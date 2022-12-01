ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The amazing Bose 700 are selling at their lowest price ever at Amazon today

By Louis Ramirez
 3 days ago

Amazon is kicking off the new month with an epic deal for audiophiles. In fact, today's deal is better than the price we saw over Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

Right now, the Bose 700 Noise-Cancelling Headphones are just $269 at Amazon . That's $110 off and the biggest discount we've seen for this model.

Bose 700: was $379 now $269 @ Amazon
The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review , we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. View Deal

The Bose 700 are some of the best headphones you can buy. With excellent ANC, sound quality, and intuitive touch controls, you simply can't go wrong if you choose to pick these headphones up.

In our Bose 700 review , we were impressed with their attractive design, precise and balanced audio as well as their touch controls. We also noted that the Bose 700 deliver a precise, wide soundstage, with balanced highs, mids and lows. In other words, serious audiophiles looking for top sound performance won't be disappointed.

We also rate the Bose 700 as the best headphones for working from home . They are outstanding on voice and video calls, and with 11 levels of ANC, you can rest assured your calls won't be disturbed by outside noise.

These over-ear headphones weigh just 8.96 ounces and come with a 42-inch audio cable, as well as a 20-inch USB-C cable. They Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with a range of up to 33ft (10m).

For more Bose deals, check out our Bose coupon codes page.

