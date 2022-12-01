ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

MySanAntonio

'Let It Shine' at Beaumont Chamber event

Local businesses, consumers and the public will have a chance to interact during the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce's annual “Let It Shine” holiday event. The annual event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the MCM Elegante Hotel, located at 2355 Interstate 10 in southwest Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Parade Winners Announced

The Orange Christmas Parade sponsored by the Kiwanis Club was held on a Saturday for the first time in a long time as close to 40 entries made their way through downtown Orange in front of a big crowd. Winners were announced in three different categories. Funtown RV (above) won...
ORANGE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Sheila Evans: ‘God was opening doors’

When Sheila Evans got the call from Calcasieu Council on Aging to schedule a job interview, she had to ask, “Which job?” She had applied over a month ago, and the assistant coordinator position wasn’t the only one she had applied for. “A few months into it,...
Lake Charles American Press

Singer Gloria Gaynor makes a shopping stop in Sulphur

Disco might be done; Gloria Gaynor is not. Best known for the enduring “I Will Survive,” the disco queen was in Sulphur Friday to do some shopping at the invitation of Brimstone Historical Society Board Member Howie Simon. The two have been friends for over 25 years, Gaynor said.
SULPHUR, LA
kogt.com

Additional Leak Found

2pm Update: both leaks have been repaired. They’re working on getting the pressure back. And they’re hoping to get an all clear sometime on Monday from TCEQ. The Orange Water Dept. has located an additional water leak at 28th Street and Park Avenue. Residents may experience lower than normal water pressure. At this time, the boil water notice continues to be in effect for that area.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Thomas Fire Believed Accident

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has told the Orange County Sheriff’s Department that they have not found any evidence of foul play after Earl Thomas’ house burned down in August. What the TSMO did confirm through the National Weather Service was two lightning strikes close to...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
lcmbearfacts.com

Guest speakers visit engineering class

Members of Lamar University’s American Institute of Chemical Engineers recently spoke with Mr. Collier’s senior engineering students about what chemical engineers do, opportunities in our area and beyond, and what Lamar University offers. They spoke about Co-op and internship opportunities through Lamar and the importance of taking advantage of these during college. They also demonstrated their Chem-E-Car. This is a small car they built and programmed for a national competition.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Boil Water Notice In Orange

Due to low pressure and low chlorine residual, the TCEQ has required the City of Orange to notify customers in the vicinity of the Sunset Country Club and Charlemont, south to Park Avenue and east to 20th Street to boil water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).
ORANGE, TX
thevidorian.com

Missing Vidor Teen

The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a Runaway Child that has been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022 from her residence. The child is identified as follows:. Name: Chelsey Stewart. Age: 14 years of age. Hair: Brown. Clothing: unknown. Transportation: last seen riding...
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

Orange County bracing for housing, economic boom amid upcoming $8.5 billion Chevron Phillips plant expansion

ORANGE, Texas — Orange County officials believe an upcoming multi-billion dollar facility will bring hundreds of jobs and a housing and economic boom to the area. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is bringing an "integrated polymers" facility to Orange and with it comes hundreds of job opportunities. The $8.5 billion facility is expected to have a big impact on Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Lumberton Middle School is clear

LUMBERTON — UPDATE: Students are returning to campus at this time. The leak was located in a rooftop AC unit and has been repaired. Lumberton Middle School students are being transported to Lumberton high school out of precaution following a gas leak. Lumberton ISD released the following statement on...
LUMBERTON, TX
kogt.com

Who’s Getting Married?

Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk For the week of November 28, 2022 thru December 2, 2022.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
thevidorian.com

Two Vidorians among early morning arrestees in Beaumont

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. When officers arrived on scene, three white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then set up a perimeter for a K-9 search. The K-9 Officer and his…
BEAUMONT, TX

