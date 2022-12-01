ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lester Elementary to host an ‘Evening with Santa’

By Danielle Sandler
LESTER, WV (WVNS) — On Sunday, December 18, 2022, all are invited to come enjoy an Evening with Santa at Lester Elementary School, located at 1970 Lester Hwy, Lester, WV 25865.

Starting from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. children and their families can come enjoy refreshments such as cookies, donuts, and cocoa, get their picture with Santa, and then receive a gift from Santa as well.

Mack Blankenship, a former truck driver, who also previously worked in law enforcement with Raleigh and Wyoming counties, put this event together with his wife, using their own funds to purchase the gifts for the kids, saying they both love children and want to give back to the community.

“We decided we would put this thing on, and the community has really been good about coming in behind us and offering assistance to see that this evening goes off,” said Blankenship. “We’re just hoping, you know, for decent weather for the people to get out on the 18th and enjoy the evening with Santa and Mrs. Claus.”

The event is free to the public, so come by and spread some holiday cheer.

