WDBJ7.com
STATE SEMIFINALS: Heritage, George Wythe advance to championship games
(WDBJ) - State semifinal Saturday in Virginia saw five local high school football teams competing for the chance to play in next week’s state championships. Heritage and George Wythe both advanced, punching their tickets to the Class 3 and Class 1 title games, respectively. SCOREBOARD. Class 4 - Kettle...
VHSL State Semifinal Preview
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — We are into the state semifinals in Virginia. Four teams remain in our coverage area, and we have three games on Saturday to decide who will move on to the VHSL state final. Jake Rohm previewed the three games with Washington Post reporter Spencer Nusbaum.
Final Scores for the 2022 BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships
The BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships have returned to Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium. Nine championship games will be held December 1-3, 2022. Below are the scores for the games in our middle Tennessee coverage area. As games are played, we will update this article with the final score. Division II Class AA CPA 0 vs […] The post Final Scores for the 2022 BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships appeared first on Sumner County Source.
All Six Hunters Bag Magnificent Bulls During Virginia’s Inaugural Elk Hunt
This past October, six hunters made Virginia history by participating in the state’s very first elk hunt. All of the avid hunters were able to bag giant bulls during the inaugural event and help raise money for conservation in the process. It was a success on every front. The...
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural areas has collapsed. New report looks at what it would take to change that.
Somewhere out there is the next Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia. Here are two things that candidate ought to be reading. Of course, somewhere out there is the next Republican candidate for governor, too, but we’re probably better able to guess that person’s identity than we can the Democrat – either Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears or Attorney General Jason Miyares. Whoever that Republican candidate is doesn’t need this advice on how to run in rural Virginia, but any Democrat who hopes to win statewide does.
Albany Herald
Georgia lawmakers shelve controversial electric vehicle proposals
ATLANTA — A legislative study committee looking for ways to help accommodate an expected increase in electric vehicles plying Georgia highways has approved a series of wide-ranging recommendations. But the lawmakers either tabled or defeated proposals on some of the most controversial issues the panel took up during a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot at the front door of a Savannah home. Savannah police said in a statement Friday that investigators don’t believe the shooting was politically motivated. They say the 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg Thursday evening on the doorstep of a house near downtown Savannah when a man inside fired a gun through the closed door. Officers arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Warnock, a Democrat, is in the closing days of a runoff campaign with Republican rival Herschel Walker. The senator said in a statement that he’s saddened to learn of the shooting and is praying for the victim.
wakg.com
Sen. Kaine Suggests an Approach to Help Prevent Mass Shootings
Virginia has been hit hard recently with two tragic mass shootings. The first at the University of Virginia that killed three football players and the second at a Walmart in Chesapeake that killed six. Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine noted yesterday that there was a similarity between the two shootings...
Henry County Daily Herald
Why Hawaii probably won't stop lava from Mauna Loa from reaching the highway
Lava from the ongoing eruption at the Mauna Loa volcano is just miles away from a crucial highway on Hawaii's Big Island. But despite the inconvenience of shutting down the highway, it's unlikely any attempts will be made to redirect the lava flow, experts say. As of Saturday afternoon, the...
Henry County Daily Herald
New Mexico voted a child care guarantee into its constitution. For one mom, it means her 8-year-old doesn't worry about money anymore
A mom of three, Alicia Fout was going to college and working 30 hours a week but still often struggled to cover the cost of child care. The high price tag forced her to prioritize which monthly bills to pay, which meant frequent utility shut-off notices -- and some extremely difficult decisions.
crozetgazette.com
Requiem for the Mountain People
In the southern highlands of Virginia native mountain people grew up in small hamlets named White Rock, Montebello, Chicken Holler and Love. Living in multigenerational cabins that had little in the way of modern conveniences, each tiny community was a self-contained unit that served the people living in and around its boundaries. These rugged, self-sufficient individuals grew and raised what was needed for everyday life in the isolated mountain regions of home.
