ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver voters reject landlord property tax, approve six other ballot measures in November midterms

By Julia Cardi julia.cardi@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0uEC_0jUGZmnr00
Poll workers smile as Denverites drop off their ballots on election night Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.  ALEX EDWARDS/THE DENVER GAZETTE

The results of Denver's midterm elections have been certified.

Among ballot questions, Denver voters approved shifting responsibility for sidewalk maintenance from homeowners to the city and a requirement for multifamily residences, non-residential establishments and food waste producers to offer recycling services.

Voters rejected a property tax for landlords to fund representation for tenants in eviction matters.

Denver had 461,022 registered voters by the time of the election. About 62% of them cast a ballot in statewide races.

Rejected: Initiated Ordinance 305: $75 annual charge to landlords per rental property to fund eviction defense for tenants.

  • Total Votes: 270,728
  • 57.49% Against
  • 42.51% In favor

Denver voters let landlords off the hook as early results show Ordinance 305 failing | ELECTION NIGHT 2022

Passed: Initiated Ordinance 306:Requirement for multifamily residences, non-residential establishments and food waste producers to offer recycling services

  • Total Votes: 268,796
  • 70.86% In favor
  • 29.14% Against

Passed: Initiated Ordinance 307: Shift responsibility for sidewalk maintenance from homeowners to Denver funded by fees charged to property owners

  • Total Votes: 270,053
  • 55.85% In favor
  • 44.15% Against

Passed: Referred Question 2I: Property tax increase on homeowners to support Denver’s library system

  • Total Votes: 274,067
  • 67.83% In favor
  • 32.17% Against

Passed: Referred Question 2J: Allows Denver to keep revenue, in excess of initial projections, already collected from a $0.25 sales tax approved in 2020 to fund climate actions

  • Total Votes: 271,538
  • 70.18% In favor
  • 29.82% Against

Passed: Referred Question 2K: Allows Denver to keep revenue already collected from another $0.25 sales tax approved in 2020 to fund homelessness initiatives

  • Total Votes: 271,411
  • 70.96% In favor
  • 29.04% Against

Passed: Referred Question 2L: Allows Denver to update rules for election procedures and ballot titles, including a requirement for ballot initiatives to contain only one subject and allowing public comment on proposed ballot initiative names

  • Total Votes: 259,767
  • 80.39% In favor
  • 19.61% Against

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradosun.com

Thornton has plenty of water — it’s just in the wrong place. And that’s a very Colorado story.

TED’S PLACE — Thornton needs water. Developers are scrapping homebuilding projects out of fears that the city can’t guarantee them a water tap in the next few years. It’s waiting here at a headgate where the Cache la Poudre’s pristine high Rockies snowmelt is siphoned off into a farm ditch and reservoir network, 70 miles north of Thornton in western Larimer County. Thornton secretly started buying the water off farmland far from home in 1986, and now owns about 19,000 acres — and the accompanying water shares — across Larimer and Weld counties.
THORNTON, CO
5280.com

What Happens When Millennials Can’t Afford to Live in Denver?

One month before they left the city where they were building their lives together, Rachel Booth and Youri Zaragoza stood on the lawn outside their Denver bungalow and watched as strangers picked through their belongings. Gone was the iron Booth had bought just a year earlier; the clothes-drying rack went...
DENVER, CO
K99

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
DENVER, CO
kunc.org

Colorado lawmakers meet with gun safety groups as they consider new regulations

Colorado lawmakers met with two gun reform groups in Denver on Monday to talk about the bills they are considering to address gun violence in the upcoming legislative session. “There’s so much on the table, probably over 20 things we could do in Colorado to address gun violence, and it’s going to be sorting out what is going to be the most effective and realizable,” said Eileen McCarron, the president of Colorado Ceasefire. “The Club Q shooting underscores that we still have serious problems dealing with people who are inappropriate with guns, who have access to very lethal firearms and are using them to annihilate other people’s lives.”
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Colorado’s new $300 million affordable housing program draws praise — and angst

In the run-up to Election Day, a broad group of Colorado public officials and organizations threw their weight behind Proposition 123, billed as a historic attempt to support affordable housing in the state. It promised hundreds of millions of dollars in annual funding for a variety of housing and homeless prevention efforts, available to any local government that agreed to a few key conditions.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Denver’s cutting off new Emergency Rental Assistance Program applications Dec. 9

Even as evictions filings continue to rise and home prices and rent remain above pre-pandemic levels, federal funding for rental assistance is disappearing. The balance is running low for Denver’s federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and the Department of Housing Stability announced Friday that it will stop taking new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon house

(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” may become Denver’s latest landmark. The home at 401 N. Madison St. went up in 1979 and served as the personal residence of an architect and trailblazer in energy conservation, Richard L. Crowther. The house is an expression of a country uneasy with the global energy crisis of the 1970s.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

What’s the median salary in Colorado?

Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law

The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Hundreds charged under new fentanyl laws

Colorado law enforcement agencies are taking advantage of the state’s new fentanyl-specific drug charges. DJ Summers reports. Colorado law enforcement agencies are taking advantage of the state’s new fentanyl-specific drug charges. DJ Summers reports. Boebert ‘not committed’ to McCarthy as House speaker. The next Congress and...
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

4 Best Outlet Malls in Colorado in 2022 (By a Local)

Wondering where the best outlet malls in Colorado are? Well, there aren’t many anymore!. I’m not sure whether it’s because times are a-changing or if the pandemic caused closures (probably both), but the Colorado outlets are dwindling in number. One popular outlet, The Outlets at Loveland, appears to be the most recent casualty.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

RTD taking different approach in addressing homelessness

Addressing homelessness remains one of the top priorities in the Denver metro area, and this year the Regional Transportation District is joining the effort with an approach used elsewhere in the state and the country. Among the hustle and bustle of RTD stations, Alton Reynolds is making new connections each and every day. On Thursday, he made the rounds at Sheridan Station, which is located on the Lakewood-Denver border, and is often home to several homeless encampments and people in need. "The conversation has to begin, 'Hey, how's it going? What's going on with you? How can I be of service to...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy