Austin, TX

Early voting underway for Austin mayoral, city council runoff election

By Kasey Johns
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Early voting for the December 13 runoff election to decide Austin's next mayor and three City Council seats is now underway.

The race for Austin's next mayor is down to state representative Celia Israel and former state senator Kirk Watson, the top two vote-getters in November's general election. Israel received 39.99% of the vote, while Watson secured 34.95% of the ballots cast - out of a field of six candidates.

The council races in Districts 3, 5, and 9 also remain unsettled. The top two candidates in each race from November 8 will be on the ballot for voters to decide on.

All City of Austin residents who are registered to vote can cast a ballot in the mayor's race; only residents of each individual council district can cast a ballot for those races.

In Travis County, early voting polling locations are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day except for Sunday, when locations are open from noon until 6 p.m.

City residents who live in Hays County or Williamson County will need to cast their ballots at locations within their county. Locations and times may vary.

Early voting runs through Friday, Dec. 9. Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 13.

