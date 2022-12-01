Read full article on original website
Foxconn expects full production at COVID-hit China plant late December to early January -source
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Apple supplier Foxconn expects to see full production resume at a COVID-hit China plant around late December to early January, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Monday, after unrest at a major iPhone factory in China’s Zhengzhou. Foxconn and the local government are...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: China says it will continue energy cooperation with Russia after G7, EU and Australia apply price cap on oil exports
Cap on Russian seaborne oil agreed by G7 aims to curtail Putin’s war machine
Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit
KAMPALA (Reuters) – Uganda’s first satellite has been successfully launched into orbit from the International Space Station (ISS) and the East African nation’s ground controllers were in contact with the device, the government said on Friday. The PearlAfricaSat-1 spacecraft was rocketed to the ISS by NASA on...
Trump reportedly paid off debt to company linked to North Korea while in office
There is a "chance" Donald Trump didn't break the law by hiding debt from his 2016 presidential campaign's financial disclosure reports, according to Forbes. Documents obtained by the outlet show that the then-candidate failed to disclose $19.8 million in debt to Daewoo, a South Korean company with a history of ties to North Korea.
Moldova central bank to hold extraordinary meeting on Monday
KYIV (Reuters) – Moldova’s central bank said on Sunday that it will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday to assess its main policy indicators, including its key rate. Moldova’s key policy rate is currently 21.5%. The country is battling a spike in energy costs as it wages...
Bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows’ liquidator begins taking control of assets – The Block
(Reuters) – Teneo, the advisory firm overseeing the liquidation of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), has taken control of some of the company’s assets, the Block reported on Friday, citing a presentation. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
White House welcomes EU progress on Russian oil price cap
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday welcomed news that the European Union was “coming together” on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, and said it remained convinced that the deal should help limit Russian revenues. Poland on Friday said it had agreed to...
Japan monitoring possible tsunami risk from Indonesia volcano – NHK
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Meteorology Agency was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami after a volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday, public broad caster NHK reported. A tsunami from the eruption, which occurred around 11:18 a.m. Japan time (0218 GMT), could reach Okinawa Prefecture as early as...
New Zealand plans law to require Facebook, Google to pay for news
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The New Zealand government said it will introduce a law that will require big online digital companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc to pay New Zealand media companies for the local news content that appears on their feeds. Minister of Broadcasting...
India’s Maruti says chip shortage to cause bigger hit to Dec production
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top carmaker, said on Friday it expected a shortage of electronic components to impact its production in December more than in recent months. The company’s production in November, which also saw a “minor impact” due to the shortage, rose...
EU agrees $60 Russian oil price cap, holdout Poland backs deal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union on Friday agreed on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude, after holdout Poland gave its support, paving the way for formal approval over the weekend. Warsaw had resisted the proposed level as it examined an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap...
India’s Oyo lays off 600 employees as part of ‘wide ranging’ reorganisation
(Reuters) – Softbank-backed Indian hotel aggregator Oyo Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd said on Saturday it ins cutting 600 jobs in its corporate and technology departments. India’s IPO-bound Oyo will cut 10% of its 3,700-employee base, while at the same time hiring 250 people, it said in a statement.
China eases controls, gives no sign when 'zero COVID' ends
China is easing some of the world's most stringent anti-COVID controls and authorities say new variants are weaker
Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc is investing more than $2.5 billion at its drug making plants in Belgium and Ireland, gearing up to launch new products it hopes can replace lost revenue as patents expire and COVID-19 vaccine sales decline. The drugmaker said on Friday it plans to...
India’s capital blanketed in smog; private construction banned
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s capital, New Delhi, was engulfed in thick smog early on Monday as cooler weather exacerbated pollution and the government banned private construction in and around the city to try to limit dust and emissions. Residents of New Delhi and its suburbs endure poor...
UK insurers face watchdog crackdown for undervaluing cars while settling claims
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s financial watchdog on Friday warned insurers against undervaluing cars and other items when customers submit a damage claim and said it was taking unspecified action against firms breaking its rules. The Financial Conduct Authority said it has evidence that some consumers who had their...
Chinese cities announce further easing of COVID curbs
BEIJING (Reuters) – More Chinese cities including Urumqi in the far west announced easing of coronavirus curbs on Sunday, as China tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after extraordinary protests against restrictions last weekend. Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region and where the...
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD To Sell EVs In Japan By Early 2023
After announcing its Mexico foray, Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co.‘s BYDDF Japanese division said it would start selling its first battery electric vehicles in the country early next year. What Happened: China's BYD said it would roll out an electric sports utility vehicle, ATTO 3, in Japan starting Jan. 31...
U.S. Treasury says oil price cap ‘institutionalizing’ Russian crude discounts
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The European Union’s agreed $60 per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil will keep global markets well supplied while “institutionalizing” discounts created by the threat of such a limit, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday. The official, speaking to...
Take Five: Ready for that Santa rally?
(Reuters) – Swiss lender Credit Suisse faces a litmus test over its rights issue, just one several trials markets must work through between now and year-end even if some are already gearing up for festive cheer. U.S. data will provide a reality check on the shifting nature of inflation...
