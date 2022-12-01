Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Asking Husband For DivorceStill UnsolvedBeaumont, TX
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Related
MySanAntonio
'Let It Shine' at Beaumont Chamber event
Local businesses, consumers and the public will have a chance to interact during the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce's annual “Let It Shine” holiday event. The annual event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the MCM Elegante Hotel, located at 2355 Interstate 10 in southwest Beaumont.
kogt.com
Parade Winners Announced
The Orange Christmas Parade sponsored by the Kiwanis Club was held on a Saturday for the first time in a long time as close to 40 entries made their way through downtown Orange in front of a big crowd. Winners were announced in three different categories. Funtown RV (above) won...
Lake Charles American Press
Sheila Evans: ‘God was opening doors’
When Sheila Evans got the call from Calcasieu Council on Aging to schedule a job interview, she had to ask, “Which job?” She had applied over a month ago, and the assistant coordinator position wasn’t the only one she had applied for. “A few months into it,...
Lake Charles American Press
Singer Gloria Gaynor makes a shopping stop in Sulphur
Disco might be done; Gloria Gaynor is not. Best known for the enduring “I Will Survive,” the disco queen was in Sulphur Friday to do some shopping at the invitation of Brimstone Historical Society Board Member Howie Simon. The two have been friends for over 25 years, Gaynor said.
kogt.com
Additional Leak Found
2pm Update: both leaks have been repaired. They’re working on getting the pressure back. And they’re hoping to get an all clear sometime on Monday from TCEQ. The Orange Water Dept. has located an additional water leak at 28th Street and Park Avenue. Residents may experience lower than normal water pressure. At this time, the boil water notice continues to be in effect for that area.
Program in Southeast Texas helps ex-convicts get a 'second chance at life'
BEAUMONT, Texas — A second chance at life through education is what a specialized school in Beaumont is offering. The program with the Creative Corrections Education Foundation helps ex-convicts get a quality education and build a better life. From electrical to pipe-fitting and welding, students will graduate with the...
kogt.com
Thomas Fire Believed Accident
The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has told the Orange County Sheriff’s Department that they have not found any evidence of foul play after Earl Thomas’ house burned down in August. What the TSMO did confirm through the National Weather Service was two lightning strikes close to...
lcmbearfacts.com
Guest speakers visit engineering class
Members of Lamar University’s American Institute of Chemical Engineers recently spoke with Mr. Collier’s senior engineering students about what chemical engineers do, opportunities in our area and beyond, and what Lamar University offers. They spoke about Co-op and internship opportunities through Lamar and the importance of taking advantage of these during college. They also demonstrated their Chem-E-Car. This is a small car they built and programmed for a national competition.
kogt.com
Boil Water Notice In Orange
Due to low pressure and low chlorine residual, the TCEQ has required the City of Orange to notify customers in the vicinity of the Sunset Country Club and Charlemont, south to Park Avenue and east to 20th Street to boil water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).
thevidorian.com
Missing Vidor Teen
The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a Runaway Child that has been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022 from her residence. The child is identified as follows:. Name: Chelsey Stewart. Age: 14 years of age. Hair: Brown. Clothing: unknown. Transportation: last seen riding...
KPLC TV
LCPD TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Kirkman and College Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department advises avoiding East College and Kirkman Street due to a traffic incident. Authorities said to avoid the area for the next hour and that lanes are currently blocked.
Orange County bracing for housing, economic boom amid upcoming $8.5 billion Chevron Phillips plant expansion
ORANGE, Texas — Orange County officials believe an upcoming multi-billion dollar facility will bring hundreds of jobs and a housing and economic boom to the area. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is bringing an "integrated polymers" facility to Orange and with it comes hundreds of job opportunities. The $8.5 billion facility is expected to have a big impact on Orange County.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Lumberton Middle School is clear
LUMBERTON — UPDATE: Students are returning to campus at this time. The leak was located in a rooftop AC unit and has been repaired. Lumberton Middle School students are being transported to Lumberton high school out of precaution following a gas leak. Lumberton ISD released the following statement on...
Deputies arrest three people in Beaumont following string of auto burglaries in Jefferson County
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County deputies arrested three people in Beaumont following a series of recent auto burglaries. The arrests took place Friday around 2:30 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office detectives and SWAT searched a residence in the 8600 block of Phelan Boulevard. The search was in connection with...
Woman transported to hospital after accidental shooting at West End Lodge Apartments in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was transported to the hospital after an accidental shooting Thursday afternoon. Beaumont Police responded to the West End Lodge Apartments at 4215 North Major Drive in Beaumont around 4:30 p.m. District Chief Scott Wheat tells 12News a woman was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth...
kogt.com
Who’s Getting Married?
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk For the week of November 28, 2022 thru December 2, 2022.
Beaumont ISD urging parents to help prevent spread of illnesses among students
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District is asking area parents to help them prevent the spread of illnesses recently seen among school-aged children. District officials are being proactive in the fight against the spread of illnesses such as Respiratory Syncytia Virus (RSV), COVID, Influenza, and strep throat.
thevidorian.com
Two Vidorians among early morning arrestees in Beaumont
On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. When officers arrived on scene, three white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then set up a perimeter for a K-9 search. The K-9 Officer and his…
wtaw.com
Second Man Admits To A June 2019 Armed Robbery Inside A College Station Apartment
The second of four men indicted on charges of an armed robbery in a College Station apartment three and a half years ago has admitted to his participation. 21 year old Matthew Simon of Beaumont was sentenced to five years as part of a plea agreement that was filed this week in Brazos County district court.
KFDM-TV
West Brook student posts bond on robbery charge linked to restroom attack
BEAUMONT — KFDM News has learned a 16-year-old is free after posting bond on a robbery charge linked to the West Brook High School restroom attack. Jordon Jermaine Savoy was released Thursday from the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center on $50,000 bond. Judge Randy Shelton set the bond earlier...
Comments / 0