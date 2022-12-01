Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Santa Cops partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock children experienced the joy of Christmas earlier than normal this year. The Lubbock Police Department’s Santa Cops teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters on Saturday, spending the day with kids in the program. Officers dressed up as Santa helped celebrate the holidays by building friendships with the children, taking a trip around Lubbock and shopping.
fox34.com
Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too
We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
everythinglubbock.com
Check out Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display from December 6-31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Overton Hotel & Conference Center, along with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, have partnered once again to create Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display. According to press release, this year’s display will be unveiled to the public during a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lubbock...
fox34.com
Llano Estacado Winery hosting first Christmas Market
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Llano Estacado Winery is hosting its first Christmas market. The market will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Llano Estacado Winery at 3426 F FM 1585. The event is free for all ages. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy local...
Lubbock parent ‘frustrated’ after video of daughter slap boxing at Boys & Girls Club
A Lubbock mom said she is frustrated after she received a video of her daughter slap boxing with another member at the Boys & Girls Club.
A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint
A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
everythinglubbock.com
Wayland Baptist University Enactus team installs 6th water bottle filling station
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Members of Wayland Baptist University’s Enactus team recently installed a sixth water bottle filling station in Plainview as part of an on-going project to provide clean drinking water without increasing plastic waste in the community. According to a press release from WBU, it’s part of...
everythinglubbock.com
South Lubbock home bringing in crowds for festive Christmas display
LUBBOCK, Texas — One home in South Lubbock is drawing lots of attention this holiday season for its festive lights and inflatable displays outside. Mike and Mary Lagoski are in their 18th year of decorating to this extent; almost every square inch of the front and backyard are covered with blow-ups and lights… and they said, they won’t be stopping any time soon.
fox34.com
Overton Hotel to unveil Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display. The display opens to the public on Tuesday, December 6th at 4:00pm with an official ribbon cutting hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. There...
Lubbock gears up for the Miracles Christmas Parade
The Miracles Christmas Parade has been around for the last 19 years, though two of those years it was cancelled. It's an ongoing Lubbock tradition.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase. Leopoldo Villarreal and Leroy Martinez of Lubbock were arrested. They were reportedly going speeds above 100 mph and shot at the pursuing deputies. The story continues here:...
Nearly $10K in value stolen in Lubbock CBD store burglary, owner asking for public’s help
A burglary overnight Thursday left one small business owner in Lubbock frustrated and she's asking for the public's help in identifying who is responsible.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock is accepting applications for several boards and commissions during the month of December. According to a press release, the term for these positions starts June 1, 2023. The deadline to submit an application is Saturday, December 31, 2022. Citizens who previously submitted...
fox34.com
Benefit concert this Sunday for 2-year-old cancer patient from O’Donnell
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Oct. 7, Kal Luke Mires had a seizure. Two days later, he was transported to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth where doctors found a brain tumor, after over 20 hours of surgery. “It was a Choroid Plexus Carcinoma and when they removed it, it...
Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock
Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
West Texas felon hired to hit the roads after 31 years behind bars
LUBBOCK, Texas — After 31 years behind bars, Johnny Rey is out on parole and trying to start fresh with a new trucking job. When we spoke to Rey on Oct. 4, he was signed up for the commercial driver’s license (CDL) course at South Plains College. “I can just get out there, drive, and […]
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
fox34.com
Pancho Clos coming to town
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
Lubbock woman arrested, accused of trying to run over others in car
LUBBOCK, Texas – Elizabeth Flores Fales, 50, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on Thursday after trying to hit multiple people with her vehicle, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said her boyfriend and two others were in the garage of a home located in the 3100 block […]
Comments / 0