Denver voters reject landlord property tax, approve six other ballot measures in November midterms

Poll workers smile as Denverites drop off their ballots on election night Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. ALEX EDWARDS/THE DENVER GAZETTE

The results of Denver's midterm elections have been certified.

Among ballot questions, Denver voters approved shifting responsibility for sidewalk maintenance from homeowners to the city and a requirement for multifamily residences, non-residential establishments and food waste producers to offer recycling services.

Voters rejected a property tax for landlords to fund representation for tenants in eviction matters.

Denver had 461,022 registered voters by the time of the election. About 62% of them cast a ballot in statewide races.

Rejected: Initiated Ordinance 305: $75 annual charge to landlords per rental property to fund eviction defense for tenants.

Total Votes: 270,728

57.49% Against

42.51% In favor

Passed: Initiated Ordinance 306:Requirement for multifamily residences, non-residential establishments and food waste producers to offer recycling services

Total Votes: 268,796

70.86% In favor

29.14% Against

Passed: Initiated Ordinance 307: Shift responsibility for sidewalk maintenance from homeowners to Denver funded by fees charged to property owners

Total Votes: 270,053

55.85% In favor

44.15% Against

Passed: Referred Question 2I: Property tax increase on homeowners to support Denver’s library system

Total Votes: 274,067

67.83% In favor

32.17% Against

Passed: Referred Question 2J: Allows Denver to keep revenue, in excess of initial projections, already collected from a $0.25 sales tax approved in 2020 to fund climate actions

Total Votes: 271,538

70.18% In favor

29.82% Against

Passed: Referred Question 2K: Allows Denver to keep revenue already collected from another $0.25 sales tax approved in 2020 to fund homelessness initiatives

Total Votes: 271,411

70.96% In favor

29.04% Against

Passed: Referred Question 2L: Allows Denver to update rules for election procedures and ballot titles, including a requirement for ballot initiatives to contain only one subject and allowing public comment on proposed ballot initiative names