Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:. Chiefs.
Cincy Jungle
Matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Chiefs
So many firsts were accomplished by the Cincinnati Bengals last year. So what’s one more against the team they kept from the Super Bowl?. The Bengals will look to become the first team to beat the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs for a third-straight meeting. Not only that, they’d do it in almost exactly 11 months.
Report: UC Down To Two Head Coach Candidates, Major Name Out Of Running
Cincinnati is keeping most of their coaching info under wraps in this cycle.
Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase and Samaje Perine educate Justin Reid in Bengals’ win vs Chiefs
Prior to the Cincinnati Bengals victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught wind of the safety Justin Reid saying he would shut down a Bengals weapon. Here is the video in question:. You can be the judge of if he meant Hayden Hurst or Tee...
What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty
CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Report: Bearcats Offered Head Football Coaching Position
Cincinnati is narrowing in on its next head coach.
Cincy Jungle
Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Chiefs
Ja’Marr Chase is back. Just in time to face the team he torched for 266 yards and three touchdowns 11 months ago for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Kansas City Chiefs, though, are looking for revenge after letting a 21-3 lead slip away in the AFC Championship game. And they are on a bit of a roll, winning their last five games and eight of their last nine.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon questionable for Sunday
Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Joe Mixon (concussion), and Logan Wilson (illness) are officially questionable for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase, who’s been out since Week 8 with a hairlines fracture, had a full practice Friday for the first time since late October....
No play, no problem: Bills back in first place in the AFC
Sunday was a good day to be the Buffalo Bills… and it didn’t even have anything to do with a win. At least not on that day of the week. On Thursday, the Bills (9-3) took a 24-10 win over the New England Patriots (6-6). That helps Buffalo move up the divisional standings, of course.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Xavier
"They made shots and we didn't. They made shots and they made their free throws. We missed out shots and we missed free throws." "We did a great job, didn't we? I don't know. I mean, we spent an enormous amount of time to try to fix it. Maybe just one dribble handoffs where they can just hand it off after passing it? I don't know. Hard for me to imagine."
NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?
The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Chiefs second half
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are about to kick off half No. 2, so come join the fun in our second-half game thread!
WLWT 5
Bengals fan goes on hilarious rant after wisdom teeth surgery
CINCINNATI — A Bengals fan's video is going viral of her hilarious rant about the team and quarterback Joe Burrow after getting her wisdom teeth removed. "I had my wisdom teeth removed on Tuesday. 'Apparently' these are my thoughts going into Week 11... Go Bengals!" Haven Wolfe captioned the video on Facebook.
Cincy Jungle
5 Questions with the Enemy: Tom Childs of Arrowhead Pride
One of the perceived biggest games of the year is on deck, as the Cincinnati Bengals get set to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium. The latter is looking to exact revenge on the former for two big losses last year, while the home team is seeking to further their stance in the AFC playoff picture.
Deion Sanders Must Buyout Jackson State Contract
Former Jackson State University head coach's contract had a buyout clause.
Bengals Elevate One Player to Active Roster Ahead of Chiefs Matchup
Cincinnati takes on Kansas City this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Times Gazette
No Chase or Mixon; no problem
The Bengals last Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, no Ja’Marr Chase — no problem this...
Cincy Jungle
Confidence in Cincinnati winning the AFC North is rising
As the Bengals prepare for a huge matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, we here at Cincy Jungle were curious to how the fanbase felt the direction of this team was going after picking up another win last weekend in Nashville. Bet on Bengals - Chiefs and other...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins ices Bengals win over Chiefs
About as clutch of a throw and catch as you'll see from Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins to secure another Cincinnati Bengals victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
