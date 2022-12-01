Read full article on original website
The All-NBA Kardashian Team Would Have Won The NBA Championship
Chris Paul joins the list of NBA stars who have been linked with the Kardashians in the past. The big names are powerful enough to form their own NBA team.
Rudy Gobert Sends Ultimatum To Joel Embiid Ahead Of Decision To Play For Team France
Rudy Gobert sent down an ultimatum for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid on whether he wants to play for France either in the FIBA World Cup 2023 or the 2024 Paris Olympics. Embiid acquired citizenship in two countries. Born in Cameroon, the 28-year-old earned his French and American nationalities, but Gobert says it's up to the big man to decide.
WATCH: Zion Williamson's Ridiculous Block In Pelicans-Spurs Game
Zion Williamson had an impressive block in Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make
After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
Kevin Durant's $4 Million Car Collection: Lamborghini Aventador Is One Of His Most Expensive Supercars
Kevin Durant owns two championships, two Finals MVPs, an MVP, and the most expensive car collection in the NBA.
“From Day One, I knew he was going to be a guy I would always be with” — LeBron James on the veteran who taught him the ropes with the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers coordinated with LeBron James so that he could attend his good friend's retirement ceremony.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Ex-Phoenix Suns Guard Jamal Crawford, Candace Parker Reacts To Devin Booker's 51 Points
On Wednesday night, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dropped 51 points in three quarters and sat out the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls. “It felt like a double-sized rim out there,” Booker said. “If I rise up, it’s going in.”. “It’s the best,” Booker said about...
Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."
Former NBA player Charles Oakley once punched Jeff McInnis for disrespecting him.
NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair
Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
Lakers have internally discussed blockbuster trade with Bulls
The Lakers front office is interested in DeMar DeRozan. They may not have told the Bulls yet. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on his podcast that Lakers have had "internal discussions" about a deal with Chicago that would send Russell Westbrook and the team's 2027 and 2029 first-rounders for DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic.
NBA Fans Mock Chris Paul And Devin Booker Because Of Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner: "Dynamic Duos"
Ever since the arrival of Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns, the organization has become one of the best teams in the NBA. Paul was seemingly the missing piece that uplifted Devin Booker and the rest of the team. The Phoenix Suns are currently the number one seed in the...
Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Bombshell On Lakers' Hopes Of Acquiring DeMar DeRozan
After the first five games of the season, many Lakers fans were ready to give up and throw in the towel. Truth be told, the Purple and Gold were horrible for the first few weeks of the season and genuinely looked like the worst teams in basketball. But things have...
Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Lakers Trade Rumors
Draymond Green has not revealed any interest in leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Los Angeles Lakers
Video: Russell Westbrook got into it with courtside fan during Bucks game
The Russell Westbrook experience just keeps on giving. Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers guard, had a tense moment with a fan sitting courtside at Friday’s game against the Bucks in Milwaukee. During a stoppage in play near the end of the first quarter, Westbrook could be seen exchanging words with the fan before Lakers teammate Patrick Beverley pulled him away. Take a look.
Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox
The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
Lakers Star Is Sitting Out For The Best Reason
The Los Angeles Lakers are about to set forth on a pretty tough, difficult road trip. Over the next week, LA will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and more. Those are some tough teams, which means all hands will need to be on...
Damian Lillard Had An Epic Five-Word Reaction To Anfernee Simons’ Heroics Against The Utah Jazz
Damian Lillard was mind-blown by Anfernee Simon's explosive display to help the Portland Trail Blazers pip the Utah Jazz 116-111. The 23-year-old point guard stacked up 45 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Blazers held on despite some rearguard action by Utah. He was ably assisted by Jerami Grant (33 points and 5 assists) and Jusuf Nurkic (15 points, 14 boards, and 4 assists).
Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
