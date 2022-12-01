ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Tri-City Herald

State admits redistricting commissioner deleted texts, court documents show

A commissioner appointed by the House Democratic Caucus to the Washington State Redistricting Commission deleted texts from her personal phone, the state admitted in Thurston County Superior Court filings Thursday. The admission from the state was in response to a lawsuit filed against the 2021 Redistricting Commission by Arthur West,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington

BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois Freedom Caucus calling for end of consent calendar

(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois lawmakers is calling for an end to a House practice that allows many measures to be voted on with one vote and little discussion. The Illinois Freedom Caucus, a group of downstate Republicans, said the practice enables House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote.
ILLINOIS STATE
KXL

Republican Joe Kent Contests Results Of Washington State Race

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Republican Joe Kent’s campaign says it intends to request a machine ballot recount of all counties within southwest Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District. The Columbian reports a statement from Kent’s campaign Friday says they believe a second tabulation is in order because of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Report: Unplanned Oil Refinery Closures Cost Communities Big

Thousands of jobs, millions of tax dollars, delayed or avoided site cleanups: lessons from seven US communities should urge WA leaders to plan ahead. Since 2019 seven oil refineries have closed across the United States, almost all without warning, leading to the loss of more than 3,400 high-paying jobs and $21 million in forgone tax revenue annually in the communities that hosted them. At the same time, most of the oil companies that own the refineries have forestalled cleanup and left sites heavily polluted.
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Black, Native children over-represented in Nebraska child welfare system

Growing up, Terrell McKinney didn’t cross paths with the child welfare system directly. But the North Omaha native knew plenty of other children who had gone through an abuse or neglect investigation or been removed from their homes and placed in foster care. That’s hardly a surprise, given that...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michael Pacheco Appointed Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations

Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon appointed Michael Pacheco as the Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations. Director Shannon expressed his complete conﬁdence in Mr. Pacheco in his new capacity recognizing his extensive background in Wyoming corrections. The effective date of the appointment will be Monday December 5, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Department of Commerce increasing funding to close Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce will invest an additional $4 million for work to close Camp Hope. This funding will go towards the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. The new funding, along with capital and operating investments of $18.8 million, will bring the total funding of the initiative to $24 million. Here’s where that funding...
SPOKANE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

December 10 Election Day reminders

BATON ROUGE, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 is Election Day. In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:. Early voting ends Dec. 3. Polls closed today at 6 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is...
LOUISIANA STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
SPOKANE, WA

