Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
Salem celebrates the ‘Magic of Christmas’ during annual parade
Paradegoers huddled under umbrellas to watch Salem City’s Magic of Christmas Parade Saturday morning, but participants didn’t let the rain stop them from having a good time. Salem Rams cheerleaders performed wearing clear ponchos as to not hide their blue-and-white uniforms, and members of the Salem High School...
Cape Gazette
Fondue set to come to Milford
From the creators of EasySpeak in Milford will come a new restaurant experience in the form of Fondue, opening in early 2023 at 39 N. Walnut St. According to owners Zack and Marissa King, the restaurant will focus on gourmet cheeses and chocolates with craft cocktails and desserts. The space will also include a dining room that can be rented out for special occasions.
Cape Gazette
Veterans recognized at Faith United Methodist Church service
Faith United Methodist Church celebrated its annual veterans recognition day during its morning worship service Nov. 13. Guest speaker was Sgt. Tracey Duffy of the New Castle County Police Department. A native of Rehoboth Beach, Duffy spoke of her experiences and her father’s military experience. She is an 18-year veteran...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
fox29.com
Community comes together after car smashes through beloved family deli in Delaware County
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Loyal customers of Bocella’s Deli in Havertown are rallying around the family who has owned it these last 15 years. Surveillance video showed the terrifying moments an SUV slammed through the front of the deli last week. Police said the driver is an 82-year-old woman. Owner...
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
Second Phase of Willow Grove Shopping Center Redo Breaks Ground
Willow Grove Shopping Center, whose renovation is now kicking into Phase II.Photo byFederal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust celebrated the Dec. 1 groundbreaking for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center.
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects
Real-time traffic and travel map available at City website and at the link below. Wilmington’s Public Works Department has compiled the attached list of streets on which construction or, maintenance will occur over the next week by the City itself, or by either DelDOT, Delmarva Power, or private contractors. The attached information is for Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. 2022.
Cape Gazette
Milford author publishes romance novel
“Hidden Teardrop,” a new book by Milford author Patricia Kelly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. “Hidden Teardrop” is a dramatic story about two high school sweethearts with a pure love for each other. With many challenges to their relationship, Joseph, coming from an abusive household, and Clare must fight their hardest for this true love they both have been searching for.
Police warn of porch pirates in Wilmington ahead of holiday season
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – As the holidays approach one local police department in Delaware is warning residents to watch out for porch pirates.New Castle County police say they responded to multiple package thefts over the last several days in the Wilmington area.A reported theft was caught on surveillance video, in the Limestone Hills community.Police have a few tips to keep your deliveries safe:Requiring a signatureSuggesting packages be left out of plain sightConsider a package lock box for your homeAmazon says this year's Thanksgiving weekend was its biggest ever with a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed near Milford
MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening near Milford. According to police, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., when a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road, approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was reportedly walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Toyota tried to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but was unable to do so.
No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why
Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Dover Police Department looking to hire five recruits
The Dover Police Department hopes to attract new recruits for its next police academy this spring. Dover PD currently has 109 full-time sworn officers and is looking to add five new officers - due to growth - to round out the force. “We do a lot of different things that...
2 Supermarkets Lead the Pack in Sales for the Philadelphia Region
Two supermarkets in the Philadelphia region dominate sales, making up more than 56 percent of the local grocery store market, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
WDEL 1150AM
Dirt bike accident lands a teen in the hospital
An 18-year old dirt bike driver was taken to Christiana Hospital for his injuries after being hit by a vehicle last night. At 9:15 p.m., paramedics responded to the scene. In the area of Old Baltimore Pike at Salem Church Rd. in Bear, the collision between the vehicle and the dirt bike that the teen was driving inevitably caused injuries to his arms and legs, with possible internal injuries.
NBC Philadelphia
Crews Battle Overnight House Fire in Delaware County
Authorities say they’re investigating a house fire that broke early Sunday morning in Delaware County. Firefighters were called to the home on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township shortly after midnight. Initial reports said people may have been trapped inside the three-story house, officials said. The...
Chesco Construction Worker Crushed By 4,000-Pound Excavator: Dispatch
A worker in Chester County was hospitalized after his leg was pinned under a 4,000-pound construction vehicle, authorities say. Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Daily Voice that first responders were called to a home on Concord Avenue in Exton on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. The man was found in the front yard partially trapped beneath an excavator, they said.
