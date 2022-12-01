ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Von Miller said he hopes to return vs. Jets but he won't

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
Von Miller hopes to return to the Buffalo Bills very soon.

Miller suffered a knee injury in his team’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. He left the game early and did not return.

Follow-up reports indicated that Miller’s knee injury was not a torn ACL and there was hope he could return before the end of the year. Bare minimum, by the postseason.

Miller then upped his timeline to only one missed game.

But it turns out that won’t happen.

Prior to Week 13 against the New England Patriots, the Bills (8-3) placed Miller on their injured reserve list. He’ll now miss a minimum of four games.

But he did say on his podcast via Bleacher Report that he hopes to return by Buffalo’s next outing, a Week 14 matchup with the New York Jets.

It’s important to keep in mind that Miller is not a doctor, but still check out his self analysis in the B/R clip below:

