Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Chiefs

So many firsts were accomplished by the Cincinnati Bengals last year. So what’s one more against the team they kept from the Super Bowl?. The Bengals will look to become the first team to beat the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs for a third-straight meeting. Not only that, they’d do it in almost exactly 11 months.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Chiefs

Ja’Marr Chase is back. Just in time to face the team he torched for 266 yards and three touchdowns 11 months ago for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Kansas City Chiefs, though, are looking for revenge after letting a 21-3 lead slip away in the AFC Championship game. And they are on a bit of a roll, winning their last five games and eight of their last nine.
CINCINNATI, OH
MountaineerMaven

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Xavier

"They made shots and we didn't. They made shots and they made their free throws. We missed out shots and we missed free throws." "We did a great job, didn't we? I don't know. I mean, we spent an enormous amount of time to try to fix it. Maybe just one dribble handoffs where they can just hand it off after passing it? I don't know. Hard for me to imagine."
Larry Brown Sports

NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?

The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
WASHINGTON STATE
WLWT 5

Bengals fan goes on hilarious rant after wisdom teeth surgery

CINCINNATI — A Bengals fan's video is going viral of her hilarious rant about the team and quarterback Joe Burrow after getting her wisdom teeth removed. "I had my wisdom teeth removed on Tuesday. 'Apparently' these are my thoughts going into Week 11... Go Bengals!" Haven Wolfe captioned the video on Facebook.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

5 Questions with the Enemy: Tom Childs of Arrowhead Pride

One of the perceived biggest games of the year is on deck, as the Cincinnati Bengals get set to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium. The latter is looking to exact revenge on the former for two big losses last year, while the home team is seeking to further their stance in the AFC playoff picture.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Times Gazette

No Chase or Mixon; no problem

The Bengals last Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, no Ja’Marr Chase — no problem this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Confidence in Cincinnati winning the AFC North is rising

As the Bengals prepare for a huge matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, we here at Cincy Jungle were curious to how the fanbase felt the direction of this team was going after picking up another win last weekend in Nashville. Bet on Bengals - Chiefs and other...
Cincinnati, OH

