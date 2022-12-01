ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Santa Cops partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock children experienced the joy of Christmas earlier than normal this year. The Lubbock Police Department’s Santa Cops teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters on Saturday, spending the day with kids in the program. Officers dressed up as Santa helped celebrate the holidays by building friendships with the children, taking a trip around Lubbock and shopping.
LUBBOCK, TX
Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
LUBBOCK, TX
Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too

We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
LUBBOCK, TX
Check out Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display from December 6-31

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Overton Hotel & Conference Center, along with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, have partnered once again to create Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display. According to press release, this year’s display will be unveiled to the public during a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
Llano Estacado Winery hosting first Christmas Market

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Llano Estacado Winery is hosting its first Christmas market. The market will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Llano Estacado Winery at 3426 F FM 1585. The event is free for all ages. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy local...
LUBBOCK, TX
A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint

A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
LUBBOCK, TX
South Lubbock home bringing in crowds for festive Christmas display

LUBBOCK, Texas — One home in South Lubbock is drawing lots of attention this holiday season for its festive lights and inflatable displays outside. Mike and Mary Lagoski are in their 18th year of decorating to this extent; almost every square inch of the front and backyard are covered with blow-ups and lights… and they said, they won’t be stopping any time soon.
LUBBOCK, TX
Overton Hotel to unveil Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display. The display opens to the public on Tuesday, December 6th at 4:00pm with an official ribbon cutting hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. There...
LUBBOCK, TX
Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase. Leopoldo Villarreal and Leroy Martinez of Lubbock were arrested. They were reportedly going speeds above 100 mph and shot at the pursuing deputies. The story continues here:...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock is accepting applications for several boards and commissions during the month of December. According to a press release, the term for these positions starts June 1, 2023. The deadline to submit an application is Saturday, December 31, 2022. Citizens who previously submitted...
LUBBOCK, TX
Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock

Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock

It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
LUBBOCK, TX
Pancho Clos coming to town

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
LUBBOCK, TX

