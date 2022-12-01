ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Gabon – EMSC

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Gabon on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)
Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia’s West Java

JAKARTA (Reuters) – A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Indonesia’s West Java area on Saturday at a depth of 118 km (73 miles), the country’s geophysics agency BMKG said. The quake has no tsunami potential, it said. The quake was felt in capital Jakarta. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy;...
Fiance of U.S. citizen detained in UAE fears he will be extradited to Egypt

DUBAI (Reuters) – An Egyptian-American national detained while visiting the United Arab Emirates fears he will be extradited to Egypt for criticising authorities there ahead of the country hosting the COP27 climate conference last month, his fiance said on Sunday. The UAE, a close ally of Egypt, arrested Sherif...

