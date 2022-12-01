ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Blinken says U.S. to work with Israel, and support two state solution

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. plans to work closely with Israel’s new government, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a left-leaning Jewish group in Washington on Sunday, and continues to support a two-state solution to end the decades-long conflict with Palestinians. The U.S. administration expects “the new Israeli...
WASHINGTON, DC
104.1 WIKY

Israeli president touts business ties on first Bahrain visit

DUBAI (Reuters) – Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa met President Isaac Herzog on Sunday in the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the Gulf state since the countries forged ties two years ago and as a right-wing coalition government takes shape in Israel.
104.1 WIKY

Iran executes four individuals convicted of cooperating with Israel -Fars

DUBAI (Reuters) – Four individuals convicted of cooperating with Israel’s spy agency Mossad were executed in Iran on Sunday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. On Wednesday, the semi-official Mehr news agency said the four men were given the death sentence “for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping.”
104.1 WIKY

Russia says it is ‘outraged’ by France backing war crimes tribunal

(Reuters) – Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday that it was “outraged” by a statement from the French foreign ministry regarding plans to create a tribunal on possible crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
104.1 WIKY

Mali’s Choguel Maiga reinstated as prime minister after medical leave

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Choguel Maiga will resume his role as Mali’s transitional prime minister on Monday after more than three months of medical leave, according to a decree read on state television on Sunday. Maiga was ordered by his doctor to rest in August after months of intense...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. Treasury says oil price cap ‘institutionalizing’ Russian crude discounts

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The European Union’s agreed $60 per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil will keep global markets well supplied while “institutionalizing” discounts created by the threat of such a limit, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday. The official, speaking to...
104.1 WIKY

German government not planning blanket Huawei ban

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany does not want to follow the United States in generally banning products made by Chinese telecoms equipment makers such as Huawei, but will continue making such decisions on a case-by-case basis, an Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday. Berlin’s relationship with Beijing has come under close scrutiny...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Russia: price cap is ‘dangerous’ and will not curb demand for our oil

(Reuters) – Russia said on Saturday it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a “dangerous” attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports. A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations...
104.1 WIKY

Syria Kurds halt all joint ops with U.S.-led coalition after Turkish fire – spokesman

QAMISHLI, Syria (Reuters) – The Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed group that helped defeat Islamic State jihadists in Syria, has stopped all joint counter-terrorism operations as a result of Turkish bombardment on its area of control, a spokesman said Friday. Aram Henna told Reuters that “all coordination and joint...
104.1 WIKY

White House welcomes EU progress on Russian oil price cap

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday welcomed news that the European Union was “coming together” on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, and said it remained convinced that the deal should help limit Russian revenues. Poland on Friday said it had agreed to...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Sweden extradites man with alleged terrorism links to Turkey -media

ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden on Friday extradited a Kurdish man with alleged links to terrorism to Turkey as Ankara keeps up pressure on the Nordic country to meet its demands in return for NATO membership, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday. Mahmut Tat had sought asylum in...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. judge dismisses indictment against Huawei CFO that strained U.S.-China relations

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed an indictment against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, formally ending a criminal sanctions case that strained U.S.-China relations. Meng, whose father Ren Zhengfei founded Huawei and is the telecommunications company’s chief executive, entered an...
104.1 WIKY

Top Iran Sunni cleric says protesters should not face death sentences

DUBAI (Reuters) – A prominent Sunni cleric said on Friday it was wrong to charge protesters with capital offences as renewed demonstrations shook Iran’s restive southeast in the third month of protests despite a violent state clampdown. Videos posted by the Iran Human Rights group showed minority ethnic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy