulled over by a police officer or been in a fender bender, needed to show your vehicle registration...and couldn't find it? Maybe you found it, but it was from last year and you could've swore you put 2022's in the same spot? Rest easy, because now you can put aside your paper registration.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana voter turnout dropped one-fifth compared to prior midterm election, records show
Nearly 6 in 10 Hoosiers chose to neglect their civic duty by failing to vote in this year's general election. Data compiled by the Indiana Election Division show voter turnout at the Nov. 8 election was 41% of the 4.77 million adults registered to vote in the state. That's down...
The Daily Score
Report: Unplanned Oil Refinery Closures Cost Communities Big
Thousands of jobs, millions of tax dollars, delayed or avoided site cleanups: lessons from seven US communities should urge WA leaders to plan ahead. Since 2019 seven oil refineries have closed across the United States, almost all without warning, leading to the loss of more than 3,400 high-paying jobs and $21 million in forgone tax revenue annually in the communities that hosted them. At the same time, most of the oil companies that own the refineries have forestalled cleanup and left sites heavily polluted.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Black, Native children over-represented in Nebraska child welfare system
Growing up, Terrell McKinney didn’t cross paths with the child welfare system directly. But the North Omaha native knew plenty of other children who had gone through an abuse or neglect investigation or been removed from their homes and placed in foster care. That’s hardly a surprise, given that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michael Pacheco Appointed Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations
Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon appointed Michael Pacheco as the Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations. Director Shannon expressed his complete conﬁdence in Mr. Pacheco in his new capacity recognizing his extensive background in Wyoming corrections. The effective date of the appointment will be Monday December 5, 2022.
WA Department of Commerce increasing funding to close Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce will invest an additional $4 million for work to close Camp Hope. This funding will go towards the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. The new funding, along with capital and operating investments of $18.8 million, will bring the total funding of the initiative to $24 million. Here’s where that funding...
KPVI Newschannel 6
December 10 Election Day reminders
BATON ROUGE, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 is Election Day. In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:. Early voting ends Dec. 3. Polls closed today at 6 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is...
Failure To Chain Up on Washington Passes Will Cost You WSP Says
How Much Is The Fine If You Don't Chain Up In Washington State?. Driving in winter can be dangerous enough without having to worry about road conditions. But what if you get caught in a snowstorm while driving through a mountain pass? Is it really necessary to put chains on your tires?
Is it Legal to Shovel Your Snow Into the Street in Washington State?
What Are Rules On Property Snow Removal In Washington State. It's that time of year again—the time when the snow starts to fall and people have to start shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. What Options Do I Have As A Property Owner For Snow Removal In Washington State?. But...
Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
Rent an Entire Enchanted Island for Yourself in Washington State
You Can Rent An Entire Island For Yourself In Washington State. If you really want to escape the stress and vacation off the grid, there is an island in Washington State that you can rent for yourself. Your Own Private Island In Washington Is The Perfect Escape From The Stress.
