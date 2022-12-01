Read full article on original website
The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles
Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
Headlines: How Much Does It Cost To Plant One Tree In L.A.? Apparently More Than $4,300!
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Van Nuys: Seven Van Nuys Middle School students were transported to hospitals after 10 students “suffered a medical incident,”...
New L.A. County Data Shows That Homeless ‘Sweeps’ Rarely Lead To Permanent Housing
“Sweeps,” or sanitation cleanings, as they’re sometimes called, are supposed to keep our city sidewalks clean and help move people living on the streets indoors. But according to new data obtained by L.A. TACO from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the lead agency responsible for homeless housing and services in the city, few unhoused people have been sheltered as a result of outreach associated with the encampment clearings seen regularly across the city (also known as “CARE cleanings”).
LAPD Has Spent $215 Million on Their Helicopter Unit Over the Last Decade, Is It Worth It?
This article was produced by Capital & Main, which is an award-winning publication that reports from California on economic, political, and social issues. L.A. Taco is co-publishing this article. Written by Angelika Albaladejo. Beni Benitez was 13, and lying in bed trying to fall asleep, when a bright flash made...
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
Merriam-Webster Names ‘Gaslighting’ Their Word of the Year for 2022; Rain and Cold Weather Expected in L.A.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles: Expect cold weather this week, with temperatures dropping below freezing in the Antelope and San Fernando Valleys....
ehstigertimes.com
$2 Million Bail Bond For Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez
In this week’s story I will be talking about Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez’s attempted murder charge. I will be summarizing Mark Sternfield’s story on KTLA News written on November 17th, You can find the link below the story. 22 year old Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, I’ll use Nicholas for short, was charged with attempted murder of a peace officer while other charges are pending. His bond is set at 2 million said on Thursday by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. It was said he drove on the wrong side of the road into a group of law enforcement recruits. The Sheriffs department wants to thank the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol, and the incredible medical staff who are caring for the ones injured in the accident. Nicholas had drugs in the car and may have been intoxicated during the accident although he passed a field sobriety test. Security cameras show Nicholas steering in to the opposite lane into 75 recruits from the Star Center Academy, who were jogging on Mills Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The car was then stopped after hitting a light pole whilst 25 recruits were injured, five of them critically. “The driver still had his foot on the accelerator, so my boyfriend had to break the glass or the window open to try to get him to stop,” said by a women from KTLA. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to. But they were able to open the door and get the driver out and detain him.” Authorities are still trying to figure out why Nicholas drove into the jogging recruits on November 16th 2022. That will be it for this week’s story thank you for reading and have a great week! :D.
Headlines: $5,000 Reward Offered For Pasta Sisters’ Lost Recipes Stolen in Break-In; TikTok Offers Worst ‘Tortilla Hack’ of All Time
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Elysian Park: A married couple was assaulted at Dodger Stadium while attempting to leave Elton John’s concert on Thursday...
Headlines: LAPD Requests $119 Million Budget Increase; CHP Warns They Will Be out On Full Force on Thanksgiving
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles: As if $3.1 billion wasn’t enough, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is requesting a $119 million...
Machaca, Frijoles, y Tortillas de Harina in Qatar: This Sinaloan Chef From L.A. Brought Tacos to the World Cup
As today’s dynamic display of world cup action showed, no other team in the world does futból as Mexico does. It was a sea of deep green in the nearly sold-out “Stadium 974” arena in Qatar. L.A. TACO is willing to bet that out of the 1.5 million visitors who traveled from across the world to partake in the quadrennial global sporting event. No one is having better tacos in the entire Arabian peninsula than L.A. chef Misael Guerrero.
Headlines: Cannabis Gravy Sold In L.A. For Thanksgiving; Fried Chicken Tacos Hit Los Feliz at Mirate
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles: An L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy who kneeled on an inmate’s head for three minutes will not face...
Headlines: Barricades Block Downey Street From Taco-Crazed Customers; L.A. Rapper Blueface Arrested On Attempted Murder Charges
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —L.A-raised rapper Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and discharging a firearm...
The 7 Best Wings In Los Angeles
The chicken wing, a longtime staple of cheap bar food menus, has faced incredible inflationary pressures since the start of the pandemic. The average bar in Los Angeles now charges anywhere from $2-$4 per wing, and what was once a reliably affordable appetizer has ballooned in cost to that of an entree. An order of six chicken wings and a draft beer from one of your correspondent’s favorite dive bars is now a startling $25 after tax and tip.
Palms 2022: A Photo Essay by Sean Maung
As part of L.A. TACO ‘s mission to create taco guides for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles, we will also be delving into how each and every neighborhood makes our fine city unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia, Lincoln Heights, and Sylmar guides and a look into their histories on our neighborhood page.
The 6 Best Tacos In Palms
Welcome to Palms, a relatively calm neighborhood that keeps a low profile under the smoggy armpit of the 405 and 10 interchanges. Even while the culinary pearls of Palms are often recognized, if not at times deemed world-famous, the neighborhood still exists somehow under the radar in one of L.A.’s busiest regions.
The Best Loaded Fries In Los Angeles
The world is also on fries. And seeing as the whole shithouse may be finally going up in flames, you may as well abandon all your dietary diffidence to tamp those touchy End Day emotions down with a plate of fried potatoes blanketed in cheese and an entire culture’s worth of culinary touchstones.
Headlines: Thieves Strike Poncho’s Tlayudas; Stabbing Spree and Deadly Shooting at DTLA Target
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Whittier: 23 people, believed to be recruits with the L.A. Sheriff’s Department out on a run with the nearby...
Long Beach High School Teacher Placed on Leave, Accused Of Telling Students He’d Like To Shoot Them
On Thursday, November 17, the Long Beach Unified School District confirmed with L.A. TACO that a teacher at Wilson High School was placed on administrative leave following claims that the teacher told students he wanted to shoot them. This comes after a local business, Mariscos El Garage, brought the accusations...
Headlines: Porsche Driver Injures 7 At South Central Carnival; Gunshot Victim Found Dead In Koreatown
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Historic South Central: 23-year-old Steven Weems was arrested for felony hit-and-run after driving his Porsche Cayenne through a street...
Los Angeles Prosecutors Decline to Charge Deputies Who Killed Dijon Kizzee in 2020
Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to criminally charge two L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies for shooting and killing 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee two years ago. Kizzee was initially approached by deputies Christian Morales and Michael Garcia in the Westmont area of South L.A. for allegedly riding a bicycle against traffic on the last day of August in 2020. Video footage shows Kizzee running away from the deputies before they catch up with him and a scuffle ensues. The sheriff’s department alleges that Kizzee punched Morales and then reached for a firearm that he dropped on the ground but activists and witnesses dispute that claim.
