Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Canada expands Iran sanctions over ‘human rights violations’ -statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Canada has issued additional sanctions against Iran over its denial of rights for women and girls and for cracking down on peaceful protests, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said in a statement on Friday. The latest sanctions target four individuals and five entities that...
104.1 WIKY
Blinken says U.S. to work with Israel, and support two state solution
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. plans to work closely with Israel’s new government, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a left-leaning Jewish group in Washington on Sunday, and continues to support a two-state solution to end the decades-long conflict with Palestinians. The U.S. administration expects “the new Israeli...
104.1 WIKY
Israeli president touts business ties on first Bahrain visit
DUBAI (Reuters) – Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa met President Isaac Herzog on Sunday in the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the Gulf state since the countries forged ties two years ago and as a right-wing coalition government takes shape in Israel.
104.1 WIKY
Iran executes four individuals convicted of cooperating with Israel -Fars
DUBAI (Reuters) – Four individuals convicted of cooperating with Israel’s spy agency Mossad were executed in Iran on Sunday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. On Wednesday, the semi-official Mehr news agency said the four men were given the death sentence “for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping.”
104.1 WIKY
Russia says it is ‘outraged’ by France backing war crimes tribunal
(Reuters) – Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday that it was “outraged” by a statement from the French foreign ministry regarding plans to create a tribunal on possible crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
104.1 WIKY
French minister hails U.S. talks as ‘turning point’ to avert trade war
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden have resulted in a “major breakthrough” to avert a “subsidies race” between the two sides of the Atlantic, France’s finance minister said on Friday. Macron took advantage of his state...
104.1 WIKY
Mali’s Choguel Maiga reinstated as prime minister after medical leave
BAMAKO (Reuters) – Choguel Maiga will resume his role as Mali’s transitional prime minister on Monday after more than three months of medical leave, according to a decree read on state television on Sunday. Maiga was ordered by his doctor to rest in August after months of intense...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine, Baltics rebuke Macron for suggesting ‘security guarantees’ for Russia
(Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion the West should consider Russia’s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees to talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend. In an interview with French TV...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Treasury says oil price cap ‘institutionalizing’ Russian crude discounts
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The European Union’s agreed $60 per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil will keep global markets well supplied while “institutionalizing” discounts created by the threat of such a limit, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday. The official, speaking to...
104.1 WIKY
German government not planning blanket Huawei ban
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany does not want to follow the United States in generally banning products made by Chinese telecoms equipment makers such as Huawei, but will continue making such decisions on a case-by-case basis, an Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday. Berlin’s relationship with Beijing has come under close scrutiny...
104.1 WIKY
Russia: price cap is ‘dangerous’ and will not curb demand for our oil
(Reuters) – Russia said on Saturday it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a “dangerous” attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports. A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations...
104.1 WIKY
Syria Kurds halt all joint ops with U.S.-led coalition after Turkish fire – spokesman
QAMISHLI, Syria (Reuters) – The Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed group that helped defeat Islamic State jihadists in Syria, has stopped all joint counter-terrorism operations as a result of Turkish bombardment on its area of control, a spokesman said Friday. Aram Henna told Reuters that “all coordination and joint...
104.1 WIKY
Sweden likely has to spend more than 2% on defence, top commander says – Swedish Radio
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The war in Ukraine and Sweden’s move to join the NATO military alliance will lead to defence spending running higher than the 2% that parliament has decided on, the top commander of the country’s armed forces told Swedish Radio on Friday. Sweden is planning...
104.1 WIKY
White House welcomes EU progress on Russian oil price cap
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday welcomed news that the European Union was “coming together” on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, and said it remained convinced that the deal should help limit Russian revenues. Poland on Friday said it had agreed to...
104.1 WIKY
Sweden extradites man with alleged terrorism links to Turkey -media
ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden on Friday extradited a Kurdish man with alleged links to terrorism to Turkey as Ankara keeps up pressure on the Nordic country to meet its demands in return for NATO membership, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday. Mahmut Tat had sought asylum in...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. judge dismisses indictment against Huawei CFO that strained U.S.-China relations
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed an indictment against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, formally ending a criminal sanctions case that strained U.S.-China relations. Meng, whose father Ren Zhengfei founded Huawei and is the telecommunications company’s chief executive, entered an...
104.1 WIKY
Biden asks U.S. Supreme Court to pause second ruling against student debt plan
(Reuters) – A day after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments over the legality of President Joe Biden plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, his administration on Friday asked the justices to put on hold a judge’s ruling in a separate case that found the program unlawful.
104.1 WIKY
Top Iran Sunni cleric says protesters should not face death sentences
DUBAI (Reuters) – A prominent Sunni cleric said on Friday it was wrong to charge protesters with capital offences as renewed demonstrations shook Iran’s restive southeast in the third month of protests despite a violent state clampdown. Videos posted by the Iran Human Rights group showed minority ethnic...
Comments / 0