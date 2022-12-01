Read full article on original website
UFC Won’t Accept Any Fighters Trained or Coached by James Krause Amid Betting Scandal, Darrick Minner Is Terminated
James Krause trained fighters must find a new coach to remain signed with the UFC. Krause, the head coach of Glory MMA, had his world flipped upside down after a recent sports gambling scandal. Everything started to go downhill when the former UFC fighter was on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.
Matt Brown Surprised Fighters Don’t Exploit USADA Loopholes Like Conor McGregor
Matt Brown believes Conor McGregor’s absence from the USADA drug-testing pool was an exploitation of a loophole. ‘The Notorious’ raised some eyebrows when the MMA community found out he wasn’t being drug tested by USADA after suffering a gruesome leg injury in his last fight. Some fans are accusing the former UFC two-division champion of performance-enhancing drugs to help speed up his recovery.
Lawsuit Stemming From UFC 223 Bus Attack By Conor McGregor Settled
Conor Mcgregor is finally paying out for his attack on a UFC bus back in 2018. Most MMA fans will remember the crazy circumstances that surrounded the UFC 223 event back in 2018. The event was scheduled to be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. A week out from the event Ferguson pulled out due to injury and was replaced with Max Holloway. The day before the fight, Holloway was medically unable to fight and was replaced by Al Iaquinta. With all this shuffling around it was not even the craziest thing that happened that week.
Natan Levy Sends Warning to Kanye West Following UFC Orlando Win: ‘Come See Me, Bro’
Natan Levy has called out Kanye West for his anti-Semitic comments. West, a hip-hop mogul who isn’t afraid to speak his mind, has continuously received backlash for negative comments about the Jewish community. ‘Ye’ has recently been accused of supporting Adolph Hitler, including rumors of interest in naming an album after Hitler. The controversial rapper has also spread anti-Semitic viewpoints leading to his removal on several social media platforms.
Cain Velasquez Returns To Pro Wrestling In First Public Appearance Since Release From Jail
Cain Velasquez successfully made a pro wrestling return at Lucha Libre AAA. The UFC and MMA community was also happy with his release. After serving eight months in jail, Cain Velasquez is finally a free man. The former UFC heavyweight champion did not waste time and made his first public appearance at the recent Lucha Libre AAA pro wrestling event.
Islam Makhachev Has Entered Fight Camp For His UFC 284 Title Defense Against ‘Short Guy’ Volkanovski
Champion Islam Makhachev is ready to get down to business. The champ is back in camp. It has been only six weeks since Islam Makhachev won his first UFC title at UFC 280. He had no time to rest as he was met inside the Octagon following his win by the man he would be fighting next. It was determined even before his win over Charles Oliveira that the new champion would be facing the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanonski for their first defense. With the belt came a bout with the pound-for-pond king.
Roman Dolidze Pounds Down On Jack Hermansson With Clever Calf Slicer – UFC Orlando Results (Highlights)
Top contender Jack Hermansson defends his #8 ranking against Georgia’s own Roman Dolidze. Hermansson goes for back-to-back wins, while Dolidze looks to get four in a row. Hermansson starts off the fight with a couple of leg kicks which land. Hermansson continues his attack of Dolidze’s legs. Dolidze lands a straight left and Hermansson maintains a distance with leg kicks adding up. Hermansson gets a takedown on Dolidze with the Georgian attempting a guillotine.
Rafael dos Anjos Discusses Conor McGregor’s USADA Withdrawal, Wants To Fight Him in July
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos called out Conor McGregor during his UFC Orlando post-fight interview on Saturday night. RDA got back into the win column by submitting streaking welterweight standout Bryan Barberena in the second round via a rear-naked choke. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, RDA called for a fight with the Irish superstar.
Tyson Fury Dominates Dereck Chisora on Way to 10th Round TKO To Retain His Title – (Highlights)
On Saturday, WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury put his title on the line against a familiar foe in Dereck Chisora. It was the third meeting between the two in London with ‘The Gypsy King’ leading the series 2-0. First squaring off in July 2011, Fury scored a unanimous decision victory to win the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles. Three years later, they would meet again, with Fury earning a victory after Chisora retired following the 10th round. Eight years later, they met once again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Jan Blachowicz Thinks Alex Pereira’s Weaknesses Will Be Exploited By Khamzat Chimaev
Jan Blachowicz is taking a look at the middleweight division. Leading up to one of the biggest fights of his career, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz took some downtime and spoke about a couple of other UFC divisions. Blachowicz will be facing Magomed Ankalaev for the 205-pound strap in the main event of UFC 282 in just a week. He knows all the hard work and time it takes to lock down a game plan and the difficulty in executing it inside the cage. While watching UFC 281, Blachowicz saw an aspect of newly crowned champion Alex Pereira’s game that could use some work.
Manager Thinks Justin Gaethje Is Perfect Opponent For Conor McGregor’s Return
Justin Gaethje could be in the running for Conor McGregor’s return fight. During the last year, two prominent lightweights in the UFC have been sitting out. Conor McGregor has spent the year healing up from a leg injury but is teasing a return next year. Justin Gaethje fought in May but has been very quiet since. He has not accepted a fight all year and seems to be waiting for a big opportunity. Could a fight between these two be brewing? Gaethje’s manager thinks it would be a great idea.
Brandon Vera Officially Retires From MMA After ONE 164 Loss: ‘Thank You For Everything You’ve Given Me’
Brandon Vera officially retired from MMA after a first-round loss at ONE Championship 164. Vera has ended his career after 26 professional fights. ‘The Truth’ returned to the Circle for the first time since May 2021 on Saturday, December 3. The 45-year-old was planning to retire if he lost, which unfortunately happened in the first round against Amir Aliakbari. During Vera’s post-fight interview in the Circle, he announced his retirement by saying:
Sergei Pavlovich Brutally Knocks Out Tai Tuivasa in Under a Minute – UFC Orlando Results (Highlights)
Coming off a loss to Ciryl Gane in his last outing, Tai Tuivasa was looking to get back in the winning column against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando. Tuivasa hugs it out with Pavlovich to get started. Low kick missed by Tuivasa. Pavlovich connects a big combo. Tuivasa fires a counter right. Sergei drops Tuivasa with a jab. Tuviasa tries to recover. Sergei continues the onslaught and gets another knockdown before knocking Tuivasa out.
Clay Guida Outwrestles Scott Holtzman For Decision Win, ‘Hot Sauce’ Retires – UFC Orlando Results (Highlights)
Scott Holtzman’s last dance comes at UFC Orlando. Before ‘Hot Sauce’ heads into retirement, he faces off against UFC hall-of-famer Clay Guida at lightweight. Holtzman starts off the fight with heavy leg kicks on Guida. ‘The Carpenter’ looks to put together some combos on the feet but Holtzman evades effectively. Guida fires off a few good leg kicks which land. Holtzman keeps Guida on the back foot and close to the cage with his insane pressure.
In Power Slap League, A Knockout Might Not Stop A Fight
Some of the rules and regulations of the new Power Slap League have been announced. Ever since UFC president Dana White announced that he, along with former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta, were getting into Slap Fighting the MMA community has been interested in learning more. Back in October, it was announced that the Nevada Athletic Commission approved the regulation of this new sports league. At the time very few details were announced but now NSAC has released the first round of rules and regulations.
Alex Pereira Says He Used To Be An Alcoholic: ‘My Addiction Was Pulling My Career Down’
“Poatan” confessed to drinking even when he was already a kickboxing champion. UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is hitting his strides in MMA and could be on the verge of cementing his name in the history books if he ends up fighting and winning the light heavyweight strap as well. However, some may not know, but “Poatan” used to be an alcoholic and everything could’ve changed had he had not stopped drinking.
