Members of Lamar University’s American Institute of Chemical Engineers recently spoke with Mr. Collier’s senior engineering students about what chemical engineers do, opportunities in our area and beyond, and what Lamar University offers. They spoke about Co-op and internship opportunities through Lamar and the importance of taking advantage of these during college. They also demonstrated their Chem-E-Car. This is a small car they built and programmed for a national competition.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO